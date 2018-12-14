Anastacia si photoshoppa insieme a Papa Francesco e il risultato è tragico

Sabato Anastacia canterà in vaticano per il Papa e ieri ha deciso di onorare Francy con un fotomontaggio TREMENDO.

Lookout here I come🎤…Honored to sing at the Vatican this Saturday!!! 🙏🎵 any ideas which Christmas Songs I will sing? 😏 #Vatican #Pope #Italy #Christmas pic.twitter.com/lQ6LgOtHPV

Anastacia ha seriamente bisogno di un corso di Photoshop fatto dalla nostra maga del fotoritocco, Elisa Isoardi.



Honestly I’m sad you find it an honor to sing there.

With all the homophobic comments coming from the pope/Vatikan I would never consider this an honor.

But I hope you have fun & might bring some modern ideas.

They need that.

— Melli Keks ☥ (@MelliCookie) 13 dicembre 2018