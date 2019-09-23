Emmy Awards 2019: ecco tutti i vincitori – trionfo di Game of Thrones e RuPaul’s Drag Race

Come ogni anno, ieri sera sono andati in onda gli Emmy Awards dal Microsoft Theatre di Hollywood a Los Angeles.

Se nella scorsa edizione hanno trionfato The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel, The Crown e American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, ieri sera a portare a casa più statuette sono stati Chernobyl e Game of Thrones.

Anche a RuPaul’s Drag Race è andata benissimo, visto che ha vinto in ben 4 categorie, tra cui Miglior reality e Miglior presentatore di un reality.



Emmy Awards – tutti i vincitori

Drama

Better Call Saul – AMC (Netflix in Italia)

Bodyguard – BBC (Netflix in Italia e negli USA)

Game of Thrones – HBO (Sky Atlantic in Italia)

Killing Eve – BBC America (TIMVSION in Italia)

Pose – FX (Netflix in Italia)

Succession – HBO (Sky Altantic in Italia)

This is Us – NBC (Fox Life in Italia)

Miglior Attore protagonista in un drama

Jason Bateman in Ozark

Milo Venimiglia in This is Us

Sterling K. Brown in This is Us

Billy Porter in Pose

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Kit Harington in Game of Thrones

Miglior Attrice protagonista in un drama

Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve

Sandra Oh in Killing Eve

Mandy Moore in This is Us

Robin Wright in House of Cards

Viola Davis in How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney in Ozark

Miglior Attrice non Protagonista in un Drama

Guendoline Christie in Game of Thrones

Lena Headey in Game of Thrones

Maise Williams in Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve

Julia Garner in Ozark

Sophie Turner in Game of Thrones

Miglior Attore non Protagonista in un Drama

Alfie Allen in Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones

Joanthan Banks in Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito in Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly in House of Cards

Chris Sullivan in This is Us

Miglior Regia

David Beniof/D.B. Weiss per Game of Thrones ep. The Iron Throne

ep. The Iron Throne David Nutter per Game of Thrones ep. The Last of the Stark

ep. The Last of the Stark Miguel Sapochnik per Game of Thrones ep. The Long Nigh

ep. The Long Nigh Lisa Bruhlmann per Killing Eve ep. Desperate Times

ep. Desperate Times Jason Bateman per Ozark ep. Reparations

Adam McKay per Succession ep. Celebration

ep. Celebration Daina Reid per The Handmaid’s Tale ep. Holly

Miglior Sceneggiatura

Better Call Saul ep. Winner di Peter Gould e Thomas Scnauz

Bodyguard ep. 1 di Jed Mercurio

Game of Thrones ep. The Iron Throne di David Benioff e D.B. Weiss

Succession ep. Nobody is ever missing di Jesse Armstrong

The Handmaid’s Tale ep. Holly di Bruce Miller e Kira Snyder

Killing Eve ep. Nice and Neat di Emerald Fennell

Comedy

Miglior Comedy

Barry – HBO (Chilli in Italia)

Fleabag – BBC (Amazon Prime in Italia e USA)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Prime

Russian Doll – Netflix

Veep – HBO (Sky Atlantic in Italia)

Schitt’s Creek – Pop (inedito)

The Good Place – NBC (Premium Joi/Stories in Italia)

Miglior Attore protagonista in una Comedy

Anthony Anderson in black-ish

Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy in Schitt’s Creek

Ted Danson in The Good Place

Bill Hader in Barry

Don Chaedle in Black Mirror

Miglior Attrice protagonista in una Comedy

Catherine O’Hara in Schitt’s Creek

Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Christina Applegate in Dead to Me

Miglior Attrice non Protagonista in una comedy

Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky in Veep

Sian Clifford in Fleabag

Olivia Colman in Fleabag

Sarah Goldberg in Barry

Marin Hinkle in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kate McKinnon in Saturday Night Live

Bitty Gilpin in GLOW

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una Comedy

Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan in Barry

Tony Hale in Veep

Stephen Root in Barry

Henry Winkler in Barry

Tony Shalhoub in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Miglior Regia

