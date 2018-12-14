Anastacia si photoshoppa insieme a Papa Francesco e il risultato è tragico
Sabato Anastacia canterà in vaticano per il Papa e ieri ha deciso di onorare Francy con un fotomontaggio TREMENDO.
Lookout here I come🎤…Honored to sing at the Vatican this Saturday!!! 🙏🎵 any ideas which Christmas Songs I will sing? 😏#Vatican #Pope #Italy #Christmas pic.twitter.com/lQ6LgOtHPV
— Anastacia (@AnastaciaMusic) 13 dicembre 2018
Anastacia ha seriamente bisogno di un corso di Photoshop fatto dalla nostra maga del fotoritocco, Elisa Isoardi.
Anastacia che sta facendo il corso di Photoshop e si sente pronta per conquistare il mondo a suon di scontornamenti. https://t.co/RSuSb1Neel
— Il Nycko (@ilNycko) 13 dicembre 2018
Penso di poter affermare che alla domanda “chissà che ha fatto Anastacia in questi anni” la risposta non possa essere “un corso per imparare ad usare Photoshop”
— Marco Bertolino (@MarcoBertolin0) 13 dicembre 2018
#Anastasio vince #XF12 proprio durante la serata in cui, a monopolizzare i social é il Photoshop della sua omonima australiana con il Papa: #Anastacia.
Un po’ fa ride sta cosa, dai.
— Dario ☀️ (@DiarioDiDario) 13 dicembre 2018
Hi guysss I met the Pope and Anastacia today!!! 🤪🤪 AMEIZING SELFIE!! ✨🎅🏼 #nofilter #pope #vatican #xmas #xdXd pic.twitter.com/oQBMLGmHyf
— UnitedDisagiOfPIER (@Pier_dll) 13 dicembre 2018
Honestly I’m sad you find it an honor to sing there.
With all the homophobic comments coming from the pope/Vatikan I would never consider this an honor.
But I hope you have fun & might bring some modern ideas.
They need that.
— Melli Keks ☥ (@MelliCookie) 13 dicembre 2018
