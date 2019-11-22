Christina Aguilera ft A Great Big World: il nuovo singolo Fall On Me è un capolavoro
Nonostante adori Christina Aguilera non sono un grande fan di Liberation, la direzione presa con il suo ultimo album mi aveva lasciato con l’amaro in bocca. Oggi però la cantante americana è tornata con una collaborazione con A Great Big World (con cui aveva sfornato Say Something) ed ha fatto breccia nel mio cuore. Fall On Me (cover di Andrea e Matteo Bocelli) è stupenda e con il supporto delle radio e una giusta promozione sono certo che poterà avere il successo che merita.
Non vedo l’ora di godermi la performance di Fall On Me agli American Music Awards.
I’m so excited to announce a new collaboration with my dear friends @AGreatBigWorld. It’s called #FallOnMe and is releasing this Friday. We’ll be performing it live on the @AMAs this Sunday, the 24th. Can’t wait for you to hear it! 🖤 https://t.co/hqnSPf5QrB pic.twitter.com/CyPR1s0XWO
— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) November 18, 2019
Christina Aguilera ft A Great Big World – il testo
Sooner or later the lights up above
Will come down in circles and guide me to love
I don’t know what’s right for me
I cannot see straight
I’ve been here too long and I don’t wanna wait for it
Fly like a cannonball straight to my soul
Tear me to pieces and make me feel whole
I’m willing to fight for it
To feel something new
To know what it’s like to be sharing a space with you
Fall on me
With open arms
Fall on me
From where you are
Fall on me
With all your light
With all your light
With all your light
Sooner or later it all comes apart
The walls are all shattered, I’m back at the start
And I’m willing to follow this
Wherever it goes
The heart has its reasons that nobody knows
And I wanna believe in a world we can’t see
Millions of particles passing through me
And I know there’s a meaning
I feel it I swear
I can’t see the future
But I know that it’s there
Fall on me
With open arms
Fall on me
From where you are
Fall on me
With all your light
With all your light
With all your light
With all your light…
I close my eyes
And I’m seeing you everywhere
I step outside
It’s like I’m breathing you in the air
I can feel you’re there
Fall on me
With open arms
Fall on me
From where you are
Fall on me
With all your light
With all your light
With all your light
With all your light