  2. Ariana Grande, In My Head: ecco il video ufficiale

Ariana Grande, In My Head: ecco il video ufficiale

Direttamente dal profilo ufficiale di Vogue, ecco In My Head, il nuovo video di Ariana Grande.
Il brano è il quarto estratto dall’album Thank U, Next uscito a febbraio, dopo l’omonimo singolo, 7 Rings e Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.

Il video è nato durante il servizio fotografico realizzato proprio con il magazine di moda, che l’ha messa sulla copertina d’agosto insieme al suo cagnolino Toulouse.

Ariana Grande | In My Head | Testo

Here’s the thing
You’re in love with a version of a person
That you’ve created in your head
That you are trying to but cannot fix
Uh, the only thing you can fix is yourself
I love you, this has gone on way too long
Enough is enough
I’m two blocks away, I’m coming over

Painted a picture
I thought I knew you well
I got a habit of seeing what isn’t there
Caught in the moment
Tangled up in your sheets
When you broke my heart
I said you only wanted half of me

My imagination’s too creative
They see demon
I see angel, angel, angel (angel)
Without a halo, wingless angel

Falling, falling
But I never thought you’d leave me
Falling, falling
Needed something to believe in, oh
I thought you were the one
But it was all in my head
It was all in my head (skrt, skrt)

Yeah, look at you, boy, I invented you
Your Gucci tennis shoes running from your issues
Cardio good for the heart (good for the heart)
I figure we can work it out, hmm
Painted a picture
I thought I drew you well
I had a vision of seeing what isn’t there
Caught in the moment
Tangled up in your sheets
When you broke my heart
Said you only wanted half of me
My imagination’s too creative
They see Cain and I see Abel, Abel, Abel (Abel, Abel, Abel)
I know you’re able, willing and able
Falling, falling
But I thought that you would need me
Falling, falling
Needed something to believe in, oh
I thought that you were the one
But it was all in my head
It was all in my head (skrt, skrt)
Yeah, look at you, boy, I invented you
Your Gucci tennis shoes running from your issues
Cardio good for the heart (good for the heart)
I figure we can work it out, hmm
Wanted you to grow, but, boy, you wasn’t budding
Everything you are made you everything you aren’t
I saw your potential without seeing credentials
Maybe that’s the issue (yeah, yeah)
Said maybe that’s the issue, ah
Can’t hold that shit against you, ah
Guess I did it to myself, yeah
Thought you were somebody else, you
Thought you were somebody else, you (you)
Thought you were somebody else, you

 

