Camila Cabello canta Living Proof agli American Music Awards e pubblica il nuovo video
A distanza di circa due anni dalla pubblicazione di Camila (l’album trainato dal singolo Havana uscito a gennaio del 2018), Camila Cabello ha pronto in canna un secondo disco d’inediti che uscirà il prossimo 6 dicembre.
Il titolo – come già annunciato – sarà Romance ed all’interno conterrà brani che già conosciamo come Liar, Shameless, Cry For Me, Easy e Living Proof. Quest’ultimo pezzo è stato presentato al grande pubblico con una performance live in diretta agli American Music Awards 2019.
In concomitanza con l’esibizione in diretta televisiva, sul canale Vevo di Camila Cabello è stato pubblicato anche il video ufficiale.
Eccolo:
Camila Cabello | Living Proof | Testo
Tell me something, but say it with your hands, slow
When you touch me, paint me like a Van Gogh (Oh)
I wanna study every inch of you
‘Til you trust me to make the angels come through
Like a choir singing “Hallelujah”
When my body’s crashin’ right into you
When we align, ooh yeah
Do you feel me?
Can you feel me?
‘Cause I can’t breathe
Where did you come from, baby?
And were you sent to save me?
Ooh, he’s guarding every move
Ooh, and yet a living proof (Oh)
The way your hands can’t shake me
Soft to the touch like, baby
Ooh, he’s guarding every move
Ooh, and yet a living proof (Oh)
Countin’ freckles, as they run down your spine
Show your demons, and I might show you mine
One at a time, yeah, yeah
What are you hidin’?
What a design, yeah, yeah
I wanna dive in, what a divine moment
Can you feel me? (Oh)
Can you feel me? (Oh)
‘Cause I can’t breathe
Where did you come from, baby?
And were you sent to save me?
Ooh, he’s guarding every move
Ooh, and yet a living proof (Oh)
The way your hands can’t shake me
Soft to the touch like, baby
Ooh, he’s guarding every move
Ooh, and yet a living proof (Oh)
Like a choir singing “Hallelujah”
Ooh yeah, choir singing “Hallelujah”
Like a choir singing “Hallelujah”
Hallelujah, hallelujah
Choir singing “Hallelujah”
Body’s crashin’ right into you (Oh)
Do you feel me?
Can you feel me?
‘Cause I can’t breathe (Oh)
Where did you come from, baby? (Where did you come from, baby?)
And were you sent to save me? (Sent to save me)
Ooh, he’s guarding every move (Oh)
Ooh, and yet a living proof (And yet a living proof, oh)
The way your hands can’t shake me (The way your hands can’t shake me)
Soft to the touch like, baby (Soft to the touch like, baby)
Ooh, he’s guarding every move (Oh)
Ooh, and yet a living proof (Ooh, and yet a living proof, oh)
Like a choir singing “Hallelujah” (Baby, baby)
Ooh yeah, choir singing “Hallelujah” (Baby, baby)
Like a choir singing “Hallelujah” (Ooh, ooh)
Hallelujah, hallelujah (And yet a living proof, oh)
