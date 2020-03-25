Dua Lipa: il nuovo singolo Break My Heart è un gioiellino pop
26 Marzo, 2020 di Anthony Festa
Il nuovo album di Dua Lipa è finito in rete in questi giorni e quindi la popstar ha deciso di anticipare l’uscita a questo venerdì. Dopo
Don’t Start Now e quella bomba di Physical, oggi la cantante ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, Break My Heart. Anche in questo caso ci troviamo davanti ad un gioiellino puttanpop, Dua Lipa non ha sbagliato un colpo con questi 3 pezzi. Mentre le regine del pop fanno fatica a proporre brani che riescano a far breccia nel cuore di fan e del general public, Dua Lipa sta sfornando delle canzoni davvero interessanti.
Dua Lipa: Break My Heart – il testo.
I’ve always been the one to say the first goodbye
Had to love and lose a hundred million times
Had to get it wrong to know just what I like
Now I’m falling
You say my name like I have never heard before
I’m indecisive, but, this time, I know for sure
I hope I’m not the only one that feels it all
Are you falling?
Centre of attention
You know you can get whatever you want from me
Whenever you want it, baby
It’s you in my reflection
I’m afraid of all the things you could do to me
If I would’ve known it, baby
I would’ve stayed at home
‘Cause I was doing better alone
But when you said, “Hello”
I knew that was the end of it all
I should’ve stayed at home
‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
Oh no, I was doing better alone
But when you said, “Hello”
I knew that was the end of it all
I should’ve stayed at home
‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
I wonder, when you go, if I stay on your mind
Two can play that game, but you win me every time
Everyone before you was a waste of time
Yeah, you got me
Centre of attention
You know you can get whatever you want from me
Whenever you want it, baby
It’s you in my reflection
I’m afraid of all the things you could do to me
If I would’ve known it, baby
I would’ve stayed at home
‘Cause I was doing better alone
But when you said, “Hello”
I knew that was the end of it all
I should’ve stayed at home
‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
Oh no, I was doing better alone
But when you said, “Hello”
I knew that was the end of it all
I should’ve stayed at home
‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
Break my heart
Break my heart
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
I would’ve stayed at home
‘Cause I was doing better alone
But when you said, “Hello”
I knew that was the end of it all
I should’ve stayed (I would’ve stayed at home ‘cause I–) at home
‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
Oh no, I was doing better alone
But when you said, “Hello”
I knew that was the end of it all
I should’ve stayed at home
‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?