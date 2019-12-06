I 100 migliori singoli del 2019 – la classifica ufficiale Billboard

Come sempre anche quest’anno Billboard ha pubblicato la Year End Chart 100 songs. Il noto magazine musicale ha stilato la classifica dei 100 singoli che si sono comportati meglio durante l’anno nella famosa HOT100.

Il puttanpop non se la cava benissimo, ma è anche vero che c’è una popstar che è presente in classifica con ben 5 pezzi, si tratta di Ariana Grande. Bene anche Taylor Swift che è in top 40 con i primi due singoli estratti da Lover, ME e You Need To Calm Down.

Onestamente mi spiace non vedere in questa top 100 nessuno dei 3 singoli che Katy Perry ha rilasciato nel 2019.

Billboard Year End: la classifica dei 100 singoli migliori del 2019

1 “Old Town Road” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

2 “Sunflower” Post Malone and Swae Lee

3 “Without Me” Halsey

4 “Bad Guy” Billie Eilish

5 “Wow” Post Malone

6 “Happier” Marshmello and Bastille

7 “7 Rings” Ariana Grande

8 “Talk” Khalid

9 “Sicko Mode” Travis Scott

10 “Sucker” Jonas Brothers

11 “High Hopes” Panic! at the Disco

12 “Thank U, Next” Ariana Grande

13 “Truth Hurts” Lizzo

14 “Dancing with a Stranger” Sam Smith and Normani

15 “Señorita” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

16 “I Don’t Care” Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

17 “Eastside” Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

18 “Going Bad” Meek Mill featuring Drake

19 “Shallow” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

20 “Better” Khalid

21 “No Guidance” Chris Brown featuring Drake

22 “Girls Like You” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

23 “Sweet but Psycho” Ava Max

24 “Suge” DaBaby

25 “Middle Child” J. Cole

26 “Drip Too Hard” Lil Baby and Gunna

27 “Someone You Loved” Lewis Capaldi

28 “Ransom” Lil Tecca

29 “If I Can’t Have You” Shawn Mendes

30 “Goodbyes” Post Malone featuring Young Thug

31 “Zeze” Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset

32 “Better Now” Post Malone

33 “Youngblood” 5 Seconds of Summer

34 “Money in the Grave” Drake featuring Rick Ross

35 “Speechless” Dan + Shay

36 “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” Ariana Grande

37 “Please Me” Cardi B and Bruno Mars

38 “Money” Cardi B

39 “You Need to Calm Down” Taylor Swift

40 “Panini” Lil Nas X

41 “Look Back at It” A Boogie wit da Hoodie

42 “A Lot” 21 Savage

43 “Me!” Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco

44 “Mia” Bad Bunny featuring Drake

45 “Pop Out” Polo G featuring Lil Tjay

46 “Beautiful Crazy” Luke Combs

47 “Thotiana” Blueface

48 “Lucid Dreams” Juice WRLD

49 “Mo Bamba” Sheck Wes

50 “Beautiful People” Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

51 “Wake Up in the Sky” Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars and Kodak Black

52 “Whiskey Glasses” Morgan Wallen

53 “God’s Country” Blake Shelton

54 “Be Alright” Dean Lewis

55 “Pure Water” Mustard and Migos

56 “The Git Up” Blanco Brown

57 “Taki Taki” DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

58 “Close to Me” Ellie Goulding and Diplo featuring Swae Lee

59 “Envy Me” Calboy

60 “You Say” Lauren Daigle

61 “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” Panic! at the Disco

62 “Circles” Post Malone

63 “Beer Never Broke My Heart” Luke Combs

64 “The London” Young Thug, J. Cole and Travis Scott

65 “Con Calma” Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry featuring Snow

66 “Murder on My Mind” YNW Melly

67 “When the Party’s Over” Billie Eilish

68 “Act Up” City Girls

69 “I Like It” Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

70 “Trampoline” Shaed

71 “Leave Me Alone” Flipp Dinero

72 “Breathin” Ariana Grande

73 “Bury a Friend” Billie Eilish

74 “Close Friends” Lil Baby

75 “Baby Shark” Pinkfong

76 “My Type” Saweetie

77 “Worth It” YK Osiris

78 “Only Human” Jonas Brothers

79 “Knockin’ Boots” Luke Bryan

80 “Trip” Ella Mai

81 “Rumor” Lee Brice

82 “Swervin” A Boogie wit da Hoodie featuring 6ix9ine

83 “How Do You Sleep?” Sam Smith

84 “Baby” Lil Baby and DaBaby

85 “Look What God Gave Her” Thomas Rhett

86 “Good as You” Kane Brown

87 “Clout” Offset featuring Cardi B

88 “Love Lies” Khalid and Normani

89 “One Thing Right” Marshmello and Kane Brown

90 “Cash Shit” Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby

91 “Tequila” Dan + Shay

92 “Shotta Flow” NLE Choppa

93 “Hot Girl Summer” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign

94 “Talk You Out of It” Florida Georgia Line

95 “Beautiful” Bazzi featuring Camila Cabello

96 “Eyes on You” Chase Rice

97 “All to Myself” Dan + Shay

98 “Boyfriend” Ariana Grande and Social House

99 “Walk Me Home” Pink

100 “Robbery” Juice WRLD

