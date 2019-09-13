Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey e Miley Cyrus ci regalano il video di Don’t Call Me Angel

Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey e Miley Cyrus si sono unite (per quella che è a tutti gli effetti la miglior collaborazione #GirlPower degli ultimi anni) per la realizzazione di Don’t Call Me Angel, colonna sonora del nuovo film Charlie’s Angels.

Il video è davvero perfetto e anche la canzone è caruccia, le voci di Miley e Ariana insieme funzionano parecchio bene.

Il film Charlie’s Angeles uscirà il prossimo 15 novembre negli Stati Uniti d’America con protagoniste Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott ed Ella Balinska nei panni di Sabina Wilson, Elena Houghlin e Jane Kano. Nel cast ci saranno anche Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, Patrick Stewart e Djimon Hounsou.

Amo queste collaborazioni tutte al femminile, viva il puttanpop.



Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus – Don’t Call Me Angel, il testo

Boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can’t pay my price

Ain’t from no heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Now you know we)

Don’t call me angel

Uh, don’t call me angel when I’m a mess

Don’t call me angel when I get undressed

You know I, I don’t like that, boy (Uh)

I make my money, and I write the checks

So say my name with a little respect

All my girls successful, and you’re just our guest

Do I really need to say it?

Do I need to say it again, yeah?

You better stop the sweet talk

And keep your pretty mouth shut

Boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can’t pay my price

Ain’t from no heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Now you know we)

Don’t call me angel

See you here with somebody

You sizin’ up my body, oh yeah

Don’t you know that I bite when the sun set, yeah?

So don’t you track ‘em around me

Might work on them, but not me, oh yeah

Don’t you know that I bite when the sun set?

Keep my name out your mouth

I know what you about

So keep my name out your mouth, oh yeah

Boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can’t pay my price

Ain’t from no heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Now you know we)

Don’t call me angel

I appreciate the way you watch me, I can’t lie

I drop it down, I pick it up, I back it across the county line

I fell from heaven, now I’m living like a devil

You can’t get me off your mind

I appreciate the way you want me, I can’t lie

I drop it low, I back it up, I know you wanna think you’re mine

Baby, I totally get it, you can’t get some

You can’t get me off your mind

We in it together, but don’t call me angel

Oh, boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can’t pay my price

Ain’t from no heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Now you know we)

Don’t call me angel

Angel

Don’t call me angel (Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah)

Don’t call me angel