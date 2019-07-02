Elettra Lamborghini e Pitbull: ecco il video di Tócame
Direttamente da Twerking Queen, album di debutto di Elettra Lamborghini, ecco il suo nuovo singolo in collaborazione con ChildsPlay e Pitbull dal titolo Tócame.
Il brano è stato presentato in anteprima durante la finale di The Voice Of Italy ed è il terzo singolo estratto dopo Pem Pem e Mala.
Elettra Lamborghini e Pitbull | Tocame | Testo
Childsplay
Mr Worldwide
This is history in the making
Elettra Lamborghini let’s ride
Tocame tocame
dejame sentir tu piel ye
tocame tocame
dejame sentir tu piel ah ah ah
tocame tocame (touch me, touch me)
dejame sentir tu piel ye
tocame tocame (touch me, touch me)
dejame sentir tu piel ah ah ah
Dejame sentir tu piel
dejame decirte que te quiero
lo nuestro es sincero
dejame sentir tu piel
dale amor que yo no quiero pero
dame lo que quiero
sabes que lo tuyo papi no es normal
desde esa noche yo no te pude olvidar
quiero averte y no lo voy a negar
que tu yo si queremos si
Baby if you want it give to me
solo dime que sì
baby if you want it
let’s get it on tonight
turn off the light
Tocame tocame (touch me touch me)
dejame sentir tu piel ye
tocame tocame (touch me touch me)
dejame sentir tu piel ah ah ah
tocame tocame (touch me, touch me)
dejame sentir tu piel ye
tocame tocame (touch me, touch me)
dejame sentir tu piel ah ah ah
Tu y yo sueltos en mi cama yeh
jugando tu entre el sabanas
tu y yo sueltos en mi cama
jugando tu entre el sabanas
Nice to meet you my name’s Armando Christian Perez
tocame
mami dale que tu puede
yo soy el loco de Miami
no me importa premios
pero voy a comprar lo Grammy
Elettra Lamborghini ta en ta el like
Notre Dame you on fire
bellissima, man no liar
te toco te gozo te vuelvo loca
te chico muy smooth coming Soza
ciao bella mami candela
how you looking at night hope you free like Mandela
and if you’re not
I’ll catch you on the ribera
dale mami when I said that
Tocame tocame (touch me touch me)
dejame sentir tu piel ye
tocame tocame (touch me touch me)
dejame sentir tu piel ah ah ah
tocame tocame (touch me, touch me)
dejame sentir tu piel ye
tocame tocame (touch me, touch me)
dejame sentir tu piel ah ah ah
Tocame, ye, Elettra
Elettra Lamborghini ye
dejame sentir tu piel ah ah