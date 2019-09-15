  1. Home »
  2. I 100 album più belli del 21° secolo – la classifica del The Guardian

Il The Guardian ha riunito 45 critici musicali per stilare la classifica dei 100 album più belli del 21° secolo.
D’accordo con Back To Black alla 1, Blackout nella top 40 e anche con la presenza di The Fame, Born To Die e Anti, ma dove cavolo sono Stripped di Christina, Confessions di Madonna, I’m Not Dead di P!nk, Teenage Dream di Katy e  21 di Adele?

Gli album più belli del 21° secolo – (qui la classifica completa).

90. Rihanna- Anti- (2016)
95. Charli XCX- Pop 2 (2017)
89. Taylor Swift- 1989 (2014)
80. Lady Gaga- The Fame (2008)
70. Lana Del Rey- Born to Die (2012)

40. Antony and the Johnsons – I Am A Bird Now
39. Britney Spears – Blackout
38. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Fever to Tell
37. Sufjan Stevens – Carrie & Lowell
36. Grimes – Visions
35. Daft Punk – Discovery
34. The Avalanches – Since I Left You
33. Bon Iver – For Emma, Forever Ago
32. MIA – Arular
31. Burial – Untrue
30. Jay-Z – The Blueprint
29. Deftones – White Pony
28. Aaliyah – Aaliyah
27. Bjork – Vespertine
26. The xx – xx
25. Beyonce – Lemonade
24. David Bowie – Blackstar
23. OutKast – Speakerboxxx / The Love Below
22. Joanna Newsom – Ys
21. PJ Harvey – Let England Shake
20. Arcade Fire – Funeral
19. PJ Harvey – Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea
18. Kanye West – Yeezus
17. OutKast – Stankonia
16. Radiohead – Kid A
15. Robyn – Body Talk
14. Kendrick Lamar – good kid, m.A.A.d. city
13. D’Angelo – Voodoo
12. Frank Ocean – Channel Orange
11. Radiohead – In Rainbows
10. Frank Ocean – Blonde
9. Beyonce – Beyonce
8. Arctic Monkeys – Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not
7. The Streets – Original Pirate Material
6. Dizzee Rascal – Boy in da Corner
5. LCD Soundystem – Sound of Silver
4. Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly
3. Kanye West – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
2. The Strokes – Is This It
1. Amy Winehouse – Back to Black

Fonte: GagaDaily, Twitter

