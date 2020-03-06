Dua Lipa sorprende i fan con il nuovo video anni 80: Let’s Get Physical Work Out
6 Marzo, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
A distanza di un mese dalla pubblicazione del video Physical (nuovo singolo di Dua Lipa estratto dall’album Future Nostalgia), la cantante ne ha rilasciato un altro – sulle stesse note – che omaggia gli anni Ottanta e più nello specifico le lezioni di Olivia Newton John.
Il titolo Let’s Get Physical Work Out dice infatti già tutto.
Un video pubblicato a sorpresa ed annunciato da Dua Lipa proprio sui suoi profili social qualche giorno fa.
PHYSICAL WORKOUT VIDEO 🤸🏼♂️ “GET FIT IN UNDER 6” 🏋🏼♀️ COMING THIS FRIDAY + NEW MERCH DROP⚡️ pic.twitter.com/5WI68QFgs8
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 4, 2020
LET’S GET PHYSICAL WORKOUT VIDEO IS OUT NOW – THIS SILLY WHACKY THING IS ALL YOURZ 😝🤸🏼♂️💗⚡️⭐️‼️ #LetsGetPhysical #360RAhttps://t.co/nqEGifpOKl pic.twitter.com/9lhnCmTx0c
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 6, 2020
Quanto la amo.
Dua Lipa | Physical | Testo
Common love isn’t for us
We created something phenomenal
Don’t you agree?
Don’t you agree?
You got me feeling diamond rich
Nothing on this planet compares to it
Don’t you agree?
Don’t you agree?
Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?
All night, I’ll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)
Let’s get physical
Lights out, follow the noise
Baby, keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let’s get physical
Adrenaline keeps on rushing in
Love the simulation we’re dreaming in
Don’t you agree?
Don’t you agree?
I don’t wanna live another life
‘Cause this one’s pretty nice
Living it up
Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?
All night, I’ll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)
Let’s get physical
Lights out, follow the noise
Baby, keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let’s get physical
Hold on just a little tighter
Come on, hold on, tell me if you’re ready
Come on (Come on, come on)
Baby, keep on dancing
Let’s get physical
Hold on just a little tighter
Come on, hold on, tell me if you’re ready
Come on (Come on, come on)
Baby, keep on dancing
Let’s get physical
All night, I’ll riot with you
I know you got my back and you know I got you
So come on, come on, come on
Let’s get physical
Lights out, follow the noise
Baby, keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice
So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on
Let’s get physical (Physical, physical)
Let’s get physical (Physical, physical)
Physical (Physical, physical)
Let’s get physical (Physical, physical)
Come on, phy-phy-phy-physical