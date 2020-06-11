Il cast di Harry Potter contro J.K. Rowling: le parole di Emma Watson e Bonnie Wright

I tweet di J.K. Rowling sulle donne trans non sono piaciuti a Daniel Radcliffe, che qualche giorno fa ha espresso il suo dissenso. La scrittrice ieri sera ha pubblicato una lunga lettera in cui ha cercato di difendersi dall’accusa di transfobia e questa volta è intervenuta Emma Watson. L’attrice che ha interpretato Hermione (proprio come Daniel) ha criticato il pensiero della Rowling.

“Le persone trans sono ciò che dicono di essere e meritano di vivere la propria vita senza essere costantemente interrogate o informate di non essere chi dicono di essere. Voglio che i miei follower trans sappiano che io e tante altre persone in tutto il mondo li vediamo, li rispettiamo e amiamo per quello che sono”.

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Non solo Emma, anche Bonnie Wright ha detto la sua su Twitter e – proprio come i suoi colleghi – ha scritto che le donne trans sono prima di tutto donne.

“Se Harry Potter era una fonte di amore e di appartenenza per te, quell’amore è infinito ed lì da prendere senza giudizio o domande. Le donne transessuali sono donne. Vi vedo e vi amo, Bonnie”.

If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question. Transwomen are Women. I see and love you, Bonnie x — Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) June 10, 2020

JK what’s good?



Emma Watson che asfalta la Rowling è ciò di cui avevo bisogno. Si conferma la meravigliosa donna che noi tutti seguiamo.

La adoro la adoro la adoro pic.twitter.com/kknM47WMS3 — hsanna || bIm✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿 (@wakeupourminds) June 10, 2020

Emma Watson tweets in support of trans lives after J.K. Rowling’s tweets and essay: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are” pic.twitter.com/7Skw1aSvzF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 11, 2020