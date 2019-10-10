Classifica dei 200 album più belli del decennio secondo il portale di critica musicale Pitchfork

Dopo quelle di Billboard, Rolling Stone e The Guardian, anche il noto portale di critica musicale Pitchfork ha stilato la classifica degli album più belli del decennio. 200 posizioni in cui compaiono molte delle nostre puttanpop, da Beyoncé (con 4, Beyoncé e Lemonade) e Taylor Swift, a Rihanna e Lady Gaga. Il gradino più alto del podio però è andato a Blonde e Frank Ocean.

Grandi assenti Madonna e Britney Spears, la regina e la principessa del pop sono state snobbate da chi ha stilato la classifica di Pitchfork.



Pitchfork lists the best albums of the 2010s: 1. Blonde

2. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

3. BEYONCÉ

4. To Pimp a Butterfly

6. A Seat at the Table

8. Body Talk

11. Art Angels

12. ANTI

13. Take Care

14. Melodrama

19. NFR

23. Golden Hour

24. CTRL

28. LP1

31. 4

36. El Mal Querer pic.twitter.com/W02QqtJfpu — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 8, 2019

Gli album più belli del decennio secondo Pitchfork – la lista completa

200: Ratking: So It Goes (2014)

199: Wu Lyf: Go Tell Fire to the Mountain (2011)

198: Jean Grae / Quelle Chris: Everything’s Fine (2018)

197: Fatima Al Qadiri: Genre-Specific Xperience (2011)

196: Portal: Vexovoid (2013)

195: Downtown Boys: Full Communism (2015)

194: Titus Andronicus: The Monitor (2010)

193: Lil Peep: Hellboy (2016)

192: Kelela: Cut 4 Me (2013)

191: Kate Bush: 50 Words for Snow (2011)

190: Huerco S.: For Those of You Who Have Never (and Also Those Who Have) (2016)

189: Miranda Lambert: The Weight of These Wings (2016)

188: Pusha-T: Daytona (2018)

187: Iceage: Beyondless (2018)

186: Various Artists: Mono No Aware (2017)

185: Hailu Mergia: Lala Belu (2018)

184: Soccer Mommy: Clean (2018)

183: Elysia Crampton: American Drift (2015)

182: G.L.O.S.S.: Trans Day of Revenge (2016)

181: Jamila Woods: LEGACY! LEGACY! (2019)

180: Chvrches: The Bones of What You Believe (2013)

179: Shabazz Palaces: Black Up (2011)

178: Savages: Silence Yourself (2013)

177: Margo Price: All American Made (2017)

176: Gil Scott-Heron: I’m New Here (2010)

175: Jessie Ware: Devotion (2012)

174: Sharon Van Etten: Are We There (2014)

173: Hurray for the Riff Raff: Small Town Heroes (2014)

172: Popcaan: Where We Come From (2014)

171: JPEGMAFIA: Veteran (2018)

170: Skee Mask: Compro (2018)

169: Paramore: After Laughter (2017)

168: Julianna Barwick: The Magic Place (2011)

167: (Sandy) Alex G: DSU (2014)

166: Nicki Minaj: The Pinkprint (2014)

165: Jay Som: Everybody Works (2017)

164: Hop Along: Painted Shut (2015)

163: Meek Mill: Dreamchasers 2 (2012)

162: Sturgill Simpson: Metamodern Sounds in Country Music (2014)

161: The 1975: I like it when you sleep… (2016)

160: Noname: Room 25 (2018)

159: Pallbearer: Foundations of Burden (2014)

158: Sleigh Bells: Treats (2010)

157: The 1975: A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships (2018)

156: Jenny Lewis: The Voyager (2014)

155: 21 Savage / Metro Boomin: Savage Mode (2016)

154: Mica Levi: Under the Skin OST (2014)

153: Purple Mountains: Purple Mountains (2019)

152: Arctic Monkeys: AM (2013)

