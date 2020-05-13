Doja Cat fa una promessa HOT ai suoi fan (ma non la mantiene) e interviene anche Nicki Minaj

13 Maggio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci

Doja Cat ha raggiunto la numero #1 della classifica Billboard con il brano Say So (Remix) in collaborazione con Nicki Minaj e lo ha fatto probabilmente (scherzo!) perché una settimana fa ha promesso ai fan che le avrebbe uscite se il singolo avesse toccato la vetta.

Una battuta che però i fan hanno preso in parola, dato che – proprio in queste ultime ore – la cantante è stata sommersa di richieste da parte dei suoi followers incoraggiati dalla stessa Nicki Minaj che via Twitter ha ricordato alla collega la promessa fatta.

Alla luce di ciò Doja Cat ha fatto un passo indietro ed ha svelato durante una diretta su Instagram che stava semplicemente scherzando e che non le uscirà per ringraziare i fan.

