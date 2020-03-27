Ava Max: ecco il video di Kings & Queens

Ava Max è tornata con il video musicale del suo ultimo singolo, Kings & Queens. Il pezzo è orecchiabile e super puttanpop, il video è tanto caruccio, un po’ Lady Gaga degli inizi, un po’ Fiocco di neve.



Ava Max: Kings & Queens, il testo.

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you’re not dancin’ on your own

Can’t live without me, you wanna’ but you can’t, no, no, no

Think it’s funny, but honey, can’t run this show on your own

I can feel my body shake, there’s only so much I can take

I’ll show you how a real queen behaves, oh

No damsel in distress, don’t need to save me

Once I start breathin’ fire, you can’t tame me

And you might think I’m weak without a sword

But if I had one, it’d be bigger than yours

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you’re not dancin’ on your own

Disobey me, then baby, it’s off with your head

Gonna’ change it and make it a world you won’t forget

No damsel in distress, don’t need to save me

Once I start breathin’ fire, you can’t tame me

And you might think I’m weak without a sword

But I’m stronger than I ever was before

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you’re not dancin’ on your own

In chess, the king can move one space at a time

But queens are free to go wherever they like

You get too close, you’ll get a royalty high

So breathe it in to feel the life

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you’re not dancin’ on your own