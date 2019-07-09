Ariana Grande, In My Head: ecco il video ufficiale

Direttamente dal profilo ufficiale di Vogue, ecco In My Head, il nuovo video di Ariana Grande.

Il brano è il quarto estratto dall’album Thank U, Next uscito a febbraio, dopo l’omonimo singolo, 7 Rings e Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.

Il video è nato durante il servizio fotografico realizzato proprio con il magazine di moda, che l’ha messa sulla copertina d’agosto insieme al suo cagnolino Toulouse.

Ariana Grande | In My Head | Testo

Here’s the thing

You’re in love with a version of a person

That you’ve created in your head

That you are trying to but cannot fix

Uh, the only thing you can fix is yourself

I love you, this has gone on way too long

Enough is enough

I’m two blocks away, I’m coming over Painted a picture

I thought I knew you well

I got a habit of seeing what isn’t there

Caught in the moment

Tangled up in your sheets

When you broke my heart

I said you only wanted half of me My imagination’s too creative

They see demon

I see angel, angel, angel (angel)

Without a halo, wingless angel Falling, falling

But I never thought you’d leave me

Falling, falling

Needed something to believe in, oh

I thought you were the one

But it was all in my head

It was all in my head (skrt, skrt)