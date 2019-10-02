Abrahm DeVine contro la squadra di nuoto di Stanford: “Cacciato perché gay”

La denuncia di Abrahm DeVine arriva forte e chiara attraverso il suo canale Instagram. Il campione di nuoto statunitense ha fatto coming out nel 2018 e oggi si dichiara vittima di omobofia e di una penalizzazione dovuta al suo orientamento sessuale.

Originario di Seattle, Devine ha una carriera eccellente alle spalle, che lo ha visto eccellere agli ultimi due mondiali di nuoto. Inoltre detiene diversi record a Stanford e nel maggio 2019 la rivista Swimming World lo ha classificato al dodicesimo posto nella classifica dei nuotatori maschili della I divisione NCAA. Nei suoi progetti futuri c’è Tokyo 2020. Era entrato nella squadra di nuoto di Stanford a soli 23 anni, ma ad agosto è stato cacciato ed è approdato al Team Elite di San Diego. La causa dell’espulsione? A suo dire proprio il suo coming out, arrivato dopo quelli del giocatore di football americano Collin Martin e del golfista Tadd Fujikawa. Non era più il benvenuto perché gay: un’accusa molto grave, che lui ha motivato con parole molto dure.

Ai miei allenatori che espongono la bandiera arcobaleno sulla scrivania, agli atleti che mettono like alle mie foto su Instagram, dico: svegliatevi. Come potete dire di supportare me e la mia lotta per l’uguaglianza? Come potete non vedere il modo in cui Stanford Swim mi ha trattato? Ci sono motivazioni di facciata per le quali sono stato cacciato dalla squadra, ma la vera ragione è che sono gay. È un film già visto. L’omofobia è sistematica, astutamente e scaltramente strutturata per costringermi al silenzio e all’abbandono. Sono un omosessuale di talento, di successo, fiero e bene educato: rappresento una minaccia alla cultura sportiva dominante. Voglio che qualcosa cambi, non posso più sopportare oltre. Il mio non è un caso isolato. Vi chiedo, vi supplico di fare qualcosa. Nessuno di noi è immune dall’omofobia. È un vostro dovere civile quello di educarvi.