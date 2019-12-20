Mariah Carey, All I Want For Christmas Is You: ecco il nuovo video
20 Dicembre, 2019 di Fabiano Minacci
A 25 anni dalla pubblicazione, Mariah Carey ha divulgato oggi il NUOVO video di All I Want for Christmas Is You con il sottotesto Make My Wish Come True Edition.
Un inno che non passerà mai di moda.
Incredibile tutto questo.
Mariah Carey | All I Want for Christmas Is You | Video Originale
Mariah Carey | All I Want For Christmas Is You | Testo
I don’t want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
I don’t care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true oh
All I want for Christmas is you
I don’t want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need, and I
Don’t care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree
I don’t need to hang my stocking
There upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won’t make me happy
With a toy on Christmas day
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
I won’t ask for much this Christmas
I won’t even wish for snow, and I
I just wanna keep on waiting
Underneath the mistletoe
I won’t make a list and send it
To the North Pole for Saint Nick
I won’t even stay awake
To hear those magic reindeer click
‘Cause I just want you here tonight
Holding on to me so tight
What more can I do
Oh, Baby all I want for Christmas is you
All the lights are shining
So brightly everywhere
And the sound of children’s
Laughter fills the air
And everyone is singing
I hear those sleigh bells ringing
Santa won’t you bring me
The one I really need
Won’t you please bring my baby to me quickly
I don’t want a lot for Christmas
This is all I’m asking for
I just wanna see my baby
Standing right outside my door
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
Baby all I want for Christmas is you
All I want for Christmas is you, baby