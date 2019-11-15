I 125 artisti più grandi della storia della musica – la classifica di Billboard

In occasione del 125° anniversario di Billboard, la storica rivista musicale ha deciso di stilare la classifica dei 125 più grandi artisti della storia. Conteggiando i dati della classifica degli album più venduti e quella dei singoli (TOP200 e HOT100) Billboard ha raccolto l’elenco dei cantanti che hanno avuto più impatto negli Stati Uniti negli ultimi decenni.

Dai Beatles e i Rolling Stones a Madonna, Britney, Gaga e Beyoncé, ci sono quasi tutti. Mi spiace solo non vedere un posticino per grandi artiste come Amy Winehouse o Christina Aguilera.

B!tches che ne pensate di questa classifica?

1 The Beatles

2 The Rolling Stones

3 Elton John

4 Mariah Carey

5 Madonna

6 Barbra Streisand

7 Michael Jackson

8 Taylor Swift

9 Stevie Wonder

10 Chicago

11 Whitney Houston

12 Paul McCartney

13 Elvis Presley

14 Janet Jackson

15 Rod Stewart

16 Drake

17 Prince

18 Rihanna

19 Billy Joel

20 Garth Brooks

21 Herb Alpert

22 Eminem

23 Usher

24 Bruce Springsteen

25 Neil Diamond

26 The Supremes

27 Eagles

28 Bee Gees

29 The Beach Boys

30 Fleetwood Mac

31 Santana

32 The Temptations

33 Celine Dion

34 Aretha Franklin

35 Daryl Hall John Oates

36 Adele

37 Beyonce

38 Eric Clapton

39 Lionel Richie

40 Led Zeppelin

41 Bruno Mars

42 John Denver

43 Maroon 5

44 Olivia Newton-John

45 Bon Jovi

46 Phil Collins

47 Diana Ross

48Bob Dylan

49 John Mellencamp

50 JAY-Z

51 Donna Summer

52 Nickelback

53 Boyz II Men

54 Carpenters

55 Justin Bieber

56 Lady Gaga

57 Foreigner

58 Britney Spears

59 P!nk

60 Alicia Keys

61 Katy Perry

62 Miley Cyrus

63 The Jacksons

64 Earth, Wind & Fire

65 Marvin Gaye

66 U2

67 Linda Ronstadt

68 Van Halen

69 Bob Seger

70 Aerosmith

71 The Black Eyed Peas

72 Nelly

73 Carole King

74 Justin Timberlake

75 The Monkees

76 Kenny Rogers

77 Heart Billboard

78 Tim McGraw

79 Barry Manilow

80 R. Kelly

81 Journey

82 Simon & Garfunkel

83 Michael Bolton

84 Ed Sheeran

85 Kelly Clarkson

86 Pink Floyd

87 Queen

88 Mary J. Blige

89 Kanye West

90 Three Dog Night

91 Commodores

92 Paula Abdul

93 Bryan Adams

94 Chris Brown

95 Guns N’ Roses

96 Def Leppard

97 Huey Lewis & The News

98 Linkin Park

99 James Taylor

100 Creedence Clearwater Revival

101 Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

102 Paul Simon Billboard

103 Backstreet Boys

104 Lil Wayne

105 Carrie Underwood

106 Andy Williams

107 Styx Billboard

108 George Michael

109 Cher

110 TLC

111 Shania Twain

112 The Doobie Brothers

113 The 4 Seasons

114 Peter, Paul & Mary

115 Kenny Chesney

116 Destiny’s Child

117 50 Cent

118 Ray Charles

119 Genesis

120 The Police

121 Rascal Flatts

122 Ludacris

123 Gloria Estefan

124 George Harrison

125 Alan Jackson

As part of Billboard’s celebrating their 125 years of existence, here are the list of Top Artists of All Time!

Taylor Swift is the YOUNGEST and ONLY artist that debuted this CENTURY to be included on the Top 10 list. pic.twitter.com/YWbIno4c1J

— Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) November 14, 2019