Duffy choc, la cantante spiega come mai è sparita per 10 anni: “Sono stata stuprata, drogata e tenuta prigioniera”

Duffy è stata uno dei fenomeni pop tra il 2008 e il 2009, con la sua hit Mercy, la cantante britannica è diventata famosa in tutto il mondo. Alla fine del 2010, dopo la pubblicazione di Endlessly, l’artista ha dichiarato di voler prendere una pausa dal mondo della musica e da quel momento di lei non si è saputo praticamente nulla. Duffy è sparita dalle classifiche, ma anche dai radar del gossip e dei social.

Poche ore fa è arrivato un post su Instagram che ha scioccato tutti. Duffy ha confessato di essere stata violentata, drogata e tenuta prigioniera. Adesso la cantante sta bene, ma ha chiesto a tutti i fan di supportarla, senza essere troppo invadenti, perché per lei – ovviamente – è ancora un periodo delicato della sua vita.

“Potete solo immaginare quante volte ho pensato di scrivere questo post. Il modo in cui impostarlo, come mi sarei sentita in seguito. Beh, non sono del tutto sicura del perché ora sia il momento giusto e di quanto possa essere emozionante e liberatorio per me parlarvi di questo. Non posso spiegarlo. Molti di voi si chiedono cosa mi sia successo, dove sia scomparsa e perché. Un giornalista mi ha contattato, ha trovato un modo per raggiungermi e gli ho detto tutto l’estate scorsa. Era gentile e mi è sembrato così straordinario parlare finalmente. La verità è che, per favore, fidati di me, ora sto bene e sono al sicuro, sono stata stuprata, drogata e tenuta prigioniera per alcuni giorni. Ovviamente sono sopravvissuta. La ripresa ha richiesto molto tempo. Non esiste un modo leggero per dirlo. Ma posso dirvi che nell’ultimo decennio, sono state migliaia e le migliaia le giornate che mi sono impegnata a voler sentire di nuovo il sole nel mio cuore, il sole ora splende. Vi chiedete perché non ho scelto di usare la mia voce per esprimere il mio dolore? Non volevo mostrare al mondo la tristezza nei miei occhi. Mi sono chiesta, come posso cantare dal cuore se è spezzato? E lentamente si è rotto. Nelle prossime settimane pubblicherò un’intervista. Se avete domande scrivetemele, risponderò nell’intervista, se posso. Ho un amore sacro e un sincero apprezzamento per la gentilezza che avete dimostrato nel corso degli anni. Siete stati degli amici. Voglio ringraziarvi per questo.”

Duffy

Per favore, rispettate che questo è un momento delicato per me e non voglio intrusioni nella mia famiglia. Per favore supportatemi per rendere questa esperienza positiva”.