Britney Spears balla Chantaje in bagno e Shakira commenta la performance

Fasciata in uno dei suoi tanto amati abiti elasticizzati, ieri sera Britney Spears ha pubblicato un video mentre balla sulle note di Chantaje di Shakira e Maluma.

Pochi minuti dopo la pubblicazione della clip, Shakira ha commentato la performance della collega.

Con “cose pazzesche” Shakira si riferisce al fatto che ieri il suo video del 2005 Don’t Bother è stato visto 2 milioni di volte, entrando nella top 20 delle clip più viste su You Tube.

Just heard my Don’t Bother video from 2005 has had 2 million views in 24 hours and is currently in the Top 20 most-viewed videos on YouTube! So random! That was a fun one to make – and I still love that pink guitar! https://t.co/OGRJYO6Igw

— Shakira (@shakira) September 20, 2019