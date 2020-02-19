Brit Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori e le performance

19 Febbraio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci

Ieri sera dall’O2 Arena di Londra sono andati in onda i Brit Awards 2020. Tra le star più attese all’evento c’erano Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Lizzo e Rod Stewart. Il vero protagonista della serata però è stato Lewis Capaldi, che si è portato a casa ben due premi, come ‘Canzone dell’anno’ e ‘Miglior nuovo artista’.
Un dei momenti più chiacchierati sui social è stata la performance di Billie Eilish, che si è esibita per la prima volta con “No Time to Die“, dalla colonna sonora del nuovo “007”, accompagnata sul palco da suo fratello Finneas O’Connell, che ha scritto con lei il pezzo.

Brit Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori

Male Solo Artist

Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy — WINNER

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel — WINNER
Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals — WINNER

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”
Dave feat. Burna Boy – “Location”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” — WINNER
Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”
Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”
Tom Walker – “Just You and I”

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave – “Psychodrama” — WINNER
Harry Styles – “Fine Line”
Lewis Capaldi – “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent”
Michael Kiwanuka – “Kiwanuka”
Stormzy – “Heavy Is The Head”

Best New Artist

Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi — WINNER
Mabel
Sam Fender

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish — WINNER
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler The Creator — WINNER

Rising Star

Celest — WINNER

Brit Awards 2020: le performance

