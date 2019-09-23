Emmy Awards 2019: ecco tutti i vincitori – trionfo di Game of Thrones e RuPaul’s Drag Race
Come ogni anno, ieri sera sono andati in onda gli Emmy Awards dal Microsoft Theatre di Hollywood a Los Angeles.
Se nella scorsa edizione hanno trionfato The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel, The Crown e American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, ieri sera a portare a casa più statuette sono stati Chernobyl e Game of Thrones.
Anche a RuPaul’s Drag Race è andata benissimo, visto che ha vinto in ben 4 categorie, tra cui Miglior reality e Miglior presentatore di un reality.
Emmy Awards – tutti i vincitori
Drama
- Better Call Saul – AMC (Netflix in Italia)
- Bodyguard – BBC (Netflix in Italia e negli USA)
- Game of Thrones – HBO (Sky Atlantic in Italia)
- Killing Eve – BBC America (TIMVSION in Italia)
- Pose – FX (Netflix in Italia)
- Succession – HBO (Sky Altantic in Italia)
- This is Us – NBC (Fox Life in Italia)
Miglior Attore protagonista in un drama
- Jason Bateman in Ozark
- Milo Venimiglia in This is Us
- Sterling K. Brown in This is Us
- Billy Porter in Pose
- Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul
- Kit Harington in Game of Thrones
Miglior Attrice protagonista in un drama
- Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones
- Jodie Comer in Killing Eve
- Sandra Oh in Killing Eve
- Mandy Moore in This is Us
- Robin Wright in House of Cards
- Viola Davis in How to Get Away With Murder
- Laura Linney in Ozark
Miglior Attrice non Protagonista in un Drama
- Guendoline Christie in Game of Thrones
- Lena Headey in Game of Thrones
- Maise Williams in Game of Thrones
- Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve
- Julia Garner in Ozark
- Sophie Turner in Game of Thrones
Miglior Attore non Protagonista in un Drama
- Alfie Allen in Game of Thrones
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones
- Joanthan Banks in Better Call Saul
- Giancarlo Esposito in Better Call Saul
- Michael Kelly in House of Cards
- Chris Sullivan in This is Us
Miglior Regia
- David Beniof/D.B. Weiss per Game of Thrones ep. The Iron Throne
- David Nutter per Game of Thrones ep. The Last of the Stark
- Miguel Sapochnik per Game of Thrones ep. The Long Nigh
- Lisa Bruhlmann per Killing Eve ep. Desperate Times
- Jason Bateman per Ozark ep. Reparations
- Adam McKay per Succession ep. Celebration
- Daina Reid per The Handmaid’s Tale ep. Holly
Miglior Sceneggiatura
- Better Call Saul ep. Winner di Peter Gould e Thomas Scnauz
- Bodyguard ep. 1 di Jed Mercurio
- Game of Thrones ep. The Iron Throne di David Benioff e D.B. Weiss
- Succession ep. Nobody is ever missing di Jesse Armstrong
- The Handmaid’s Tale ep. Holly di Bruce Miller e Kira Snyder
- Killing Eve ep. Nice and Neat di Emerald Fennell
Comedy
Miglior Comedy
- Barry – HBO (Chilli in Italia)
- Fleabag – BBC (Amazon Prime in Italia e USA)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Prime
- Russian Doll – Netflix
- Veep – HBO (Sky Atlantic in Italia)
- Schitt’s Creek – Pop (inedito)
- The Good Place – NBC (Premium Joi/Stories in Italia)
Miglior Attore protagonista in una Comedy
- Anthony Anderson in black-ish
- Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy in Schitt’s Creek
- Ted Danson in The Good Place
- Bill Hader in Barry
- Don Chaedle in Black Mirror
Miglior Attrice protagonista in una Comedy
- Catherine O’Hara in Schitt’s Creek
- Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep
- Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Christina Applegate in Dead to Me
Miglior Attrice non Protagonista in una comedy
- Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Anna Chlumsky in Veep
- Sian Clifford in Fleabag
- Olivia Colman in Fleabag
- Sarah Goldberg in Barry
- Marin Hinkle in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Kate McKinnon in Saturday Night Live
- Bitty Gilpin in GLOW
Miglior Attore non protagonista in una Comedy
- Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method
- Anthony Carrigan in Barry
- Tony Hale in Veep
- Stephen Root in Barry
- Henry Winkler in Barry
- Tony Shalhoub in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Miglior Regia
- Bill Hader per Barry episodio “ronny/lily”
