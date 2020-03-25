Dua Lipa: il nuovo singolo Break My Heart è un gioiellino pop

Il nuovo album di Dua Lipa è finito in rete in questi giorni e quindi la popstar ha deciso di anticipare l’uscita a questo venerdì. Dopo

Don’t Start Now e quella bomba di Physical, oggi la cantante ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, Break My Heart. Anche in questo caso ci troviamo davanti ad un gioiellino puttanpop, Dua Lipa non ha sbagliato un colpo con questi 3 pezzi. Mentre le regine del pop fanno fatica a proporre brani che riescano a far breccia nel cuore di fan e del general public, Dua Lipa sta sfornando delle canzoni davvero interessanti.

Dua Lipa: Break My Heart – il testo.

I’ve always been the one to say the first goodbye

Had to love and lose a hundred million times

Had to get it wrong to know just what I like

Now I’m falling

You say my name like I have never heard before

I’m indecisive, but, this time, I know for sure

I hope I’m not the only one that feels it all

Are you falling?

Centre of attention

You know you can get whatever you want from me

Whenever you want it, baby

It’s you in my reflection

I’m afraid of all the things you could do to me

If I would’ve known it, baby

I would’ve stayed at home

‘Cause I was doing better alone

But when you said, “Hello”

I knew that was the end of it all

I should’ve stayed at home

‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Oh no, I was doing better alone

But when you said, “Hello”

I knew that was the end of it all

I should’ve stayed at home

‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

I wonder, when you go, if I stay on your mind

Two can play that game, but you win me every time

Everyone before you was a waste of time

Yeah, you got me

Centre of attention

You know you can get whatever you want from me

Whenever you want it, baby

It’s you in my reflection

I’m afraid of all the things you could do to me

If I would’ve known it, baby

I would’ve stayed at home

‘Cause I was doing better alone

But when you said, “Hello”

I knew that was the end of it all

I should’ve stayed at home

‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Oh no, I was doing better alone

But when you said, “Hello”

I knew that was the end of it all

I should’ve stayed at home

‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Break my heart

Break my heart

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

I would’ve stayed at home

‘Cause I was doing better alone

But when you said, “Hello”

I knew that was the end of it all

I should’ve stayed (I would’ve stayed at home ‘cause I–) at home

‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Oh no, I was doing better alone

But when you said, “Hello”

I knew that was the end of it all

I should’ve stayed at home

‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?