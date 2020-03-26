Britney Spears e lo strano post su Instagram
27 Marzo, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Britney Spears, un tempo apertamente Repubblicana e fan di Bush, da un po’ si è avvicinata ai Democratici spalleggiando (più o meno apertamente) Hillary Clinton nel duello finale contro Donald Trump.
Con l’ultimo post su Instagram però, Britney Spears sembrerebbe essere andata oltre spingendosi addirittura verso il socialismo parlando di ‘scioperi’ e ‘ridistribuzione della ricchezza’.
“Durante questo periodo di isolamento, abbiamo bisogno della connessione ora più che mai. Ci nutriremo a vicenda, ridistribuiremo la ricchezza, sciopereremo. Capiremo la nostra importanza dai luoghi in cui dobbiamo rimanere“.
La citazione ovviamente non è sua, ma della scrittrice Mimi Zhu, che Britney Spears ha sposato completamente commentando il tutto con delle emoji di rose rosse, simbolo associato alla causa socialista.
Ora finalmente abbiamo capito cosa intendeva la cantante qualche anno fa con Work Bitch.
“Work bitch”
Britney Spears –
Communist Manifesto pic.twitter.com/pgXGwLtvIU
— ℭ𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔬𝔰 🌸 (@xcx_charles) March 25, 2020
Ecco il post incriminato:
Okay I guess I’m bored …. in my home for two weeks of quarantine and I’m modeling dresses I never knew I had 😂😂👗👠💕🙄 !!!! I tried to screen shot a picture but it didn’t work 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️ I realized I had my hair in a pony tail and no shoes 😂😂😅 anyhow I got this cute video !!! I was tired of being still so I got up to go dance in this orange dress 💃🏼 ….. and do you know what I just learned today ??!? That orange symbolizes wealth, success, stimulation, happiness, fun, balance, sexuality, enjoyment, expression, heat, sunshine, and warmth ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️🧘🏼♀️ and that’s how I felt when I put it on !!!!!! PS …. obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I’m coming for the world record 😂 !!!! #joking #workbitch