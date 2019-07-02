Elettra Lamborghini e Pitbull: ecco il video di Tócame

Direttamente da Twerking Queen, album di debutto di Elettra Lamborghini, ecco il suo nuovo singolo in collaborazione con ChildsPlay e Pitbull dal titolo Tócame.

Il brano è stato presentato in anteprima durante la finale di The Voice Of Italy ed è il terzo singolo estratto dopo Pem Pem e Mala.

Elettra Lamborghini e Pitbull | Tocame | Testo

Childsplay

Mr Worldwide

This is history in the making

Elettra Lamborghini let’s ride

Tocame tocame

dejame sentir tu piel ye

tocame tocame

dejame sentir tu piel ah ah ah

tocame tocame (touch me, touch me)

dejame sentir tu piel ye

tocame tocame (touch me, touch me)

dejame sentir tu piel ah ah ah

Dejame sentir tu piel

dejame decirte que te quiero

lo nuestro es sincero

dejame sentir tu piel

dale amor que yo no quiero pero

dame lo que quiero

sabes que lo tuyo papi no es normal

desde esa noche yo no te pude olvidar

quiero averte y no lo voy a negar

que tu yo si queremos si

Baby if you want it give to me

solo dime que sì

baby if you want it

let’s get it on tonight

turn off the light

Tocame tocame (touch me touch me)

dejame sentir tu piel ye

tocame tocame (touch me touch me)

dejame sentir tu piel ah ah ah

tocame tocame (touch me, touch me)

dejame sentir tu piel ye

tocame tocame (touch me, touch me)

dejame sentir tu piel ah ah ah

Tu y yo sueltos en mi cama yeh

jugando tu entre el sabanas

tu y yo sueltos en mi cama

jugando tu entre el sabanas

Nice to meet you my name’s Armando Christian Perez

tocame

mami dale que tu puede

yo soy el loco de Miami

no me importa premios

pero voy a comprar lo Grammy

Elettra Lamborghini ta en ta el like

Notre Dame you on fire

bellissima, man no liar

te toco te gozo te vuelvo loca

te chico muy smooth coming Soza

ciao bella mami candela

how you looking at night hope you free like Mandela

and if you’re not

I’ll catch you on the ribera

dale mami when I said that

Tocame tocame (touch me touch me)

dejame sentir tu piel ye

tocame tocame (touch me touch me)

dejame sentir tu piel ah ah ah

tocame tocame (touch me, touch me)

dejame sentir tu piel ye

tocame tocame (touch me, touch me)

dejame sentir tu piel ah ah ah

Tocame, ye, Elettra

Elettra Lamborghini ye

dejame sentir tu piel ah ah