Camila Cabello, Cher Lloyd e Jojo : ecco i loro nuovi singoli ‘Easy’, ‘MIA’ e ‘Joanna’

Giornata piena di uscite pop, dopo Harry Styles anche Camila Cabello, Cher Lloys e Jojo hanno rilasciato dei nuovi singoli.

La fidanzatina di Shawn Mendes ha pubblicato Easy, ennesima canzone caruccia, orecchiabile, ma che non farà faville in classifica (io fossi in lei rimanderei l’uscita dell’album). Cher Lloyd è tornata con MIA, con una bella canzoncina puttanpop senza troppe pretese, un pezzo ballabile che sicuramente finirà sul mio iPod.

Jojo era forse quella delle tre su cui avevo più aspettative e invece la sua Joanna proprio non riesco a farmela piacere e mi dispiace molto, visto che negli anni sono andato in fissa con molte sue canzoni: Leave, Too Little Too Late, Disaster, F**k Apologies, Coming For You e This Time.

Dopo 3 ascolti di Joanna…



B!tches quale dei tre singoli preferite?

Cher Lloyd MIA – il testo

Let’s make a quick getaway

This party’s shit anyway

Or we could go M.I.A

Tell me, tell me what you say

‘Cause I, I’ve been bored out of my mind

Sitting here all night

And you know I got my eye on you

No lie, no lie

I’ve been vibing to you all of this time

Don’t say goodbye

We’re out here, so you know

You and I could be somewhere catching waves

I say, “Hi”, now let’s go M.I.A (Ooh)

They keep spoiling my Saturday

Didn’t wanna dance anyway

Everybody here all the same

But we can do things differently

‘Cause I, I’ve been bored out of my mind

Sitting here all night

And you know, I got my eye on you

No lie, no lie

I’ve been vibing to you all of this time

Don’t say goodbye

We’re out here, so you know

You and I could be somewhere catching waves

I say, “Hi”, now let’s go M.I.A (Let’s go M.I.A)

There’s a place, I could recommend (Oh-oh)

We could smoke one more again (Yeah)

Kinda happy, that I lost my friends

Wasn’t gonna stay till the end

‘Cause I, I’ve been bored out of my mind

Sittin’ here all night

And you know, I got my eye on you

No lie, no lie

I’ve been vibing to you all of this time

Don’t say goodbye

We’re out here, so you know

You and I could be somewhere catching waves

I say, “Hi”, now let’s go M.I.A