Camila Cabello: Shameless e Liar, ecco i suoi nuovi singoli (VIDEO)

Dopo l’enorme successo di Senorita di Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello è tornata con due nuovi singoli, Shameless e Liar. Entrambi i pezzi sono orecchiabili, ma al primo ascolto non mi pare abbiano il potenziale di Senorita. Ovviamente la storia con Shawn aiuterà (anche in classifica).

Camila Cabello – Shameless, il testo

Don’t speak, now, don’t try

It’s been a secret for the longest time

Don’t run, no, don’t hide

Been running from it for the longest time

So many mornings I woke up confused

In my dreams I do anything I want to you

My emotions are naked, they’re taking me out of my mind

Right now I’m shameless

Screamin’ my lungs out for ya

Not afraid to face it

I need you more than I want to

I need you more than I want to

Show me you’re shameless

Write it on my neck, why don’t ya?

And I won’t erase it

I need you more than I want to

I need you more than I want to

No, no, don’t wanna do this

No, no, don’t wanna do this

No, no, don’t wanna do this

No, no, don’t wanna do this

So we’re there

Now it’s real

Now that you have me, do you want me still?

My kisses are history, they go back a long time

And I’m tired of loving somebody that’s not mine

So many mornings I woke up confused

In my dreams I do anything I want to you

My emotions are naked, they’re taking me out of my mind (Mind)

Right now I’m shameless

Screamin’ my lungs out for ya

Not afraid to face it

I need you more than I want to

I need you more than I want to

Show me you’re shameless

Write it on my neck, why don’t ya?

And I won’t erase it

I need you more than I want to

I need you more than I want to

No, no, don’t wanna do this

No, no, don’t wanna do this

No, no, don’t wanna do this

No, no, don’t wanna do this

There’s just inches in between us

I want you to give in, I want you to give in

There is tension in between us

I just wanna to give in

And I don’t care if I’m forgiven

Right now I’m shameless

Screamin’ my lungs out for ya

Not afraid to face it

I need you more than I want to

I need you more than I want to

Show me you’re shameless

Write it on my neck, why don’t ya?

And I won’t erase it

I need you more than I want to

I need you more than I want to

No, no, don’t wanna do this

No, no, don’t wanna do this

No, no, don’t wanna do this

No, no, don’t wanna do this

Camila Cabello – Liar, il testo

I don’t care if you’re here

Or if you’re not alone

I don’t care, it’s been too long

It’s kinda like it didn’t happen

The way that your lips move

The way you whisper slow

I don’t care, it’s good it’s gone

Uh, I said I won’t lose control

I don’t want it

I said I won’t get too close

But I can’t stop it

Oh no, there you go

Making me a liar

Got me begging you for more

Oh no, there I go

Start another fire

Oh no, no

Oh no, there you go

Making me a liar

I kinda like it though

Oh no, there I go

Start another fire

Oh no, no

They’re watching, I feel it

I know I shouldn’t stay

I picture your hands on me

(I think I wanna let it happen)

But what if you kiss me?

And what if I like it?

And no one sees it

I said I won’t lose control

I don’t want it

I said I won’t get too close

But I can’t stop it

Oh no, there you go

Making me a liar

Got me begging you for more

Oh no, there I go

Start another fire

Oh no, no

Oh no, there you go

Making me a liar

I kinda like it though

Oh no, there I go

Start another fire

Oh no, no

Oh no, no, no

Here comes trouble, no, no

Start another fire

I don’t believe myself when I

Say that I don’t need you

I don’t believe myself when I

Say it, so don’t believe me

Oh no, there you go

Making me a liar

Got me begging you for more

Oh no, there I go

Start another fire

Oh no, no

Oh no, there you go

Making me a liar

I kinda like it though

Oh no, there I go

Start another fire

Oh no, no

Oh no, no, no

Oh no, no, no

Oh no, you’re making me a liar

‘Cause your clothes on the floor

Another fire