- Alec Berg per Barry episodio “The Audition”
- Harry Breadbeer per Fleabag episodio 1
- Mark Cendrowski per The Big Bang Theory episodio ” The Stockholm Syndrome” (finale)
- Amy Sherman Palladino per The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel episodio All Alone
- Daniel Palladino per The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel episodio “We’re Going to the Catskills”
Miglior Sceneggiatura
- Barry – Alec Berg/Bil Hader ep. “ronny/lily”
- Fleabag – Phoebe Waller-Bridge ep. 1
- Pen15 – Maya Erskine/Anna Konkle/Stacy Osei-Kuffour ep. “Anna Ishii-Peters”
- Russian Doll – Leslye Headland/Natasha Lyonne/Amy Poehler ep. Nothing in this World is Easy
- Russian Doll – Allison Silverman ep. A Warm Body
- The Good Place – Josh Siegal/Dylan Morgan ep. Janet(s)
- Veep – David Mandel ep. Veep
Miniserie – Film Tv
Miglior Film – Tv
- Bandersnatch: Black Mirror – Netflix
- Brexit – HBO (inedita)
- Deadwood: The Movie – HBO (Sky Atlantic)
- King Lear – Amazon
- My Dinner With Hervè – HBO (Sky Cinema)
Miglior Miniserie
- Chernobyl – HBO (Sky Atlantic in Italia)
- Escape at Dannemora – Showtime (Sky Atlantic in Italia)
- Fosse/Verdon – FX (Fox Life)
- Sharp Objects – HBO (Sky Atlantic in Italia)
- When they See Us – Netflix
Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv
- Amy Adams in Sharp Objects
- Michelle Williams in Fosse/Verdon
- Niecy Nash in When They See Us
- Aunjanue Ellis in When They See Us
- Patricia Arquette in Escape at Dannemora
- Joey King in The Act
Miglior Attore Protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv
- Benicio del Toro in Escape at Dannemora
- Mahershala Ali in True Detective
- Jared Harris in Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome in When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell in Fosse/Verdon
- Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal
Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
- Patricia Arquette in The Act
- Vera Farmiga in When they See Us
- Margaret Qualley in Fosse/Verdon
- Emily Watson in Chernobyl
- Patricia Clarkson in Sharp Objects
- Marsha Stephanie Blake in When They See Us
Miglior Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
- Asante Blackk in When they See Us
- Paul Dano in Escape at Dannemora
- John Leguizamo in When they See Us
- Stellan Skarsgard in Chernobyl
- Michael K. Williams in When They See Us
- Ben Whishaw in A Very English Scandal
Miglior Regia
- Stephen Frears per A Very English Scandal
- Johan Renck per Chernobyl
- Ben Stiller per Escape at Dannemora
- Jessica Yu per Fosse/Verdon ep. Glory
- Thomas Kail per Fosse/Verdon ep. Who’s Got the Pain
- Ava DuVernay per When they see us
Miglior Sceneggiatura
- A Very English Scandal di Russel T. Davies
- Cherobyl di Craig Mazin
- Escape at Dannemora ep. 6 di Brett Johnson/Michael Tolkin/Jerry Stahl
- Escape at Dannemora ep. 7 di Brett Johnson/Michael Tolkin
- Fosse/Verdon ep. Providence di Steven Levenson e Joel Fields
- When they See Us ep. 4 di Ava DuVernay e Michael Starrbury
Show
Miglior Conduttore Reality
- James Corden, The World’s Best
- Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game Of Games
- Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
- Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Miglior Reality Game
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Miglior Sketch Show
- At Home With Amy Sedaris
- Documentary Now!
- Drunk History
- I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
- Saturday Night Live
- Who Is America?
Miglior Talk Show
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Late Show With James Corden
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
RuPaul’s Drag Race wins #Emmy winner for ‘Outstanding Competition Program’ pic.twitter.com/f0eunV5UXs
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 23, 2019
Absolute jubilation as @RuPaulsDragRace takes its total #Emmys count to lucky number 13. pic.twitter.com/FZF2bBddoR
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 23, 2019
“Speaking of voting and love, go and register to vote.” #DragRace‘s @RuPaul urges the public to register to vote while accepting the award for best competition series https://t.co/WmT1Fmyol4 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Z2qthMvs20
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019