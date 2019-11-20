I 100 album più belli del decennio – la classifica di Billboard

Tempo di classifiche e dopo quella dei migliori album femminili, degli artisti più grandi della storia della musica, ecco anche la lista dei 100 dischi più belli del decennio secondo Billboard. Anche in questo caso ci sono quasi tutte le nostre puttanpop, da Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Rihanna a Beyoncé e Miley Cyrus. Ancora una volta però mancano le due reali di questo genere, Madonna e Britney Spears e onestamente un posticino se lo meritavano (visto che c’è pure Camila Cabello), magari con Rebel Heart e Glory, due album che non hanno grandi hit al loro interno, ma che sono davvero ben fatti.

B!tches qual è la vostra top 10 dei migliori dischi del decennio?

Gli album più belli del decennio secondo Billboard: la classifica completa.

100. Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born Soundtrack (2018)

99. Lady Antebellum, Need You Now (2010)

98. Japandroids, Celebration Rock (2012)

97. Porter Robinson, Worlds (2014)

96. Ed Sheeran, x (2014)

95. Chris Stapleton, Traveller (2015)

94. Nipsey Hussle, Victory Lap (2018)

93. P!nk, The Truth About Love (2012)

92. Ozuna, Odisea (2017)

91. Miley Cyrus, Bangerz (2013)

90. Against Me!, Transgender Dysphoria Blues (2014)

89. Childish Gambino, “Awaken, My Love!” (2016)

88. Sky Ferreira, Night Time, My Time (2013)

87. Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You (2018)

86. Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins (2019)

85. J. Cole, 2014 Forest Hills Drive (2014)

84. Rihanna, Loud (2010)

83. Travis Scott, Astroworld (2018)

82. The 1975, I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It (2016)

81. Mumford & Songs, Sigh No More (2010)

80. Camila Cabello, Camila (2017)

79. Courtney Barnett, Sometimes I Sit and Think and Sometimes I Just Sit (2015)

78. Adele, 25 (2015)

77. Arctic Monkeys, AM (2013)

76. Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2 (2017)

75. Charli XCX, True Romance (2013)

74. Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface (2015)

73. Kesha, Rainbow (2017)

72. Jenni Rivera, Joyas Prestadas (2011)

71. Maggie Rogers, Heard It in a Past Life (2019)

70. Mac Miller, Swimming (2018)

69. Bruno Mars, 24K Magic (2016)

68. HAIM, Days Are Gone (2013)

67. Rae Sremmurd, Sremmlife (2015)

66. Perfume Genius, No Shape (2017)

65. Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (2019)

64. Maren Morris, HERO (2016)

63. Tegan and Sara, Heartthrob (2013)

62. Kanye West, Yeezus (2013)

61. Sam Hunt, Montevallo (2014)

60. Florence + the Machine, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2015)

59. Pusha T, Daytona (2018)

58. Sufjan Stevens, Carrie and Lowell (2015)

57. Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 (2017)

56. Bon Iver, Bon Iver (2011)

55. The Black Keys, Brothers (2010)

54. Tyler, the Creator, IGOR (2019)

53. Jay-Z, 4:44 (2017)

52. Anderson .Paak, Malibu (2016)

51. Taylor Swift, Speak Now (2010)

50. Carly Rae Jepsen, EMOTION (2015)

49. David Bowie, Blackstar (2016)

48. Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. (2017)

47. J. Balvin, Vibras (2017)

46. Disclosure, Settle (2013)

45. Drake, Nothing Was the Same (2013)

44. Various Artists, Hamilton Original Cast Album (2015)

43. One Direction, Four (2014)

42. Sam Smith, In the Lonely Hour (2014)

41. Grimes, Art Angels (2015)

40. Future, DS2 (2015)

39. LCD Soundsystem, This Is Happening (2010)

38. Ariana Grande, Sweetener (2018)

37. Paramore, Paramore (2013)

36. D’Angelo and the Vanguard, Black Messiah (2014)

35. Chance the Rapper, Acid Rap (2013)

34. Fiona Apple, The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw, and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do (2012)

33. Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer (2018)

32. Tame Impala, Currents (2015)

31. Lana Del Rey, Born to Die (2012)

30. Justin Bieber, Purpose (2015)

29. Miguel, Kaleidoscope Dream (2012)

28. Frank Ocean, Blonde (2016)

27. Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019)

26. Arcade Fire, The Suburbs (2010)

25. Rosalía, El Mal Querer (2018)

24. Jay-Z & Kanye West, Watch the Throne (2011)

23. Lorde, Pure Heroine (2013)

22. SZA, Ctrl (2017)

21. Lady Gaga, Born This Way (2011)

20. The Weeknd, House of Balloons (2011)

19. Taylor Swift, 1989 (2014)

18. Vampire Weekend, Modern Vampires of the City (2013)

17. Solange, A Seat at the Table (2016)

16. Drake, Take Care (2011)

15. Kendrick Lamar, good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

14. Katy Perry, Teenage Dream (2010)

13. Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy (2018)

12. Daft Punk, Random Access Memories (2013)

11. Beyoncé, Beyoncé (2013)

10. Adele, 21 (2011)

9. Robyn, Body Talk (2010)

8. Ariana Grande, Thank U Next (2019)

7. Rihanna, Anti (2016)

6. Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour (2018)

5. Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp a Butterfly (2016)

4. Taylor Swift, Red (2012)

3. Frank Ocean, Channel Orange (2012)

2. Beyoncé, Lemonade (2016)

1. Kanye West, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)