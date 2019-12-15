I 50 album più belli del 2019 – la classifica ufficiale di Billboard
15 Dicembre, 2019 di Fabiano Minacci
Billboard ha stilato una nuova classifica e dopo aver scelto i 100 singoli più belli del 2019, ecco arrivare anche quella degli album che ha visto sul podio un terzetto tutto rosa: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish e Ariana Grande. Presenti anche in classifica Lana Del Rey, Beyoncé, Madonna e Celine Dion.
Billboard: i 50 album più belli del 2019
50. Celine Dion, Courage
49. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Ghosteen
48. Kim Petras, Clarity
47. Danny Brown, uknowwhatimsayin¿
46. Madonna, Madame X
45. Ozuna, Nibiru
44. Miranda Lambert, Wildcard
43. Young Thug, So Much Fun
42. Oso Oso, Basking in the Glow
41. MUNA, Saves the World
40. The Raconteurs, Help Us Stranger
39. Nilüfer Yanya, Miss Universe
38. Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
37. Maluma, 11:11
36. Jamila Woods, Legacy! Legacy!
35. Sturgill Simpson, Sound & Fury
34. Better Oblivion Community Center, Better Oblivion Community Center
33. Ari Lennox, Shea Butter Bubby
32. Khalid, Free Spirit
31. Bad Bunny, X 100pre
30. Bruce Springsteen, Western Stars
29. Rapsody, Eve
28. Sharon Van Etten, Remind Me Tomorrow
27. Solange, When I Get Home
26. Maren Morris, GIRL
25. YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy
24. Karol G, Ocean
23. Megan Thee Stallion, Fever
22. Clairo, Immunity
21. Summer Walker, Over It
20. Carly Rae Jepsen, Dedicated
19. fka Twigs, Magdalene
18. Mark Ronson, Late Night Feelings
17. Brittany Howard, Jaime
16. Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins
15. Angel Olsen, All Mirrors
14. Burna Boy, African Giant
13. Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
12. Beyoncé, HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM
11. Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride
10. J Balvin & Bad Bunny, Oasis
9. DaBaby, Kirk
8. The Highwomen, The Highwomen
7. Tyler, the Creator, IGOR
6. Lana Del Rey, Norman F–king Rockwell
5. Maggie Rogers, Heard It in a Past Life
4. Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
3. Taylor Swift, Lover
2. Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
1. Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next