Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus e Lana Del Rey segnano un record con Don’t Call Me Angel
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus e Lana Del Rey con il loro singolo Don’t Call Me Angel (inciso per la colonna sonora del nuovo film di Charlie’s Angels) hanno segnato un record.
Il brano, infatti, in sole 24 ore ha totalizzato oltre 2 milioni di stream negli Stati Uniti d’America e circa 6 milioni di stream nel resto del mondo, diventando per questo motivo il miglior debutto di un brano realizzato da una collaborazione tutta al femminile.
Un record che purtroppo è un po’ un “ti piace vincere facile”, dato che nella storia del pop degli ultimi anni le collaborazioni tutte al femminile si contano sulle dita delle mani, al contrario di quelle maschili che invece abbondano. Insomma, son più di 10 anni che aspettiamo ancora il duetto fra Lady Gaga e Madonna… Ormai abbiamo perso le speranze.
#DontCallMeAngel by @ArianaGrande, @MileyCyrus, & @LanaDelRey has debuted at #2 on both the US Spotify and Global Spotify chart with 2 MILLION and 5.9 MILLION streams, respectively. pic.twitter.com/M09eiKqul6
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 14, 2019
#DontCallMeAngel by @ArianaGrande, @MileyCyrus and @LanaDelRey had the biggest debut for a female collaboration in @Spotify history. pic.twitter.com/SAzieqZa3Y
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 14, 2019
Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus | Don’t Call Me Angel | Testo
Boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can’t pay my price
Ain’t from no heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Now you know we)
Don’t call me angel
Uh, don’t call me angel when I’m a mess
Don’t call me angel when I get undressed
You know I, I don’t like that, boy (Uh)
I make my money, and I write the checks
So say my name with a little respect
All my girls successful, and you’re just our guest
Do I really need to say it?
Do I need to say it again, yeah?
You better stop the sweet talk
And keep your pretty mouth shut
Boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can’t pay my price
Ain’t from no heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Now you know we)
Don’t call me angel
See you here with somebody
You sizin’ up my body, oh yeah
Don’t you know that I bite when the sun set, yeah?
So don’t you track ‘em around me
Might work on them, but not me, oh yeah
Don’t you know that I bite when the sun set?
Keep my name out your mouth
I know what you about
So keep my name out your mouth, oh yeah
Boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can’t pay my price
Ain’t from no heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Now you know we)
Don’t call me angel
I appreciate the way you watch me, I can’t lie
I drop it down, I pick it up, I back it across the county line
I fell from heaven, now I’m living like a devil
You can’t get me off your mind
I appreciate the way you want me, I can’t lie
I drop it low, I back it up, I know you wanna think you’re mine
Baby, I totally get it, you can’t get some
You can’t get me off your mind
We in it together, but don’t call me angel
Oh, boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can’t pay my price
Ain’t from no heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Now you know we)
Don’t call me angel
Angel
Don’t call me angel (Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah)
Don’t call me angel