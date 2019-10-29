Britney Spears feat Pitbull e Marc Anthony: So Free finisce on line (questo sì che è puttanpop)
Nell’estate del 2018 sarebbe dovuta uscire So Free, una collaborazione tra Britney Spears, Pitbull e Marc Anthony. Purtroppo a parte una misera clip di 10 secondi si sono perse le tracce di questo pezzo per quasi un anno. Negli ultimi mesi però sono finite su Twitter altre brevi anteprime del pezzo e ieri sera il sito Britney on Line ha festeggiato i 10 anni dalla sua apertura pubblicando So Free.
Non sarà una hit e nemmeno un pezzo iconico come Gimme More o Slave, ma se non altro So Free è PUTTANPOP.
‘Baby, you hit me like a freight train, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby” eccomi già al primo ascolto…
Britney Spears . feat Pitbull e Marc Anthony: So Free – il testo
Out of all the girls in the world
You’re my favorite
Oh, you’re my favorite favorite favorite one
Do you mind taking my hand?
Cause there’s something I wanna say to you
One, two, three, [?]
Baby, you hit me like a freight train
Hit me like a freight train
Oh, baby, you spin me like a hurricane
(You spin me like a hurricane)
I give you all that I got, I ain’t got nothing to lose
I keep on hitting your spot, like I got something to prove
And you’ve been giving me headlines like we’re making the news
Both you see ? baby, baby, baby
I’m so free with you
Yeah, I’m so free with you
I’m so free, so free
I’m so free with you
I’m so free, so free
Oh, I’m so free with you
I’m so free, so free
Ooh, I’m so free with you
One, two, three, [?]
Your boys got a Husterls demand,
In Europe with Britney, selling out arenas
Taking body shots with John Cena
I’m [?]
This goes out to all of my dreamers out there fighting for freedom
[?], yahct, she feeling sassy, she feeling sexy, she feeling hot
She feeling crazy, she want some action [?]
Baby, it will never stop ?
Baby, you hit me like a freight train
Hit me like a freight train
Oh, baby, you spin me like a hurricane
(You spin me like a hurricane)
I give you all that I got, I ain’t got nothing to lose
I keep on hitting your spot, like I got something to prove
And you’ve been giving me headlines, we’re making the news
Both you see ? baby, baby, baby
I’m so free with you
Yeah, I’m so free with you
I’m so free, so free
I’m so free with you
I’m so free, so free
Oh, I’m so free with you
I’m so free, so free
Ooh, I’m so free with you
One, two, three, [?]