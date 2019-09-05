Camila Cabello: Shameless e Liar, ecco i suoi nuovi singoli (VIDEO)
Dopo l’enorme successo di Senorita di Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello è tornata con due nuovi singoli, Shameless e Liar. Entrambi i pezzi sono orecchiabili, ma al primo ascolto non mi pare abbiano il potenziale di Senorita. Ovviamente la storia con Shawn aiuterà (anche in classifica).
Camila Cabello – Shameless, il testo
Don’t speak, now, don’t try
It’s been a secret for the longest time
Don’t run, no, don’t hide
Been running from it for the longest time
So many mornings I woke up confused
In my dreams I do anything I want to you
My emotions are naked, they’re taking me out of my mind
Right now I’m shameless
Screamin’ my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
Show me you’re shameless
Write it on my neck, why don’t ya?
And I won’t erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
No, no, don’t wanna do this
No, no, don’t wanna do this
No, no, don’t wanna do this
No, no, don’t wanna do this
So we’re there
Now it’s real
Now that you have me, do you want me still?
My kisses are history, they go back a long time
And I’m tired of loving somebody that’s not mine
So many mornings I woke up confused
In my dreams I do anything I want to you
My emotions are naked, they’re taking me out of my mind (Mind)
Right now I’m shameless
Screamin’ my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
Show me you’re shameless
Write it on my neck, why don’t ya?
And I won’t erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
No, no, don’t wanna do this
No, no, don’t wanna do this
No, no, don’t wanna do this
No, no, don’t wanna do this
There’s just inches in between us
I want you to give in, I want you to give in
There is tension in between us
I just wanna to give in
And I don’t care if I’m forgiven
Right now I’m shameless
Screamin’ my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
Show me you’re shameless
Write it on my neck, why don’t ya?
And I won’t erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
No, no, don’t wanna do this
No, no, don’t wanna do this
No, no, don’t wanna do this
No, no, don’t wanna do this
Camila Cabello – Liar, il testo
I don’t care if you’re here
Or if you’re not alone
I don’t care, it’s been too long
It’s kinda like it didn’t happen
The way that your lips move
The way you whisper slow
I don’t care, it’s good it’s gone
Uh, I said I won’t lose control
I don’t want it
I said I won’t get too close
But I can’t stop it
Oh no, there you go
Making me a liar
Got me begging you for more
Oh no, there I go
Start another fire
Oh no, no
Oh no, there you go
Making me a liar
I kinda like it though
Oh no, there I go
Start another fire
Oh no, no
They’re watching, I feel it
I know I shouldn’t stay
I picture your hands on me
(I think I wanna let it happen)
But what if you kiss me?
And what if I like it?
And no one sees it
I said I won’t lose control
I don’t want it
I said I won’t get too close
But I can’t stop it
Oh no, there you go
Making me a liar
Got me begging you for more
Oh no, there I go
Start another fire
Oh no, no
Oh no, there you go
Making me a liar
I kinda like it though
Oh no, there I go
Start another fire
Oh no, no
Oh no, no, no
Here comes trouble, no, no
Start another fire
I don’t believe myself when I
Say that I don’t need you
I don’t believe myself when I
Say it, so don’t believe me
Oh no, there you go
Making me a liar
Got me begging you for more
Oh no, there I go
Start another fire
Oh no, no
Oh no, there you go
Making me a liar
I kinda like it though
Oh no, there I go
Start another fire
Oh no, no
Oh no, no, no
Oh no, no, no
Oh no, you’re making me a liar
‘Cause your clothes on the floor
Another fire