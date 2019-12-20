Mariah Carey, All I Want For Christmas Is You: ecco il nuovo video

A 25 anni dalla pubblicazione, Mariah Carey ha divulgato oggi il NUOVO video di All I Want for Christmas Is You con il sottotesto Make My Wish Come True Edition.

Un inno che non passerà mai di moda.

Incredibile tutto questo.

Mariah Carey | All I Want for Christmas Is You | Video Originale

Mariah Carey | All I Want For Christmas Is You | Testo

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don’t care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true oh

All I want for Christmas is you

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need, and I

Don’t care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I don’t need to hang my stocking

There upon the fireplace

Santa Claus won’t make me happy

With a toy on Christmas day

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

I won’t ask for much this Christmas

I won’t even wish for snow, and I

I just wanna keep on waiting

Underneath the mistletoe

I won’t make a list and send it

To the North Pole for Saint Nick

I won’t even stay awake

To hear those magic reindeer click

‘Cause I just want you here tonight

Holding on to me so tight

What more can I do

Oh, Baby all I want for Christmas is you

All the lights are shining

So brightly everywhere

And the sound of children’s

Laughter fills the air

And everyone is singing

I hear those sleigh bells ringing

Santa won’t you bring me

The one I really need

Won’t you please bring my baby to me quickly

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

This is all I’m asking for

I just wanna see my baby

Standing right outside my door

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

Baby all I want for Christmas is you

All I want for Christmas is you, baby