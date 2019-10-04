Camila Cabello: Cry For Me, ascolta il nuovo singolo

Dopo Shameless e Liar, oggi Camila Cabello ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, Cry For Me. Anche in questo caso il pezzo è caruccio e molto orecchiabile (anche se continuo a preferire Shameless), ma lontanissimo da quelle hit che sono Senorita e Havana.

Se Camila è alla ricerca di un singolo scala classifiche (e visto che a differenza di Gaga, Madonna e Britney ha ancora tanto da dimostrare) temo che dovrà tornare in studio per sfornare qualcosa che ci strappi più che un “carino”.



this has been one of my favorite songs off this album since we wrote it, it’s a whole lotta rage. 🌹 #CryForMe at midnight everywhere 😈 pic.twitter.com/OFRW4VgHSe — camila (@Camila_Cabello) October 3, 2019

Camila Cabello: Cry For Me, il testo

Yeah, you look so happy walking down the street, don’t you, baby? (Don’t you, baby?)

Did you forget, you said that in this lifetime you can never get over me?

Are you over me? (Uh)

When I said I hope you’re happy, didn’t mean it

Never thought you’d be so good at moving on

When I’m lying wide awake, you’re probably sleeping (Ha)

And maybe what I’m thinking is wrong

I want you to cry for me, cry for me

Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me

And if you can’t, then maybe, lie for me, lie for me (Huh)

‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’

And it’s time you know the feeling

So cry for me

See that pretty life in pictures (Ha)

See your lips erasing me (Mm)

You’re so good to her, it’s vicious

Yeah, she should be thanking me

Ohh, who’s gonna touch you like me?

Yeah, tell me, who?

Who can make you forget about me?

When I said I hope you’re happy, didn’t mean it

Never thought you’d be so good at moving on (On, on)

When I’m lying wide awake, you’re probably sleeping (Sleeping)

And maybe what I’m thinking is wrong

I want you to cry for me, cry for me

Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me

And if you can’t, then maybe, lie for me, lie for me

‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’

And it’s time you know the feeling

So, baby, won’t you cry for me, cry for me? (Cry)

Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me (Oh, won’t you cry?)

And if you can’t, then maybe, lie for me, lie for me

‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’

And it’s time you know the feeling

So cry for me

Why won’t you cry?

Tears in my eyes, yeah

And you’re okay, you’re okay

How can you be okay?

No, why won’t you cry?

I want you to cry for me, cry for me (Oh, yeah)

Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me

And if you can’t, then maybe, lie for me, lie for me (Maybe, lie for me, lie for me)

‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’ (Haunt me when I’m dreamin’)

And it’s time you know the feeling (And it’s time you know the feeling)

So, baby, won’t you cry for me, cry for me? (Cry out, yeah)

Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me (Cry out, yeah)

And if you can’t, then maybe, lie for me, lie for me

‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’

And it’s time you know the feeling (Oh, baby)

So cry for me