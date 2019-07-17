Beyoncé: ecco il video di Spirit

Mancano solo 2 giorni all’uscita nelle sale americane de Il Re Leone e ieri notte Beyoncé ha rilasciato il video di Spirit, inedito che fa parte della colonna sonora del live action Disney. Bel pezzo, anche se imparagonabile al meraviglioso Can You Feel the Love Tonight. Per quanto riguarda il video niente da dire, ennesima clip perfetta sfornata da Beyoncé.



Beyoncé, Spirit – testo

Uishi kwa muda mrefu mfalme

(Uishi kwa, uishi kwa)

Uishi kwa muda mrefu mfalme

(Uishi kwa, uishi kwa)

Yeah, yeah, and the wind is talkin’

Yeah, yeah, for the very first time

With a melody that pulls you towards it

Paintin’ pictures of paradise

Sayin’ rise up

To the light in the sky, yeah

Watch the light lift your heart up

Burn your flame through the night

Woah, spirit

Watch the heavens open, yeah

Spirit, can you hear it callin’? (Callin’)

Yeah

Yeah, yeah, and the water’s crashin’

Trying to keep your head up high

While you’re trembling, that’s when the magic happens

And the stars gather by, by your side

Sayin’ rise up

To the light in the sky, yeah

Let the light lift your heart up

Burn your flame through the night

Yeah, spirit

Watch the heavens open, yeah

Spirit, can you hear it callin’? (Callin’)

Yeah

Your destiny is comin’ close

Stand up and fight

So go into that far off land

And be one with the great I Am, I Am

A boy becomes a man

Woah, spirit

Watch the heavens open, yeah

Spirit, can you hear it callin’? Yeah

Spirit, yeah, watch the heavens open, open, yeah

Spirit, spirit, can you hear it callin’? (Callin’)

Yeah

Your destiny is comin’ close

Stand up and fight

So go into a far off land

And be one with the great I Am