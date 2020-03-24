“Str*nza hai rubato il mio look!”: Chiara Ferragni e Kim Kardashian vestite uguali

24 Marzo, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci

Chiara Ferragni e Kim Kardashian si sono vestite uguali ed è subito “B!TCH STOLE MY LOOK!“.

Questa non è la prima volta che le due imprenditrici digitali si vestono uguali, dato che questa rubrica ‘Stron*a hai rubato il mio look!‘ è nata due anni fa proprio con un confronto fra le due.

E se due anni fa si sono ‘sfidate’ su un tubino in lattice (qua le foto a confronto), questa volta il paragone è fra due abiti pelosi più morbidi e meno fascianti.

Ecco le foto a confronto: a chi sta meglio?

 

