I 125 artisti più grandi della storia della musica – la classifica di Billboard

In occasione del 125° anniversario di Billboard, la storica rivista musicale ha deciso di stilare la classifica dei 125 più grandi artisti della storia. Conteggiando i dati della classifica degli album più venduti e quella dei singoli (TOP200 e HOT100) Billboard ha raccolto l’elenco dei cantanti che hanno avuto più impatto negli Stati Uniti negli ultimi decenni.
Dai Beatles e i Rolling Stones a Madonna, Britney, Gaga e Beyoncé, ci sono quasi tutti. Mi spiace solo non vedere un posticino per grandi artiste come Amy Winehouse o Christina Aguilera.
B!tches che ne pensate di questa classifica?
I 125 artisti più grandi di sempre: la classifica completa di Billboard
1 The Beatles
2 The Rolling Stones
3 Elton John
4 Mariah Carey
5 Madonna
6 Barbra Streisand
7 Michael Jackson
8 Taylor Swift
9 Stevie Wonder
10 Chicago
11 Whitney Houston
12 Paul McCartney
13 Elvis Presley
14 Janet Jackson
15 Rod Stewart
16 Drake
17 Prince
18 Rihanna
19 Billy Joel
20 Garth Brooks
21 Herb Alpert
22 Eminem
23 Usher
24 Bruce Springsteen
25 Neil Diamond
26 The Supremes
27 Eagles
28 Bee Gees
29 The Beach Boys
30 Fleetwood Mac
31 Santana
32 The Temptations
33 Celine Dion
34 Aretha Franklin
35 Daryl Hall John Oates
36 Adele
37 Beyonce
38 Eric Clapton
39 Lionel Richie
40 Led Zeppelin
41 Bruno Mars
42 John Denver
43 Maroon 5
44 Olivia Newton-John
45 Bon Jovi
46 Phil Collins
47 Diana Ross
48Bob Dylan
49 John Mellencamp
50 JAY-Z
51 Donna Summer
52 Nickelback
53 Boyz II Men
54 Carpenters
55 Justin Bieber
56 Lady Gaga
57 Foreigner
58 Britney Spears
59 P!nk
60 Alicia Keys
61 Katy Perry
62 Miley Cyrus
63 The Jacksons
64 Earth, Wind & Fire
65 Marvin Gaye
66 U2
67 Linda Ronstadt
68 Van Halen
69 Bob Seger
70 Aerosmith
71 The Black Eyed Peas
72 Nelly
73 Carole King
74 Justin Timberlake
75 The Monkees
76 Kenny Rogers
77 Heart Billboard
78 Tim McGraw
79 Barry Manilow
80 R. Kelly
81 Journey
82 Simon & Garfunkel
83 Michael Bolton
84 Ed Sheeran
85 Kelly Clarkson
86 Pink Floyd
87 Queen
88 Mary J. Blige
89 Kanye West
90 Three Dog Night
91 Commodores
92 Paula Abdul
93 Bryan Adams
94 Chris Brown
95 Guns N’ Roses
96 Def Leppard
97 Huey Lewis & The News
98 Linkin Park
99 James Taylor
100 Creedence Clearwater Revival
101 Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
102 Paul Simon Billboard
103 Backstreet Boys
104 Lil Wayne
105 Carrie Underwood
106 Andy Williams
107 Styx Billboard
108 George Michael
109 Cher
110 TLC
111 Shania Twain
112 The Doobie Brothers
113 The 4 Seasons
114 Peter, Paul & Mary
115 Kenny Chesney
116 Destiny’s Child
117 50 Cent
118 Ray Charles
119 Genesis
120 The Police
121 Rascal Flatts
122 Ludacris
123 Gloria Estefan
124 George Harrison
125 Alan Jackson
Taylor Swift is the YOUNGEST and ONLY artist that debuted this CENTURY to be included on the Top 10 list. pic.twitter.com/YWbIno4c1J
— Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) November 14, 2019
.@Billboard lists Miley Cyrus as the #62 Greatest Artist of All Time!
She is the youngest female artist on the list (of a total 125 artists). 🤩🥳 pic.twitter.com/R6QEBIO3RH
— The Miley Times (@TheMileyTimes) November 14, 2019
Drake is #16 on Billboard’s Top 125 Artists of All Time. He is also 1/3 rappers within the Top 50. pic.twitter.com/AAKoXpAHpd
— Drizzy Source (@DrizzySource) November 14, 2019