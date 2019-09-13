Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey e Miley Cyrus ci regalano il video di Don’t Call Me Angel
Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey e Miley Cyrus si sono unite (per quella che è a tutti gli effetti la miglior collaborazione #GirlPower degli ultimi anni) per la realizzazione di Don’t Call Me Angel, colonna sonora del nuovo film Charlie’s Angels.
Il video è davvero perfetto e anche la canzone è caruccia, le voci di Miley e Ariana insieme funzionano parecchio bene.
Il film Charlie’s Angeles uscirà il prossimo 15 novembre negli Stati Uniti d’America con protagoniste Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott ed Ella Balinska nei panni di Sabina Wilson, Elena Houghlin e Jane Kano. Nel cast ci saranno anche Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, Patrick Stewart e Djimon Hounsou.
Amo queste collaborazioni tutte al femminile, viva il puttanpop.
Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus – Don’t Call Me Angel, il testo
Boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can’t pay my price
Ain’t from no heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Now you know we)
Don’t call me angel
Uh, don’t call me angel when I’m a mess
Don’t call me angel when I get undressed
You know I, I don’t like that, boy (Uh)
I make my money, and I write the checks
So say my name with a little respect
All my girls successful, and you’re just our guest
Do I really need to say it?
Do I need to say it again, yeah?
You better stop the sweet talk
And keep your pretty mouth shut
Boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can’t pay my price
Ain’t from no heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Now you know we)
Don’t call me angel
See you here with somebody
You sizin’ up my body, oh yeah
Don’t you know that I bite when the sun set, yeah?
So don’t you track ‘em around me
Might work on them, but not me, oh yeah
Don’t you know that I bite when the sun set?
Keep my name out your mouth
I know what you about
So keep my name out your mouth, oh yeah
Boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can’t pay my price
Ain’t from no heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Now you know we)
Don’t call me angel
I appreciate the way you watch me, I can’t lie
I drop it down, I pick it up, I back it across the county line
I fell from heaven, now I’m living like a devil
You can’t get me off your mind
I appreciate the way you want me, I can’t lie
I drop it low, I back it up, I know you wanna think you’re mine
Baby, I totally get it, you can’t get some
You can’t get me off your mind
We in it together, but don’t call me angel
Oh, boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can’t pay my price
Ain’t from no heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Now you know we)
Don’t call me angel
Angel
Don’t call me angel (Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah)
Don’t call me angel