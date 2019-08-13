Bebe Rexha vittima di una brutta battuta di un dirigente riceve il supporto delle sue colleghe
Bebe Rexha oggi è sulla bocca di tutti e non perché ha fatto uscire un nuovo singolo, ma perché si è pubblicamente schierata conto tutti coloro che danno alle donne delle ‘troppo vecchie’ per fare qualcosa.
“Di recente ho avuto una conversazione con un dirigente musicale MASCHIO che mi ha detto che stavo invecchiando troppo e che il mio ‘personaggio’ creava confusione. Questo perché sono una cantautrice e pubblico foto sexy sul mio profilo Instagram e questo non è quello che si aspettano dalle cantatrici donne, soprattutto alla mia età. Ho 29 anni. Sono stanca di essere messa in un angolo, io faccio le mie regole. Sono stanca del fatto che le donne vengano etichettate come ‘streghe’ quando invecchiano e i ragazzi vengono etichettati come ‘sexy’ con il passare dell’età. Ad ogni modo compirò 30 anni il prossimo 30 agosto e sai cosa? Non sto scappando. Non mentirà sulla mia età”.
Bebe ha poi confessato di piacersi più ora rispetto a 10 anni fa, attirando le simpatie di moltissime sue colleghe: Taylor Swift che ha portato alta la bandiera delle trentenni, Anastacia che le ha ricordato di aver firmato il suo primo contratto discografico proprio a 30 anni e Rita Ora.
I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was “confusing.” Because… I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age. I’m 29. I’m fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I’m tired of women getting labeled as “hags” when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age. Anyways, I’m turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I’m not running away from it. I’m not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound “younger.” I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago.