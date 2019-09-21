Britney Spears balla Chantaje in bagno e Shakira commenta la performance
Fasciata in uno dei suoi tanto amati abiti elasticizzati, ieri sera Britney Spears ha pubblicato un video mentre balla sulle note di Chantaje di Shakira e Maluma.
“Sto andando al Daytime Beauty Awards con il mio ragazzo, ma prima devo ballare. PS: Mi sento bella”.
Going to #daytimebeautyawards with my man but had to dance before going !!!! PS I felt beautiful !!!
Pochi minuti dopo la pubblicazione della clip, Shakira ha commentato la performance della collega.
“E poi vedo Britney Spears che balla Chantaje nel suo bagno. Cose pazzesche accadono oggi, ma questo è fantastico Britney!”
Shakira just SAID Britney Spears! Omg, what a moment for pop culture! 😱 pic.twitter.com/WG7SfF6Qf4
— actuallycr (@actuallyCR) September 21, 2019
Con “cose pazzesche” Shakira si riferisce al fatto che ieri il suo video del 2005 Don’t Bother è stato visto 2 milioni di volte, entrando nella top 20 delle clip più viste su You Tube.
“Ho appena sentito che il mio video Don’t Bother del 2005 ha avuto 2 milioni di visualizzazioni nelle ultime 24 ore ed è attualmente nella Top 20 video più visti su YouTube! Così a caso! Girare quel video è stato divertente e amo ancora quella chitarra rosa.”
Just heard my Don’t Bother video from 2005 has had 2 million views in 24 hours and is currently in the Top 20 most-viewed videos on YouTube! So random! That was a fun one to make – and I still love that pink guitar! https://t.co/OGRJYO6Igw
— Shakira (@shakira) September 20, 2019