Elisabetta Franchi contro i cinesi che mettono “animali in gabbie per poi essere bolliti, scuoiati e amputati vivi”

Elisabetta Franchi ha rischiato di inciampare – con il suo ultimo post su Instagram – in quello che sembrerebbe essere a tutti gli effetti un incidente diplomatico con la Cina.

L’imprenditrice, infatti, si è duramente scagliata contro la popolazione cinese colpevole di ‘mettere animali in gabbia per poi essere bolliti, scuoiati e amputati vivi‘, salvo poi correggere il tiro specificando che solo il ‘15% della popolazione mangia quelle creature‘.

“Gli animali meritano rispetto, in Cina nei mercati dell’orrore sono rinchiusi dentro gabbie in condizioni al limite della vita, per poi essere bolliti, scuoiati e amputati VIVIIIIIIIII tutto è partito da lì dobbiamo continuare a fare domande e a puntare il dito , qualcosa si sta muovendo la verità deve venire fuori ….. qualsiasi essa siaaaaa !!! Adottate i canili sono pieni , le strade sono piene di cani randagi 🙏 loro sono stati tutti raccolti dalla strada!!!!! […] ps importante SOLO IL 15% DELLA POPOLAZIONE CINESE MANGIA QUESTE CREATURE”