Brit Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori e le performance

Ieri sera dall’O2 Arena di Londra sono andati in onda i Brit Awards 2020. Tra le star più attese all’evento c’erano Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Lizzo e Rod Stewart. Il vero protagonista della serata però è stato Lewis Capaldi, che si è portato a casa ben due premi, come ‘Canzone dell’anno’ e ‘Miglior nuovo artista’.

Un dei momenti più chiacchierati sui social è stata la performance di Billie Eilish, che si è esibita per la prima volta con “No Time to Die“, dalla colonna sonora del nuovo “007”, accompagnata sul palco da suo fratello Finneas O’Connell, che ha scritto con lei il pezzo.

Brit Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori

Male Solo Artist

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy — WINNER

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel — WINNER

Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals — WINNER

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”

Dave feat. Burna Boy – “Location”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” — WINNER

Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”

Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”

Tom Walker – “Just You and I”

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave – “Psychodrama” — WINNER

Harry Styles – “Fine Line”

Lewis Capaldi – “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent”

Michael Kiwanuka – “Kiwanuka”

Stormzy – “Heavy Is The Head”

Best New Artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi — WINNER

Mabel

Sam Fender

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish — WINNER

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler The Creator — WINNER

Rising Star

Celest — WINNER

Brit Awards 2020: le performance