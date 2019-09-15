I 100 album più belli del 21° secolo – la classifica del The Guardian

Il The Guardian ha riunito 45 critici musicali per stilare la classifica dei 100 album più belli del 21° secolo.

D’accordo con Back To Black alla 1, Blackout nella top 40 e anche con la presenza di The Fame, Born To Die e Anti, ma dove cavolo sono Stripped di Christina, Confessions di Madonna, I’m Not Dead di P!nk, Teenage Dream di Katy e 21 di Adele?

Gli album più belli del 21° secolo – (qui la classifica completa).

90. Rihanna- Anti- (2016)

95. Charli XCX- Pop 2 (2017)

89. Taylor Swift- 1989 (2014)

80. Lady Gaga- The Fame (2008)

70. Lana Del Rey- Born to Die (2012)

40. Antony and the Johnsons – I Am A Bird Now

39. Britney Spears – Blackout

38. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Fever to Tell

37. Sufjan Stevens – Carrie & Lowell

36. Grimes – Visions

35. Daft Punk – Discovery

34. The Avalanches – Since I Left You

33. Bon Iver – For Emma, Forever Ago

32. MIA – Arular

31. Burial – Untrue

30. Jay-Z – The Blueprint

29. Deftones – White Pony

28. Aaliyah – Aaliyah

27. Bjork – Vespertine

26. The xx – xx

25. Beyonce – Lemonade

24. David Bowie – Blackstar

23. OutKast – Speakerboxxx / The Love Below

22. Joanna Newsom – Ys

21. PJ Harvey – Let England Shake

20. Arcade Fire – Funeral

19. PJ Harvey – Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea

18. Kanye West – Yeezus

17. OutKast – Stankonia

16. Radiohead – Kid A

15. Robyn – Body Talk

14. Kendrick Lamar – good kid, m.A.A.d. city

13. D’Angelo – Voodoo

12. Frank Ocean – Channel Orange

11. Radiohead – In Rainbows

10. Frank Ocean – Blonde

9. Beyonce – Beyonce

8. Arctic Monkeys – Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not

7. The Streets – Original Pirate Material

6. Dizzee Rascal – Boy in da Corner

5. LCD Soundystem – Sound of Silver

4. Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly

3. Kanye West – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

2. The Strokes – Is This It

1. Amy Winehouse – Back to Black

Fonte: GagaDaily, Twitter