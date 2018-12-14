  1. Home »
    2. TRASH »
  2. Anastacia si photoshoppa insieme a Papa Francesco e il risultato è tragico

TRASH

,
anastacia papa francesco

Anastacia si photoshoppa insieme a Papa Francesco e il risultato è tragico

Sabato Anastacia canterà in vaticano per il Papa e ieri ha deciso di onorare Francy con un fotomontaggio TREMENDO.

Anastacia ha seriamente bisogno di un corso di Photoshop fatto dalla nostra maga del fotoritocco, Elisa Isoardi.

comments

TRASH

Articoli più letti del mese