Bill Hader per Barry episodio “ronny/lily”

episodio “ronny/lily” Alec Berg per Barry episodio “The Audition”

episodio “The Audition” Harry Breadbeer per Fleabag episodio 1

Mark Cendrowski per The Big Bang Theory episodio ” The Stockholm Syndrome” (finale)

episodio ” The Stockholm Syndrome” (finale) Amy Sherman Palladino per The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel episodio All Alone

episodio All Alone Daniel Palladino per The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel episodio “We’re Going to the Catskills”

Miglior Sceneggiatura

Barry – Alec Berg/Bil Hader ep. “ronny/lily”

– Alec Berg/Bil Hader ep. “ronny/lily” Fleabag – Phoebe Waller-Bridge ep. 1

Pen15 – Maya Erskine/Anna Konkle/Stacy Osei-Kuffour ep. “Anna Ishii-Peters”

– Maya Erskine/Anna Konkle/Stacy Osei-Kuffour ep. “Anna Ishii-Peters” Russian Doll – Leslye Headland/Natasha Lyonne/Amy Poehler ep. Nothing in this World is Easy

– Leslye Headland/Natasha Lyonne/Amy Poehler ep. Nothing in this World is Easy Russian Doll – Allison Silverman ep. A Warm Body

– Allison Silverman ep. A Warm Body The Good Place – Josh Siegal/Dylan Morgan ep. Janet(s)

– Josh Siegal/Dylan Morgan ep. Janet(s) Veep – David Mandel ep. Veep

Miniserie – Film Tv

Miglior Film – Tv

Bandersnatch: Black Mirror – Netflix

Brexit – HBO (inedita)

Deadwood: The Movie – HBO (Sky Atlantic)

King Lear – Amazon

My Dinner With Hervè – HBO (Sky Cinema)

Miglior Miniserie

Chernobyl – HBO (Sky Atlantic in Italia)

Escape at Dannemora – Showtime (Sky Atlantic in Italia)

Fosse/Verdon – FX (Fox Life)

Sharp Objects – HBO (Sky Atlantic in Italia)

When they See Us – Netflix

Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv

Amy Adams in Sharp Objects

Michelle Williams in Fosse/Verdon

Niecy Nash in When They See Us

Aunjanue Ellis in When They See Us

Patricia Arquette in Escape at Dannemora

Joey King in The Act

Miglior Attore Protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv

Benicio del Toro in Escape at Dannemora

Mahershala Ali in True Detective

Jared Harris in Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome in When They See Us

Sam Rockwell in Fosse/Verdon

Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Patricia Arquette in The Act

Vera Farmiga in When they See Us

Margaret Qualley in Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson in Chernobyl

Patricia Clarkson in Sharp Objects

Marsha Stephanie Blake in When They See Us

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Asante Blackk in When they See Us

Paul Dano in Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo in When they See Us

Stellan Skarsgard in Chernobyl

Michael K. Williams in When They See Us

Ben Whishaw in A Very English Scandal

Miglior Regia

Stephen Frears per A Very English Scandal

Johan Renck per Chernobyl

Ben Stiller per Escape at Dannemora

Jessica Yu per Fosse/Verdon ep. Glory

ep. Glory Thomas Kail per Fosse/Verdon ep. Who’s Got the Pain

ep. Who’s Got the Pain Ava DuVernay per When they see us

Miglior Sceneggiatura

A Very English Scandal di Russel T. Davies

di Russel T. Davies Cherobyl di Craig Mazi n

n Escape at Dannemora ep. 6 di Brett Johnson/Michael Tolkin/Jerry Stahl

ep. 6 di Brett Johnson/Michael Tolkin/Jerry Stahl Escape at Dannemora ep. 7 di Brett Johnson/Michael Tolkin

ep. 7 di Brett Johnson/Michael Tolkin Fosse/Verdon ep. Providence di Steven Levenson e Joel Fields

ep. Providence di Steven Levenson e Joel Fields When they See Us ep. 4 di Ava DuVernay e Michael Starrbury

Show

Miglior Conduttore Reality

James Corden, The World’s Best

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game Of Games

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Miglior Reality Game

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Miglior Sketch Show

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Miglior Talk Show

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

RuPaul’s Drag Race wins #Emmy winner for ‘Outstanding Competition Program’ pic.twitter.com/f0eunV5UXs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 23, 2019

Absolute jubilation as @RuPaulsDragRace takes its total #Emmys count to lucky number 13. pic.twitter.com/FZF2bBddoR — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 23, 2019