151: Lady Gaga: The Fame Monster (2009)

150: Playboi Carti: Playboi Carti (2017)

149: Mac DeMarco: 2 (2012)

148: Nicolas Jaar: Space Is Only Noise (2011)

147: The National: High Violet (2010)

146: Sheer Mag: Compilation (2017)

145: Chief Keef: Finally Rich (2012)

144: PJ Harvey: Let England Shake (2011)

143: Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising (2019)

142: Fennesz: Agora (2019)

141: Rick Ross: Rich Forever (2012)

140: Parquet Courts: Sunbathing Animal (2014)

139: Emeralds: Does It Look Like I’m Here? (2010)

138: Alabama Shakes: Sound & Color (2015)

137: A$AP Rocky: LIVE.LOVE.A$AP (2011)

136: Tim Hecker: Ravedeath, 1972 (2011)

135: Fleet Foxes: Helplessness Blues (2011)

134: M83: Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming (2011)

133: Frankie Cosmos: Zentropy (2014)

132: Amen Dunes: Freedom (2018)

131: Run the Jewels: Run the Jewels 2 (2014)

130: Tame Impala: Lonerism (2012)

129: Various Artists: Bangs and Works Vol. 1: A Chicago Footwork Compilation (2010)

128: Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool (2016)

127: Car Seat Headrest: Teens of Denial (2016)

126: Panda Bear: Tomboy (2011)

125: Yves Tumor: Safe in the Hands of Love (2018)

124: Real Estate: Days (2011)

123: Deafheaven: Sunbather (2013)

122: Snail Mail: Lush (2018)

121: The Hotelier: Home, Like Noplace Is There (2014)

120: Tyler, the Creator: Flower Boy (2017)

119: Girlpool: Before the World Was Big (2015)

118: Leonard Cohen: You Want It Darker (2016)

117: Death Grips: The Money Store (2012)

116: Janelle Monáe: The ArchAndroid (2010)

115: U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited (2018)

114: Sampha: Process (2017)

113: Japandroids: Celebration Rock (2012)

112: Daft Punk: Random Access Memories (2013)

111: EMA: Past Life Martyred Saints (2011)

110: Waka Flocka Flame: Flockaveli (2010)

109: Julia Holter: Aviary (2018)

108: Kaytranada: 99.9% (2016)

107: Dirty Projectors: Swing Lo Magellan (2012)

106: Moses Sumney: Aromanticism (2017)

105: Disclosure: Settle (2013)

104: Waxahatchee: Cerulean Salt (2013)

103: Helado Negro: This Is How You Smile (2019)

102: Jeremih: Late Nights: The Album (2015)

101: Chromatics: Kill for Love (2012)

100: Ariana Grande: Sweetener (2018)

99: Bad Bunny: X 100PRE (2018)

98: Todd Terje: It’s Album Time (2014)

97: The War on Drugs: Lost in the Dream (2014)

96: Low: Double Negative (2018)

95: Jai Paul: Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) (2019)

94: Vampire Weekend: Contra (2010)

93: Tirzah: Devotion (2018)

92: JAY-Z / Kanye West: Watch the Throne (2011)

91: Bon Iver: 22, A Million (2016)

90: Joyce Manor: Never Hungover Again (2014)

89: Caribou: Our Love (2014)

88: Jenny Hval: Apocalypse, girl (2015)

87: Rae Sremmurd: SremmLife (2015)

86: Haim: Days Are Gone (2013)

85: Jessica Pratt: On Your Own Love Again (2015)

84: Chance the Rapper: Acid Rap (2013)

83: Burial: Rival Dealer EP (2013)

82: Girls: Father, Son, Holy Ghost (2011)

81: Solange: When I Get Home (2019)

80: Aphex Twin: Syro (2014)

79: Tame Impala: Currents (2015)

78: Kurt Vile: Smoke Ring for My Halo (2011)

77: Four Tet: There Is Love in You (2010)

