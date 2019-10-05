Ed Sheeran ft Camila Cabello e Cardi B: ecco il singolo South of the Border (VIDEO)

Ieri Cry For Me di Camila Cabello e adesso il video di South of the Border, la collaborazione di Ed Sheeran con la ragazza di Shawn Mendes e Cardi B.

Il pezzo lo conosciamo ed è davvero carino e la stessa cosa vale per il video. La Cabello da solista non ne sta azzeccando una, ma le sue collaborazioni sono davvero tutte ben riuscite.

Ed Sheeran – South of the Border, il testo

She got the, mm, brown eyes, caramel thighs

Long hair, no wedding ring, hey

I saw you lookin’ from across the way

And now I really wanna know your name

She got the, mm, white dress, but when she’s wearin’ less

Man, you know that she drives me crazy

The, mm, brown eyes, beautiful smile

You know I love watching you do your thing

I love her hips, curves, lips say the words

“Te amo, mami, ah, te amo, mami”

I kiss her, this love is like a dream

So join me in this bed that I’m in

And push up on me and sweat, darling

So I’m gonna put my time in

I won’t stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

He got that, mm, green eyes, givin’ me signs

That he really wants to know my name, hey

I saw you lookin’ from across the way

And suddenly, I’m glad I came, ay!

Ven para acá quiero bailar, toma mi mano

Quiero sentir tu cuerpo en mi, estás temblando

Mm, green eyes, takin’ your time

Now we know we’ll never be the same

I love his lips ‘cause he says the words

“Te amo, mami, ah, te amo, mami”

Don’t wake up, this love is like a dream

So join me in this bed that I’m in

Push up on me and sweat, darling

So I’m gonna put my time in (time in)

I won’t stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Flawless diamonds

In a green field near Buenos Aires

Until the sun’s rising

We won’t stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me (Bardi, uh)

You never live ‘til you risk your life (life)

You wanna shine, you gotta get more ice (ice, ice)

Am I your lover or I’m just your vice? (Woo!)

A little crazy, but I’m just your type (okurr)

You want the lips and the curves, need the whips and the furs

And the diamonds I prefer, and my closet his and hers, ayy

He want the lil’ mamacita, margarita (margarita)

I think that Ed got a lil’ jungle fever, ayy (woo!)

You are more than (you are more than) something borin’ (somethin’ borin’)

Legs up and tongue out, Michael Jordan, uh (uh)

Go explorin’ (woo, woo), somethin’ foreign (skrrt, skrrt)

Bust it open, rainforest, it be pourin’, yeah

Kiss me like you need me, rub me like a genie

Pull up to my spot in Lamborghini

‘Cause you gotta see me, never leave me

You got a girl that could finally do it all

Drop a album, drop a baby, but I never drop the ball, uh

So join me in this bed (this bed) that I’m in (that I’m in)

Push up on me and sweat, darling (oh, oh)

So I’m gonna put my time in

I won’t stop until the angels sing (na, na, na)

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Come south of the border, border (hey)

Come south of the border with me

Come south of the border, border

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me