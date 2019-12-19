Beyoncé festeggia la nuova numero 1 di Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey è da anni nell’Olimpo del pop, ma martedì scorso ha portato a casa un altro successo. La sua hit natalizia All I Want For Christmas Is You ha conquistato la n°1 nella Billboard HOT100 25 anni dopo la sua uscita. Con questo traguardo raggiunto, la popstar è entrata nella lista delle cantanti che hanno almeno 1 pezzo alla prima posizione nella HOT100 in 3 decadi diverse: Madonna, Cher, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Diana Ross, Janet Jackson.

No, thank YOU, @MariahCarey! 🙌❤️ She celebrated the 25th anniversary of #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou along with her latest #Hot100 No. 1 achievement at the Empire State Building. Read the full event recap here: https://t.co/m5ZwXsp15s pic.twitter.com/RSuYjXDDIB — billboard (@billboard) December 18, 2019

Oltre ai fan della diva di My All, ieri sera anche una collega di Mariah ha festeggiato questo avvenimento e sto parlando di Beyoncé.

Legends supporting legends.

Beyoncé at Mariah Carey’s party celebrating #1 of “All I Want for Christmas is You” pic.twitter.com/VnIHmKb45L — BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) December 18, 2019