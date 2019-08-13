Bebe Rexha vittima di una brutta battuta di un dirigente riceve il supporto delle sue colleghe

Bebe Rexha oggi è sulla bocca di tutti e non perché ha fatto uscire un nuovo singolo, ma perché si è pubblicamente schierata conto tutti coloro che danno alle donne delle ‘troppo vecchie’ per fare qualcosa.

“Di recente ho avuto una conversazione con un dirigente musicale MASCHIO che mi ha detto che stavo invecchiando troppo e che il mio ‘personaggio’ creava confusione. Questo perché sono una cantautrice e pubblico foto sexy sul mio profilo Instagram e questo non è quello che si aspettano dalle cantatrici donne, soprattutto alla mia età. Ho 29 anni. Sono stanca di essere messa in un angolo, io faccio le mie regole. Sono stanca del fatto che le donne vengano etichettate come ‘streghe’ quando invecchiano e i ragazzi vengono etichettati come ‘sexy’ con il passare dell’età. Ad ogni modo compirò 30 anni il prossimo 30 agosto e sai cosa? Non sto scappando. Non mentirà sulla mia età”.