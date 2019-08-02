Ariana Grande: ascolta il nuovo singolo Boyfriend (VIDEO)
In meno di 12 mesi Ariana Grande ha sfornato 2 album, Sweetener e Thank U Next e adesso anche un nuovo singolo, Boyfriend. Il pezzo è una collaborazione con il duo rap Social House, la band che apre i suoi concerti dello Sweetener Tour.
La canzone è caruccia e anche il video non è male, ma personalmente ho preferito No Tears Left to Cry e Thank U Next.
Ariana Grande – Boyfriend, il testo
I’m a motherf—in’ train wreck
I don’t wanna be too much
But I don’t wanna miss your touch
And you don’t seem to give a f—
I don’t wanna keep you waiting
But I do just what I have to do
And I might not be the one for you
But you ain’t about to have no boo
‘Cause I know we be so complicated
But we be so smitten, it’s crazy
I can’t have what I want, but neither can you
You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don’t want me to see nobody else
And I don’t want you to see nobody
But you ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don’t want me to touch nobody else
Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody
Even though you ain’t mine, I promise the way we fight
Make me honestly feel like we just in love
‘Cause, baby, when push comes to shove
Damn, baby, I’m a train wreck, too
I lose my mind when it comes to you
I take time with the ones I choose
And I don’t want to smile if it ain’t from you, yeah
I know we be so complicated
Lovin’ you sometimes drive me crazy
‘Cause I can’t have what I want and neither can you
You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don’t want me to see nobody else
And I don’t want you to see nobody
But you ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don’t want me to touch nobody else
Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody
I wanna kiss you (Yeah), don’t wanna miss you (Yeah)
But I can’t be with you ‘cause I got issues
Yeah, on the surface, seem like it’s easy
Careful with words, but it’s still hard to read me
Stress high when the trust low (Mmm)
Bad vibes, where’d the fun go? (Oh)
Try to open up and love more (Love more)
Try to open up and love more
If you were my boyfriend
And you were my girlfriend
I probably wouldn’t see nobody else
But I can’t guarantee that by myself
You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend, you ain’t my boyfriend)
And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend, I ain’t your girlfriend)
But you don’t want me to see nobody else (Nobody)
And I don’t want you to see nobody
But you ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend, you know you ain’t my boyfriend)
And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend, yeah, mmm)
But you don’t want me to touch nobody else (Nobody)
Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody (Oh yeah)
You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don’t want me to see nobody else
And I don’t want you to see nobody
But you ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend, yeah)
But you don’t want me to touch nobody else (Nobody)
Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody