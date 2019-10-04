Camila Cabello: Cry For Me, ascolta il nuovo singolo
Dopo Shameless e Liar, oggi Camila Cabello ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, Cry For Me. Anche in questo caso il pezzo è caruccio e molto orecchiabile (anche se continuo a preferire Shameless), ma lontanissimo da quelle hit che sono Senorita e Havana.
Se Camila è alla ricerca di un singolo scala classifiche (e visto che a differenza di Gaga, Madonna e Britney ha ancora tanto da dimostrare) temo che dovrà tornare in studio per sfornare qualcosa che ci strappi più che un “carino”.
this has been one of my favorite songs off this album since we wrote it, it’s a whole lotta rage. 🌹 #CryForMe at midnight everywhere 😈 pic.twitter.com/OFRW4VgHSe
Camila Cabello: Cry For Me, il testo
Yeah, you look so happy walking down the street, don’t you, baby? (Don’t you, baby?)
Did you forget, you said that in this lifetime you can never get over me?
Are you over me? (Uh)
When I said I hope you’re happy, didn’t mean it
Never thought you’d be so good at moving on
When I’m lying wide awake, you’re probably sleeping (Ha)
And maybe what I’m thinking is wrong
I want you to cry for me, cry for me
Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me
And if you can’t, then maybe, lie for me, lie for me (Huh)
‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’
And it’s time you know the feeling
So cry for me
See that pretty life in pictures (Ha)
See your lips erasing me (Mm)
You’re so good to her, it’s vicious
Yeah, she should be thanking me
Ohh, who’s gonna touch you like me?
Yeah, tell me, who?
Who can make you forget about me?
When I said I hope you’re happy, didn’t mean it
Never thought you’d be so good at moving on (On, on)
When I’m lying wide awake, you’re probably sleeping (Sleeping)
And maybe what I’m thinking is wrong
I want you to cry for me, cry for me
Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me
And if you can’t, then maybe, lie for me, lie for me
‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’
And it’s time you know the feeling
So, baby, won’t you cry for me, cry for me? (Cry)
Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me (Oh, won’t you cry?)
And if you can’t, then maybe, lie for me, lie for me
‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’
And it’s time you know the feeling
So cry for me
Why won’t you cry?
Tears in my eyes, yeah
And you’re okay, you’re okay
How can you be okay?
No, why won’t you cry?
I want you to cry for me, cry for me (Oh, yeah)
Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me
And if you can’t, then maybe, lie for me, lie for me (Maybe, lie for me, lie for me)
‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’ (Haunt me when I’m dreamin’)
And it’s time you know the feeling (And it’s time you know the feeling)
So, baby, won’t you cry for me, cry for me? (Cry out, yeah)
Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me (Cry out, yeah)
And if you can’t, then maybe, lie for me, lie for me
‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’
And it’s time you know the feeling (Oh, baby)
So cry for me