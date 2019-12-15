I 50 album più belli del 2019 – la classifica ufficiale di Billboard

Billboard ha stilato una nuova classifica e dopo aver scelto i 100 singoli più belli del 2019, ecco arrivare anche quella degli album che ha visto sul podio un terzetto tutto rosa: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish e Ariana Grande. Presenti anche in classifica Lana Del Rey, Beyoncé, Madonna e Celine Dion.

Billboard: i 50 album più belli del 2019

50. Celine Dion, Courage

49. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Ghosteen

48. Kim Petras, Clarity

47. Danny Brown, uknowwhatimsayin¿

46. Madonna, Madame X

45. Ozuna, Nibiru

44. Miranda Lambert, Wildcard

43. Young Thug, So Much Fun

42. Oso Oso, Basking in the Glow

41. MUNA, Saves the World

40. The Raconteurs, Help Us Stranger

39. Nilüfer Yanya, Miss Universe

38. Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get

37. Maluma, 11:11

36. Jamila Woods, Legacy! Legacy!

35. Sturgill Simpson, Sound & Fury

34. Better Oblivion Community Center, Better Oblivion Community Center

33. Ari Lennox, Shea Butter Bubby

32. Khalid, Free Spirit

31. Bad Bunny, X 100pre

30. Bruce Springsteen, Western Stars

29. Rapsody, Eve

28. Sharon Van Etten, Remind Me Tomorrow

27. Solange, When I Get Home

26. Maren Morris, GIRL

25. YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy

24. Karol G, Ocean

23. Megan Thee Stallion, Fever

22. Clairo, Immunity

21. Summer Walker, Over It

20. Carly Rae Jepsen, Dedicated

19. fka Twigs, Magdalene

18. Mark Ronson, Late Night Feelings

17. Brittany Howard, Jaime

16. Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins

15. Angel Olsen, All Mirrors

14. Burna Boy, African Giant

13. Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

12. Beyoncé, HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM

11. Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride

10. J Balvin & Bad Bunny, Oasis

9. DaBaby, Kirk

8. The Highwomen, The Highwomen

7. Tyler, the Creator, IGOR

6. Lana Del Rey, Norman F–king Rockwell

5. Maggie Rogers, Heard It in a Past Life

4. Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

3. Taylor Swift, Lover

2. Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

1. Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next