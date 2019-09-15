I 100 album più belli del 21° secolo – la classifica del The Guardian
Il The Guardian ha riunito 45 critici musicali per stilare la classifica dei 100 album più belli del 21° secolo.
D’accordo con Back To Black alla 1, Blackout nella top 40 e anche con la presenza di The Fame, Born To Die e Anti, ma dove cavolo sono Stripped di Christina, Confessions di Madonna, I’m Not Dead di P!nk, Teenage Dream di Katy e 21 di Adele?
Gli album più belli del 21° secolo – (qui la classifica completa).
90. Rihanna- Anti- (2016)
95. Charli XCX- Pop 2 (2017)
89. Taylor Swift- 1989 (2014)
80. Lady Gaga- The Fame (2008)
70. Lana Del Rey- Born to Die (2012)
40. Antony and the Johnsons – I Am A Bird Now
39. Britney Spears – Blackout
38. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Fever to Tell
37. Sufjan Stevens – Carrie & Lowell
36. Grimes – Visions
35. Daft Punk – Discovery
34. The Avalanches – Since I Left You
33. Bon Iver – For Emma, Forever Ago
32. MIA – Arular
31. Burial – Untrue
30. Jay-Z – The Blueprint
29. Deftones – White Pony
28. Aaliyah – Aaliyah
27. Bjork – Vespertine
26. The xx – xx
25. Beyonce – Lemonade
24. David Bowie – Blackstar
23. OutKast – Speakerboxxx / The Love Below
22. Joanna Newsom – Ys
21. PJ Harvey – Let England Shake
20. Arcade Fire – Funeral
19. PJ Harvey – Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea
18. Kanye West – Yeezus
17. OutKast – Stankonia
16. Radiohead – Kid A
15. Robyn – Body Talk
14. Kendrick Lamar – good kid, m.A.A.d. city
13. D’Angelo – Voodoo
12. Frank Ocean – Channel Orange
11. Radiohead – In Rainbows
10. Frank Ocean – Blonde
9. Beyonce – Beyonce
8. Arctic Monkeys – Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not
7. The Streets – Original Pirate Material
6. Dizzee Rascal – Boy in da Corner
5. LCD Soundystem – Sound of Silver
4. Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly
3. Kanye West – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
2. The Strokes – Is This It
1. Amy Winehouse – Back to Black
Guardian lists the best albums of the 21st century:
1. Back To Black
3. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
15. Body Talk
25. Lemonade
36. Visions
39. Blackout
59. The ArchAndroid
70. Born To Die
80. The Fame
89. 1989
95. Pop2
99. Anti pic.twitter.com/EzMtR9e6SX
— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) September 13, 2019
Fonte: GagaDaily, Twitter