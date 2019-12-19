Beyoncé festeggia la nuova numero 1 di Mariah Carey
19 Dicembre, 2019 di Fabiano Minacci
Mariah Carey è da anni nell’Olimpo del pop, ma martedì scorso ha portato a casa un altro successo. La sua hit natalizia All I Want For Christmas Is You ha conquistato la n°1 nella Billboard HOT100 25 anni dopo la sua uscita. Con questo traguardo raggiunto, la popstar è entrata nella lista delle cantanti che hanno almeno 1 pezzo alla prima posizione nella HOT100 in 3 decadi diverse: Madonna, Cher, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Diana Ross, Janet Jackson.
No, thank YOU, @MariahCarey! 🙌❤️
She celebrated the 25th anniversary of #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou along with her latest #Hot100 No. 1 achievement at the Empire State Building. Read the full event recap here: https://t.co/m5ZwXsp15s pic.twitter.com/RSuYjXDDIB
— billboard (@billboard) December 18, 2019
Oltre ai fan della diva di My All, ieri sera anche una collega di Mariah ha festeggiato questo avvenimento e sto parlando di Beyoncé.
Legends supporting legends.
Beyoncé at Mariah Carey’s party celebrating #1 of “All I Want for Christmas is You” pic.twitter.com/VnIHmKb45L
— BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) December 18, 2019
A new Beyoncé sighting…
Beyoncé celebrating Mariah Carey going #1. #ALegendaryFriendship
👸🏽👸🏼pic.twitter.com/AxKBJKUKFa
— 🗞📰 Yoncé Headlines📰🗞 (@YonceHeadlines) December 18, 2019
.@Beyonce cheering for her friend @MariahCarey and #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou hitting #1 on @billboard’s #Hot100. 🦋x🐝 pic.twitter.com/HFkvsVe4nX
— Glittering Mariah ❄️ 19th #1 🌟 (@glittering_mc) December 18, 2019