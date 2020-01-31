Dua Lipa: il nuovo singolo Physical è una bomba (AUDIO)

Se i recenti comeback di Justin Bieber e Demi Lovato non mi hanno entusiasmato, c’ha pensato una loro collega a farmi urlare al miracolo. Il puttanpop non è morto del tutto e lo hanno appena dimostrato Lady Gaga con il leak di Stupid Love, ma soprattutto Dua Lipa con Physical, il suo nuovo singolo, che è davvero una boccata d’aria fresca.

Il pezzo è uscito da diverse ore e io non riesco a smettere di ascoltarlo e canticchiarlo. Questo è quello che deve fare una buona canzone pop, entrati in testa al primo ascolto e farti premere repeat fino alla nausea.

So come on, come on, come on, come on, come on, come on, let’s get physical…



FUTURE NOSTALGIA – THE ALBUM – COMING TO YOU APRIL 3RD – SHOT BY HUGO COMTE – 🌕🔐💛 pic.twitter.com/rRSiSbl2Oe — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 30, 2020

Dua Lipa: Physical, il testo.

Common love isn’t for us

We created something phenomenal

Don’t you agree?

Don’t you agree?

You got me feeling diamond rich

Nothing on this planet compares to it

Don’t you agree?

Don’t you agree?

Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?

All night, I’ll riot with you

I know you got my back and you know I got you

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)

Let’s get physical

Lights out, follow the noise

Baby, keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on

Let’s get physical

Adrenaline keeps on rushing in

Love the simulation we’re dreaming in

Don’t you agree?

Don’t you agree?

I don’t wanna live another life

‘Cause this one’s pretty nice

Living it up

Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?

All night, I’ll riot with you

I know you got my back and you know I got you

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)

Let’s get physical

Lights out, follow the noise

Baby, keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on

Let’s get physical

Hold on just a little tighter

Come on, hold on, tell me if you’re ready

Come on (Come on, come on)

Baby, keep on dancing

Let’s get physical

Hold on just a little tighter

Come on, hold on, tell me if you’re ready

Come on (Come on, come on)

Baby, keep on dancing

Let’s get physical

All night, I’ll riot with you

I know you got my back and you know I got you

So come on, come on, come on

Let’s get physical

Lights out, follow the noise

Baby, keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on

Let’s get physical (Physical, physical)

Let’s get physical (Physical, physical)

Physical (Physical, physical)

Let’s get physical (Physical, physical)

Come on, phy-phy-phy-physical