Camila Cabello, Cher Lloyd e Jojo : ecco i loro nuovi singoli ‘Easy’, ‘MIA’ e ‘Joanna’
Giornata piena di uscite pop, dopo Harry Styles anche Camila Cabello, Cher Lloys e Jojo hanno rilasciato dei nuovi singoli.
La fidanzatina di Shawn Mendes ha pubblicato Easy, ennesima canzone caruccia, orecchiabile, ma che non farà faville in classifica (io fossi in lei rimanderei l’uscita dell’album). Cher Lloyd è tornata con MIA, con una bella canzoncina puttanpop senza troppe pretese, un pezzo ballabile che sicuramente finirà sul mio iPod.
Jojo era forse quella delle tre su cui avevo più aspettative e invece la sua Joanna proprio non riesco a farmela piacere e mi dispiace molto, visto che negli anni sono andato in fissa con molte sue canzoni: Leave, Too Little Too Late, Disaster, F**k Apologies, Coming For You e This Time.
Dopo 3 ascolti di Joanna…
B!tches quale dei tre singoli preferite?
Cher Lloyd MIA – il testo
Let’s make a quick getaway
This party’s shit anyway
Or we could go M.I.A
Tell me, tell me what you say
‘Cause I, I’ve been bored out of my mind
Sitting here all night
And you know I got my eye on you
No lie, no lie
I’ve been vibing to you all of this time
Don’t say goodbye
We’re out here, so you know
You and I could be somewhere catching waves
I say, “Hi”, now let’s go M.I.A (Ooh)
They keep spoiling my Saturday
Didn’t wanna dance anyway
Everybody here all the same
But we can do things differently
‘Cause I, I’ve been bored out of my mind
Sitting here all night
And you know, I got my eye on you
No lie, no lie
I’ve been vibing to you all of this time
Don’t say goodbye
We’re out here, so you know
You and I could be somewhere catching waves
I say, “Hi”, now let’s go M.I.A (Let’s go M.I.A)
There’s a place, I could recommend (Oh-oh)
We could smoke one more again (Yeah)
Kinda happy, that I lost my friends
Wasn’t gonna stay till the end
‘Cause I, I’ve been bored out of my mind
Sittin’ here all night
And you know, I got my eye on you
No lie, no lie
I’ve been vibing to you all of this time
Don’t say goodbye
We’re out here, so you know
You and I could be somewhere catching waves
I say, “Hi”, now let’s go M.I.A