Britney Spears, qualcosa bolle in pentola: parla il produttore

Qualcosa sta bollendo in pentola nel team di Britney Spears dato che il produttore Danja (che in passato ha collaborato più volte con la principessa del pop), più di un anno fa aveva scritto su Twitter facendo riferimento a #B10 (ovvero il decimo album di Britney) la frase Welcome To The Jungle.

Welcome to the jungle ………… ………… ………… ………… …………#B10 — DANJA (@only1DANJA) February 8, 2019

Era l’8 febbraio del 2019, circa sei mesi dopo l’uscita dello spot della Pepsi che conteneva un jingle musicale cantato proprio da Britney Spears. Da allora, il silenzio.

La Spears nel mentre ha annullato la residenza a Las Vegas con una scusa, è stata in rehab, è partito il movimento #FreeBritney, si è messa a sfilare su Instagram ed ha condiviso una dozzina di foto cringe con la frangia. Fino ad oggi. Quando proprio Danja ha riscritto su Twitter quattro titoli di canzoni fra cui il tanto discusso Welcome To The Jungle.

Welcome to the jungle Demonstrate Fck what you know Marilyn Monroe It’s like 3-4 more I can’t remember the titles right now.. — DANJA (@only1DANJA) July 1, 2020

Che siano forse titoli di canzoni che ha prodotto per Britney Spears e mai ufficialmente uscite?