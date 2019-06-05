Elettra Lamborghini ft Pitbull: ascolta il nuovo singolo Tocame (AUDIO)

Dopo Pem Pem e Mala, Elettra Lamborghini è tornata con un nuovo singolo Tocame, che anticipa l’album Twerking Queen in uscita il prossimo 14 giugno.

Tocame è un featuring con due famosi artisti internazionali, ChildsPlay e Pitbull.



Ovviamente si tratta di un chiaro omaggio alla strepitosa hit Tocalo…

Elettra Lamborghini: Twerking Queen, la tracklist

1. Tόcame ft. Pitbull e Childsplay

2. Corazόn Morado ft. Sfera Ebbasta

3. Pem Pem

4. Fanfare ft. Guè Pequeno

5. Fuerte

6. Te Quemas ft. MC G15

7. Pegaditos

8. Maldito Día

9. Ven

10. Mala

Tocame – testo

Childsplay

Mr Worldwide

this is history in the making

Elettra Lamborghini, let’s ride

tocame tocame

dejame sentir tu piel yeee

tócame tocame déjame sentir tu piel

tocame tocame dejame sentir tu piel

tocame tócame dejame sentir tu piel

aah

déjame sentir tu piel

dejame decirte que te quiero

lo nuestro es sincero

dejame sentir tu piel

dale amor que yo no quiero pero

dame lo quiero

sabeh que lo tuyo pa’ ti no es normal

desde esa noche yo no te pude olvidar

quiero verte y no lo voy a negar

que tu yo si queremos si

baby if you want it give to me solo dime que sì

baby if you want it

let’s get it on tonight

turn off the light

tocame tocame

dejame sentir tu piel yeee

tócame tocame déjame sentir tu piel

tocame tocame dejame sentir tu piel ho copiato gingergeneration

tocame tócame dejame sentir tu piel

aah

tu y yo sueltos en mi cama yeh

jugando tu entre tus sábanas

tu y yo sueltos en mi cama

jugando tu entre tus sbanas

nice to meet you my name’s Armando Christian Perez

tocame

mami dale que tu puedes

yo soy el loco de Miami

no me importa premios

pero voy a comprar los Grammys

Elettra Lamborghini està pa’ tu likes

Notre Dame is on fire

bellissima, man no lies

te toco te gozo te vuelvo loca

este chico muy smooth coming Souza

ciao bella mami candela how you looking at night hoep you free like Mandela

and if you’re not

I’ll catch you on a ribera

dale mami when I said it

tocame tocame

dejame sentir tu piel yeee

tócame tocame déjame sentir tu piel

tocame tocame dejame sentir tu piel

tocame tócame dejame sentir tu piel