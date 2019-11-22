Christina Aguilera ft A Great Big World: il nuovo singolo Fall On Me è un capolavoro

Nonostante adori Christina Aguilera non sono un grande fan di Liberation, la direzione presa con il suo ultimo album mi aveva lasciato con l’amaro in bocca. Oggi però la cantante americana è tornata con una collaborazione con A Great Big World (con cui aveva sfornato Say Something) ed ha fatto breccia nel mio cuore. Fall On Me (cover di Andrea e Matteo Bocelli) è stupenda e con il supporto delle radio e una giusta promozione sono certo che poterà avere il successo che merita.

Non vedo l’ora di godermi la performance di Fall On Me agli American Music Awards.

I’m so excited to announce a new collaboration with my dear friends @AGreatBigWorld. It’s called #FallOnMe and is releasing this Friday. We’ll be performing it live on the @AMAs this Sunday, the 24th. Can’t wait for you to hear it! 🖤 https://t.co/hqnSPf5QrB pic.twitter.com/CyPR1s0XWO — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) November 18, 2019

Christina Aguilera ft A Great Big World – il testo

Sooner or later the lights up above

Will come down in circles and guide me to love

I don’t know what’s right for me

I cannot see straight

I’ve been here too long and I don’t wanna wait for it

Fly like a cannonball straight to my soul

Tear me to pieces and make me feel whole

I’m willing to fight for it

To feel something new

To know what it’s like to be sharing a space with you

Fall on me

With open arms

Fall on me

From where you are

Fall on me

With all your light

With all your light

With all your light

Sooner or later it all comes apart

The walls are all shattered, I’m back at the start

And I’m willing to follow this

Wherever it goes

The heart has its reasons that nobody knows

And I wanna believe in a world we can’t see

Millions of particles passing through me

And I know there’s a meaning

I feel it I swear

I can’t see the future

But I know that it’s there

Fall on me

With open arms

Fall on me

From where you are

Fall on me

With all your light

With all your light

With all your light

With all your light…

I close my eyes

And I’m seeing you everywhere

I step outside

It’s like I’m breathing you in the air

I can feel you’re there

Fall on me

With open arms

Fall on me

From where you are

Fall on me

With all your light

With all your light

With all your light

With all your light