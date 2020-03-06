Demi Lovato: il nuovo singolo I Love Me, nel video un riferimento anche alla sua overdose

Demi Lovato è tornata con un nuovo singolo, I Love Me. Nel pezzo la popstar se la prende con gli hater, parla dei conflitti che ha avuto con se stessa e dei suoi momenti autodistruttivi. Per questi motivi la cantante nel video musicale guarda due Demi che combattono, poi esce di casa e ripercorre alcuni momenti della sua vita. Per le strade di New York incrocia i Jonas Brothers, la Lovato di Confident e ricorda anche quando è stata ricoverata per un’overdose. La canzone è caruccia, ma la vera perla di questo comeback è il video.

Veniamo ai voti.

Canzone: 6

Video: 7,5

Demi Lovato, I Love Me: il video.

Demi Lovato: I Love Me, il testo.

Flippin’ through all these magazines

Tellin’ me who I’m supposed to be

Way too good at camouflage

Can’t see what I am, I just see what I’m not

I’m guilty ‘bout everything that I eat (Every single day)

Feelin’ myself is a felony

Jedi level sabotage

Voices in my head make up my entourage

‘Cause I’m a black belt when I’m beating up on myself

But I’m an expert at giving love to somebody else

I, me, myself and I don’t see eye to eye

Me, myself and I

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?

And I always got my finger on the self-destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why am I always looking for a ride or die?

‘Cause mine’s the only heart I’m gonna have for life

After all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)

I wonder when I love me is enough, mmm (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

Haters that live on the internet (On the internet)

Live in my head, should be paying rent

I’m way too good at listening (Listening)

All these comments fucking up my energy (Energy)

‘Cause I’m a black belt when I’m beating up on myself

But I’m an expert at giving love to somebody else (Expert)

I, me, myself and I don’t see eye to eye

Me, myself and I (Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh)

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?

And I always got my finger on the self-destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why am I always looking for a ride or die?

‘Cause mine’s the only heart I’m gonna have for life

After all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Is enough; yeah, yeah, yeah)

Is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

I’m my own worst critic, talk a whole lot of shit

But I’m a ten out of ten even when I forget

I, I, I, I, I (I’m a ten out of ten, don’t you ever forget it)

I’m my own worst critic, talk a whole lot of shit

But I’m a ten out of ten, even when I forget (Hey, oh)

I, I, I, I, I (Yeah)

#ILoveMeOutNow #ILoveMe Questa è stata la parte più difficile, non perché parla della sua overdose ma perché lei ha sfiorato il corpo, ha guardato per un secondo e se n’è andata.

Come per dire: non mi tocchi più, io sono molto di più.

Ha fatto un male cane. #ILoveMeTONIGHT pic.twitter.com/mUvELu8m9L — boh (@stylesdiana94) March 6, 2020

La vecchia Demi la soffocava, la faceva sentire come se non fosse abbastanza, la faceva scappare dal suo corpo e dalla sua mente.

È la prova di come canoni irraggiungibili portano solo all’autodistruzione o a malattie psicologiche. E che nessuno può vincere da solo. #ILoveMe pic.twitter.com/hYpfyYGjAu — m ` (@portamiviademi) March 6, 2020