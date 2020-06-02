Il cast di Glee in rivolta: altri tre attori afrodiscendenti accusano Lea Michele di razzismo

2 Giugno, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci

Quello che sembrava un caso isolato si è trasformato in un vero e proprio #LeaMicheleIsOverParty perché a distanza di un’ora dall’accusa di razzismo mossa a Lea Michele dall’attrice Samantha Marie Ware, altri tre attori di Glee sembrerebbero aver confermato. Lea Michele è davvero razzista e Samantha Marie Ware ha davvero abbattuto il muro dell’omertà?

Al momento la Michele non ha risposto all’accusa, ma sul carro della Ware sono saliti altri tre attori di Glee – tutti afrodiscendenti – che hanno in qualche modo avvalorato quella tesi.

La prima ad averlo fatto è stata Amber Riley (la Mercedes Jones dello show) che su Twitter ha pubblicato una serie di gif animate accompagnate dagli hashtag #DefundThePolice #prosecutekillercops e #BlackLivesMatter .

Il secondo è stato Alex Newell che ha applaudito prima l’accusa di Samantha Marie Ware e successivamente ha specificato di supportare l’amica.

Non si è tirato indietro neanche Dabier Snell che ha raccontato di come una volta sul set Lea Michele gli avrebbe impedito di sedersi al tavolo con lei ed il resto dello staff perché “non apparteneva a loro”.

