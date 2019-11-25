Billie Eilish censurata agli American Music Awards: i video con e senza censura a confronto

Ieri sera agli American Music Awards 2019 Billie Eilish ha vinto nella categoria Best Alternative Artist. La cantante di Bad Guy ha ringraziato tutti, dai fan e i sostenitori, ai presenti in sala. La ABC però ha censurato la parte finale del suo discorso e stando a quanto riportano i fan della popstar pare che sia a causa di un malinteso. L’emittente avrebbe scambiato “effort” per “eff” (fu** off).

“This is so pretty. Wow, I feel like I can’t say more to the fans and supporters because like, you made it all happen man. I can’t believe I’m standing in front of… I’m shaking, sorry! To be in this category, to be mentioned in this category, is insane to me. I grew up being in love with all of you. Everybody in this row, everybody in that row, everybody in this room, and the fact that you guys all looking at me right now, that’s crazy. I cannot believe this. Thank you to the fans and supporters and anyone who gives an effort about me, I appreciate you.”

“È così carino. Wow, mi sento come se non potessi dire altro ai fan e ai sostenitori perché, mi hanno fatto succedere tutto questo. Non riesco a credere di essere di fronte a … Sto tremando, scusate! Essere in questa categoria, essere menzionato in questa categoria, è folle per me. Sono cresciuta essendo innamorata di tutti voi. Tutti in questa fila, tutti in quella fila, tutti in questa stanza, e il fatto che voi tutti mi guardiate in questo momento è davvero pazzesco. Non posso crederci. Grazie ai fan e ai sostenitori e a tutti coloro che si impegnano per me, vi apprezzo. “