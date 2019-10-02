Abrahm DeVine contro la squadra di nuoto di Stanford: “Cacciato perché gay”
La denuncia di Abrahm DeVine arriva forte e chiara attraverso il suo canale Instagram. Il campione di nuoto statunitense ha fatto coming out nel 2018 e oggi si dichiara vittima di omobofia e di una penalizzazione dovuta al suo orientamento sessuale.
Originario di Seattle, Devine ha una carriera eccellente alle spalle, che lo ha visto eccellere agli ultimi due mondiali di nuoto. Inoltre detiene diversi record a Stanford e nel maggio 2019 la rivista Swimming World lo ha classificato al dodicesimo posto nella classifica dei nuotatori maschili della I divisione NCAA. Nei suoi progetti futuri c’è Tokyo 2020. Era entrato nella squadra di nuoto di Stanford a soli 23 anni, ma ad agosto è stato cacciato ed è approdato al Team Elite di San Diego. La causa dell’espulsione? A suo dire proprio il suo coming out, arrivato dopo quelli del giocatore di football americano Collin Martin e del golfista Tadd Fujikawa. Non era più il benvenuto perché gay: un’accusa molto grave, che lui ha motivato con parole molto dure.
Il post di Abrahm DeVine
Ai miei allenatori che espongono la bandiera arcobaleno sulla scrivania, agli atleti che mettono like alle mie foto su Instagram, dico: svegliatevi. Come potete dire di supportare me e la mia lotta per l’uguaglianza? Come potete non vedere il modo in cui Stanford Swim mi ha trattato? Ci sono motivazioni di facciata per le quali sono stato cacciato dalla squadra, ma la vera ragione è che sono gay. È un film già visto. L’omofobia è sistematica, astutamente e scaltramente strutturata per costringermi al silenzio e all’abbandono. Sono un omosessuale di talento, di successo, fiero e bene educato: rappresento una minaccia alla cultura sportiva dominante. Voglio che qualcosa cambi, non posso più sopportare oltre. Il mio non è un caso isolato. Vi chiedo, vi supplico di fare qualcosa. Nessuno di noi è immune dall’omofobia. È un vostro dovere civile quello di educarvi.
Stanford Swim risponde a Abrahm DeVine
La denuncia del nuotatore gay non è affatto piaciuta ai suoi ex coach di Stanford, Greg Meehan e Dan Schemmel. Hanno affermato:
È davvero un peccato che Abe si senta così. Lui non è stato coinvolto a ripartire con noi per motivi completamente estranei alla sua sessualità. Continueremo a impegnarci, come sempre, a migliorare quegli aspetti della nostra cultura come l’inclusione.
As many of you know, I’m an openly gay swimmer and I am the only one at my level. I want to use this post to call out some of the homophobia that I’ve experienced being an athlete, and encourage everyone to be thoughtful and intentional about changing some of the homophobic aspects of the athletic culture that exists today. While I have many specific examples of micro aggressions and outright aggressions that I’ve experienced, homophobia is ultimately much more than an accumulation of experiences. In fact, it is a denial of experience. While I feel like I’ve tried to convey this to many people, many of whom deny any possibility that they contribute it, I’ve started to ask myself: Why is it my job to educate coaches and athletes at the most resourceful university in the world? I cannot continue to try to engage people in this conversation when there is so much fragility to obscure my humanity and character, so much rhetoric to keep me silent. Everyone says they support me, and yet, for the millionth time, I am the only one speaking up. To my coaches who sport the pride flag on their desk, to the athletes who liked my pride photo on Instagram, I need you to wake up to what’s happening around you. How can you say you support me and my equality? How can you not see how Stanford Swim has treated me and used me over the last 4 years? Am I invisible? Plain and simple: there are surface level reasons I was kicked off the Stanford swim team, but I can tell you with certainty that it comes down to the fact that I am gay. This is a pattern. Homophobia is systematic, intelligently and masterfully designed to keep me silent and to push me out. I am a talented, successful, educated, proud, gay man: I am a threat to the culture that holds sports teams together. I want something to change, because I can’t take it anymore. My story is not unique. There are queer voices everywhere and all you have to do is listen. I am asking, begging for some sort of action. If you are reading this, this post is for you! Gay or straight, swimmer or not. None of us are exempt from homophobia. It is your civil duty to educate yourself. If you choose not to, it is at my expense.