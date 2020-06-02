Il cast di Glee in rivolta: altri tre attori afrodiscendenti accusano Lea Michele di razzismo

Quello che sembrava un caso isolato si è trasformato in un vero e proprio #LeaMicheleIsOverParty perché a distanza di un’ora dall’accusa di razzismo mossa a Lea Michele dall’attrice Samantha Marie Ware, altri tre attori di Glee sembrerebbero aver confermato. Lea Michele è davvero razzista e Samantha Marie Ware ha davvero abbattuto il muro dell’omertà?

Al momento la Michele non ha risposto all’accusa, ma sul carro della Ware sono saliti altri tre attori di Glee – tutti afrodiscendenti – che hanno in qualche modo avvalorato quella tesi.

La prima ad averlo fatto è stata Amber Riley (la Mercedes Jones dello show) che su Twitter ha pubblicato una serie di gif animate accompagnate dagli hashtag #DefundThePolice #prosecutekillercops e #BlackLivesMatter .

Il secondo è stato Alex Newell che ha applaudito prima l’accusa di Samantha Marie Ware e successivamente ha specificato di supportare l’amica.

I’m gonna say this one time… when my friends goes through something traumatic I also go through it… that’s what friendship is… and if you can’t understand that then you’re part of the problem… and that’s on PERIODT! And I mean that for both sides of this coin!

— Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) June 2, 2020