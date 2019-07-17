Beyoncé: ecco il video di Spirit
Mancano solo 2 giorni all’uscita nelle sale americane de Il Re Leone e ieri notte Beyoncé ha rilasciato il video di Spirit, inedito che fa parte della colonna sonora del live action Disney. Bel pezzo, anche se imparagonabile al meraviglioso Can You Feel the Love Tonight. Per quanto riguarda il video niente da dire, ennesima clip perfetta sfornata da Beyoncé.
Beyoncé, Spirit – testo
Uishi kwa muda mrefu mfalme
(Uishi kwa, uishi kwa)
Uishi kwa muda mrefu mfalme
(Uishi kwa, uishi kwa)
Yeah, yeah, and the wind is talkin’
Yeah, yeah, for the very first time
With a melody that pulls you towards it
Paintin’ pictures of paradise
Sayin’ rise up
To the light in the sky, yeah
Watch the light lift your heart up
Burn your flame through the night
Woah, spirit
Watch the heavens open, yeah
Spirit, can you hear it callin’? (Callin’)
Yeah
Yeah, yeah, and the water’s crashin’
Trying to keep your head up high
While you’re trembling, that’s when the magic happens
And the stars gather by, by your side
Sayin’ rise up
To the light in the sky, yeah
Let the light lift your heart up
Burn your flame through the night
Yeah, spirit
Watch the heavens open, yeah
Spirit, can you hear it callin’? (Callin’)
Yeah
Your destiny is comin’ close
Stand up and fight
So go into that far off land
And be one with the great I Am, I Am
A boy becomes a man
Woah, spirit
Watch the heavens open, yeah
Spirit, can you hear it callin’? Yeah
Spirit, yeah, watch the heavens open, open, yeah
Spirit, spirit, can you hear it callin’? (Callin’)
Yeah
Your destiny is comin’ close
Stand up and fight
So go into a far off land
And be one with the great I Am
.@Beyonce takes us on a trip to Africa in the cinematic music video for “Spirit.” 🦁
Watch: https://t.co/0DUx3JNakA pic.twitter.com/pjLE7MKkC7
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) 17 luglio 2019