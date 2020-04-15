Britney Spears ricorda l’ex Justin Timberlake su Instagram (..e arriva il commento dell’attuale fidanzato)

Britney Spears sta passando a casa la quarantena e come confessato si sta annoiando molto, per questo motivo ha girato un breve video in cui balla Filthy di Justin Timberlake, suo storico ex fidanzato.

“Questa è la mia versione di SnapChat o TikTok o qualunque altra cosa” ha commentato poco convinta la Spears su Instagram, citando poi l’ex fidanzato: “So che abbiamo avuto una delle più grandi rotture al mondo 20 anni fa, ma quell’uomo è un genio! Grande canzone Justin Timberlake! PS: if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD!“.

Fra i commenti sotto al post di Britney Spears impossibile non notare quello di Sam Asghari, suo attuale fidanzato, in cui le fa una sviolinata no sense.

