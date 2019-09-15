Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus e Lana Del Rey segnano un record con Don’t Call Me Angel

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus e Lana Del Rey con il loro singolo Don’t Call Me Angel (inciso per la colonna sonora del nuovo film di Charlie’s Angels) hanno segnato un record.

Il brano, infatti, in sole 24 ore ha totalizzato oltre 2 milioni di stream negli Stati Uniti d’America e circa 6 milioni di stream nel resto del mondo, diventando per questo motivo il miglior debutto di un brano realizzato da una collaborazione tutta al femminile.

Un record che purtroppo è un po’ un “ti piace vincere facile”, dato che nella storia del pop degli ultimi anni le collaborazioni tutte al femminile si contano sulle dita delle mani, al contrario di quelle maschili che invece abbondano. Insomma, son più di 10 anni che aspettiamo ancora il duetto fra Lady Gaga e Madonna… Ormai abbiamo perso le speranze.



#DontCallMeAngel by @ArianaGrande, @MileyCyrus, & @LanaDelRey has debuted at #2 on both the US Spotify and Global Spotify chart with 2 MILLION and 5.9 MILLION streams, respectively. pic.twitter.com/M09eiKqul6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 14, 2019

Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus | Don’t Call Me Angel | Testo

Boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can’t pay my price

Ain’t from no heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Now you know we)

Don’t call me angel

Uh, don’t call me angel when I’m a mess

Don’t call me angel when I get undressed

You know I, I don’t like that, boy (Uh)

I make my money, and I write the checks

So say my name with a little respect

All my girls successful, and you’re just our guest

Do I really need to say it?

Do I need to say it again, yeah?

You better stop the sweet talk

And keep your pretty mouth shut

Boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can’t pay my price

Ain’t from no heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Now you know we)

Don’t call me angel

See you here with somebody

You sizin’ up my body, oh yeah

Don’t you know that I bite when the sun set, yeah?

So don’t you track ‘em around me

Might work on them, but not me, oh yeah

Don’t you know that I bite when the sun set?

Keep my name out your mouth

I know what you about

So keep my name out your mouth, oh yeah

Boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can’t pay my price

Ain’t from no heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Now you know we)

Don’t call me angel

I appreciate the way you watch me, I can’t lie

I drop it down, I pick it up, I back it across the county line

I fell from heaven, now I’m living like a devil

You can’t get me off your mind

I appreciate the way you want me, I can’t lie

I drop it low, I back it up, I know you wanna think you’re mine

Baby, I totally get it, you can’t get some

You can’t get me off your mind

We in it together, but don’t call me angel

Oh, boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can’t pay my price

Ain’t from no heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Now you know we)

Don’t call me angel

Angel

Don’t call me angel (Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah)

Don’t call me angel