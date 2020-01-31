Dua Lipa: il nuovo singolo Physical è una bomba (AUDIO)
31 Gennaio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Se i recenti comeback di Justin Bieber e Demi Lovato non mi hanno entusiasmato, c’ha pensato una loro collega a farmi urlare al miracolo. Il puttanpop non è morto del tutto e lo hanno appena dimostrato Lady Gaga con il leak di Stupid Love, ma soprattutto Dua Lipa con Physical, il suo nuovo singolo, che è davvero una boccata d’aria fresca.
Il pezzo è uscito da diverse ore e io non riesco a smettere di ascoltarlo e canticchiarlo. Questo è quello che deve fare una buona canzone pop, entrati in testa al primo ascolto e farti premere repeat fino alla nausea.
So come on, come on, come on, come on, come on, come on, let’s get physical…
FUTURE NOSTALGIA – THE ALBUM – COMING TO YOU APRIL 3RD – SHOT BY HUGO COMTE – 🌕🔐💛 pic.twitter.com/rRSiSbl2Oe
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 30, 2020
Dua Lipa: Physical, il testo.
Common love isn’t for us
We created something phenomenal
Don’t you agree?
Don’t you agree?
You got me feeling diamond rich
Nothing on this planet compares to it
Don’t you agree?
Don’t you agree?
Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?
All night, I’ll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)
Let’s get physical
Lights out, follow the noise
Baby, keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let’s get physical
Adrenaline keeps on rushing in
Love the simulation we’re dreaming in
Don’t you agree?
Don’t you agree?
I don’t wanna live another life
‘Cause this one’s pretty nice
Living it up
Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?
All night, I’ll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)
Let’s get physical
Lights out, follow the noise
Baby, keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let’s get physical
Hold on just a little tighter
Come on, hold on, tell me if you’re ready
Come on (Come on, come on)
Baby, keep on dancing
Let’s get physical
Hold on just a little tighter
Come on, hold on, tell me if you’re ready
Come on (Come on, come on)
Baby, keep on dancing
Let’s get physical
All night, I’ll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on, come on, come on
Let’s get physical
Lights out, follow the noise
Baby, keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let’s get physical (Physical, physical)
Let’s get physical (Physical, physical)
Physical (Physical, physical)
Let’s get physical (Physical, physical)
Come on, phy-phy-phy-physical