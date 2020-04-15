Britney Spears ricorda l’ex Justin Timberlake su Instagram (..e arriva il commento dell’attuale fidanzato)

16 Aprile, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci

Britney Spears sta passando a casa la quarantena e come confessato si sta annoiando molto, per questo motivo ha girato un breve video in cui balla Filthy di Justin Timberlake, suo storico ex fidanzato.

Questa è la mia versione di SnapChat o TikTok o qualunque altra cosa” ha commentato poco convinta la Spears su Instagram, citando poi l’ex fidanzato: “So che abbiamo avuto una delle più grandi rotture al mondo 20 anni fa, ma quell’uomo è un genio! Grande canzone Justin Timberlake! PS: if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD!“.

Fra i commenti sotto al post di Britney Spears impossibile non notare quello di Sam Asghari, suo attuale fidanzato, in cui le fa una sviolinata no sense.


Non vuoi perderti le ultime news?

Seguici anche su Facebook, Instagram e Twitter!

TAGS