76: Arcade Fire: The Suburbs (2010)

75: The Weeknd: House of Balloons (2011)

74: SOPHIE: OIL OF EVERY PEARL’s UN-INSIDES (2018)

73: Cardi B: Invasion of Privacy (2018)

72: Father John Misty: I Love You, Honeybear (2015)

71: Robyn: Honey (2018)

70: Perfume Genius: No Shape (2017)

69: Drake: If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late (2015)

68: Flying Lotus: Cosmogramma (2010)

67: Courtney Barnett: Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit (2015)

66: Fever Ray: Plunge (2017)

65: Future: Dirty Sprite 2 (2015)

64: Mitski: Be the Cowboy (2018)

63: Danny Brown: XXX (2011)

62: Grouper: Ruins (2014)

61: Arca: Arca (2017)

60: King Krule: The OOZ (2017)

59: Taylor Swift: Red (2012)

58: Kamasi Washington: The Epic (2015)

57: Kendrick Lamar: DAMN. (2017)

56: Björk: Vulnicura (2015)

55: St. Vincent: Strange Mercy (2011)

54: Young Thug: Barter 6 (2015)

53: Jlin: Black Origami (2017)

52: LCD Soundsystem: This Is Happening (2010)

51: DJ Koze: Knock Knock (2018)

50: Grimes: Visions (2012)

49: Oneohtrix Point Never: Replica (2011)

48: ANOHNI: Hopelessness (2016)

47: Carly Rae Jepsen: E•MO•TION (2015)

46: The Knife: Shaking the Habitual (2013)

45: Mount Eerie: A Crow Looked at Me (2017)

44: A Tribe Called Quest: We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service (2016)

43: Sky Ferreira: Night Time, My Time (2013)

42: Erykah Badu: New Amerykah Part Two: Return of the Ankh (2010)

41: Beyoncé: Lemonade (2016)

40: Charli XCX: Pop 2 (2017)

39: Bill Callahan: Apocalypse (2011)

38: Tierra Whack: Whack World (2018)

37: David Bowie: Blackstar (2016)

36: Rosalía: El Mal Querer (2018)

35: Blood Orange: Cupid Deluxe (2013)

34: Vince Staples: Summertime ’06 (2015)

33: Big Thief: U.F.O.F. (2019)

32: Bon Iver: Bon Iver (2011)

31: Beyoncé: 4 (2011)

30: Mitski: Puberty 2 (2016)

29: Deerhunter: Halcyon Digest (2010)

28: FKA twigs: LP1 (2014)

27: Earl Sweatshirt: Some Rap Songs (2018)

26: Angel Olsen: Burn Your Fire for No Witness (2014)

25: Jamie xx: In Colour (2015)

24: SZA: CTRL (2017)

23: Kacey Musgraves: Golden Hour (2018)

22: Destroyer: Kaputt (2011)

21: Beach House: Teen Dream (2010)

20: DJ Rashad: Double Cup (2013)

19: Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell! (2019)

18: Kendrick Lamar: good kid, m.A.A.d. city (2012)

17: Sufjan Stevens: Carrie & Lowell (2015)

16: Joanna Newsom: Have One on Me (2010)

15: Kanye West: Yeezus (2013)

14: Lorde: Melodrama (2017)

13: Drake: Take Care (2011)

12: Rihanna: ANTI (2016)

11: Grimes: Art Angels (2015)

10: Frank Ocean: Channel Orange (2012)

9: D’Angelo and the Vanguard: Black Messiah (2014)

8: Robyn: Body Talk (2010)

7: Vampire Weekend: Modern Vampires of the City (2013)

6: Solange: A Seat at the Table (2016)

5: Fiona Apple: The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do (2012)

4: Kendrick Lamar: To Pimp a Butterfly (2015)

3: Beyoncé: Beyoncé (2013)

2: Kanye West: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

1: Frank Ocean: Blonde (2016)