Elettra Lamborghini ft Pitbull: ascolta il nuovo singolo Tocame (AUDIO)
Dopo Pem Pem e Mala, Elettra Lamborghini è tornata con un nuovo singolo Tocame, che anticipa l’album Twerking Queen in uscita il prossimo 14 giugno.
Tocame è un featuring con due famosi artisti internazionali, ChildsPlay e Pitbull.
Ovviamente si tratta di un chiaro omaggio alla strepitosa hit Tocalo…
Elettra Lamborghini: Twerking Queen, la tracklist
1. Tόcame ft. Pitbull e Childsplay
2. Corazόn Morado ft. Sfera Ebbasta
3. Pem Pem
4. Fanfare ft. Guè Pequeno
5. Fuerte
6. Te Quemas ft. MC G15
7. Pegaditos
8. Maldito Día
9. Ven
10. Mala
Tocame – testo
Childsplay
Mr Worldwide
this is history in the making
Elettra Lamborghini, let’s ride
tocame tocame
dejame sentir tu piel yeee
tócame tocame déjame sentir tu piel
tocame tocame dejame sentir tu piel
tocame tócame dejame sentir tu piel
aah
déjame sentir tu piel
dejame decirte que te quiero
lo nuestro es sincero
dejame sentir tu piel
dale amor que yo no quiero pero
dame lo quiero
sabeh que lo tuyo pa’ ti no es normal
desde esa noche yo no te pude olvidar
quiero verte y no lo voy a negar
que tu yo si queremos si
baby if you want it give to me solo dime que sì
baby if you want it
let’s get it on tonight
turn off the light
tocame tocame
dejame sentir tu piel yeee
tócame tocame déjame sentir tu piel
tocame tocame dejame sentir tu piel ho copiato gingergeneration
tocame tócame dejame sentir tu piel
aah
tu y yo sueltos en mi cama yeh
jugando tu entre tus sábanas
tu y yo sueltos en mi cama
jugando tu entre tus sbanas
nice to meet you my name’s Armando Christian Perez
tocame
mami dale que tu puedes
yo soy el loco de Miami
no me importa premios
pero voy a comprar los Grammys
Elettra Lamborghini està pa’ tu likes
Notre Dame is on fire
bellissima, man no lies
te toco te gozo te vuelvo loca
este chico muy smooth coming Souza
ciao bella mami candela how you looking at night hoep you free like Mandela
and if you’re not
I’ll catch you on a ribera
dale mami when I said it
tocame tocame
dejame sentir tu piel yeee
tócame tocame déjame sentir tu piel
tocame tocame dejame sentir tu piel
tocame tócame dejame sentir tu piel