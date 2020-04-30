Avril Lavigne omaggia l’Italia nel nuovo video We Are Warriors

Avril Lavigne la scorsa settimana ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo, We Are Warriors, una rielaborazione del brano Warrior, contenuto nel suo ultimo album Head Above Water. La popstar canadese adesso ha rilasciato il video musicale del pezzo ed ha omaggiato anche il nostro paese, inserendo nella clip immagini di Milano, dei fan e dei medici italiani.



Proprio come per il singolo, anche i proventi del video andranno interamente a favore dell’associazione Project Hope, un’organizzazione che ha come scopo quello di garantire la sicurezza degli operatori sanitari che combattono contro il Covid19.

Avril Lavigne – We Are Warriors, il testo

We’ll pick our battles ‘cause we know we’re gonna win the war (Win the war)

We’re not rattled ‘cause we shattered all of this before (This before)

Steadier than steel ‘cause we’re ready with a shield and sword (Shield and sword)

Back on the saddle ‘cause we’ve gathered all our strength for more (Strength for more)

And we won’t bow, we won’t break

No, we’re not afraid to do whatever it takes

We’ll never bow, we’ll never break

‘Cause we are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives

Like soldiers all through the night

And we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriors

And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive

We will conquer, time after time

We’ll never falter, we will survive, we are warriors

Woah, woah, woah, woah

Woah, woah, woah, woah

Woah, woah, woah, woah

We are warriors

Like vikings, we’ll be fighting through the day and night (Day and night), ah-oh

We’ll be marching through the darkness ‘til the morning lights (Morning lights)

Even when it’s harder, like the armor, you will see us shine (See me shine)

No, we won’t stop and we won’t drop until the victory’s ours (Oh)

No, we won’t bow, we won’t break

No, we’re not afraid to do whatever it takes

We’ll never bow, we’ll never break

‘Cause we are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives

Like soldiers all through the night

And we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriors

And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive

We will conquer, time after time

We’ll never falter, we will survive, we are warriors

Oh, you can’t shoot us down

You can’t stop us now

We got a whole damn army

Oh, you can’t break us down

You can’t take us out

This’ll be behind us

We are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives

Like soldiers all through the night

And we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriors

And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive (We are stronger)

We will conquer, time after time (We will conquer)

We’ll never falter, we will survive (Never falter)

We are warriors (We are warriors)

Woah, woah, woah

We are warriors

Woah, woah, woah

We are warriors