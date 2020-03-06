Dua Lipa sorprende i fan con il nuovo video anni 80: Let’s Get Physical Work Out

A distanza di un mese dalla pubblicazione del video Physical (nuovo singolo di Dua Lipa estratto dall’album Future Nostalgia), la cantante ne ha rilasciato un altro – sulle stesse note – che omaggia gli anni Ottanta e più nello specifico le lezioni di Olivia Newton John.

Il titolo Let’s Get Physical Work Out dice infatti già tutto.

Un video pubblicato a sorpresa ed annunciato da Dua Lipa proprio sui suoi profili social qualche giorno fa.

PHYSICAL WORKOUT VIDEO 🤸🏼‍♂️ “GET FIT IN UNDER 6” 🏋🏼‍♀️ COMING THIS FRIDAY + NEW MERCH DROP⚡️ pic.twitter.com/5WI68QFgs8 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 4, 2020

LET’S GET PHYSICAL WORKOUT VIDEO IS OUT NOW – THIS SILLY WHACKY THING IS ALL YOURZ 😝🤸🏼‍♂️💗⚡️⭐️‼️ #LetsGetPhysical #360RAhttps://t.co/nqEGifpOKl pic.twitter.com/9lhnCmTx0c — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 6, 2020

Quanto la amo.

Dua Lipa | Physical | Testo

Common love isn’t for us

We created something phenomenal

Don’t you agree?

Don’t you agree?

You got me feeling diamond rich

Nothing on this planet compares to it

Don’t you agree?

Don’t you agree?

Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?

All night, I’ll riot with you

I know you got my back and you know I got you

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)

Let’s get physical

Lights out, follow the noise

Baby, keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on

Let’s get physical

Adrenaline keeps on rushing in

Love the simulation we’re dreaming in

Don’t you agree?

Don’t you agree?

I don’t wanna live another life

‘Cause this one’s pretty nice

Living it up

Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?

All night, I’ll riot with you

I know you got my back and you know I got you

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on)

Let’s get physical

Lights out, follow the noise

Baby, keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on

Let’s get physical

Hold on just a little tighter

Come on, hold on, tell me if you’re ready

Come on (Come on, come on)

Baby, keep on dancing

Let’s get physical

Hold on just a little tighter

Come on, hold on, tell me if you’re ready

Come on (Come on, come on)

Baby, keep on dancing

Let’s get physical

All night, I’ll riot with you

I know you got my back and you know I got you

So come on, come on, come on

Let’s get physical

Lights out, follow the noise

Baby, keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice

So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on

Let’s get physical (Physical, physical)

Let’s get physical (Physical, physical)

Physical (Physical, physical)

Let’s get physical (Physical, physical)

Come on, phy-phy-phy-physical