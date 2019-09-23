Emmy Awards 2019: ecco tutti i vincitori – trionfo di Game of Thrones e RuPaul’s Drag Race

  1. Home »
Come ogni anno, ieri sera sono andati in onda gli Emmy Awards dal Microsoft Theatre di Hollywood a Los Angeles.
Se nella scorsa edizione hanno trionfato The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel, The Crown e American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, ieri sera a portare a casa più statuette sono stati Chernobyl e  Game of Thrones.
Anche a RuPaul’s Drag Race è andata benissimo, visto che ha vinto in ben 4 categorie, tra cui Miglior reality e Miglior presentatore di un reality.

Emmy Awards – tutti i vincitori

 Drama

  • Better Call Saul – AMC (Netflix in Italia)
  • Bodyguard – BBC (Netflix in Italia e negli USA)
  • Game of Thrones – HBO (Sky Atlantic in Italia)
  • Killing Eve – BBC America (TIMVSION in Italia)
  • Pose – FX (Netflix in Italia)
  • Succession – HBO (Sky Altantic in Italia)
  • This is Us – NBC (Fox Life in Italia)

Miglior Attore protagonista in un drama

  • Jason Bateman in Ozark
  • Milo Venimiglia in This is Us
  • Sterling K. Brown in This is Us
  • Billy Porter in Pose
  • Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul
  • Kit Harington in Game of Thrones

Miglior Attrice protagonista in un drama

  • Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones
  • Jodie Comer in Killing Eve
  • Sandra Oh in Killing Eve
  • Mandy Moore in This is Us
  • Robin Wright in House of Cards
  • Viola Davis in How to Get Away With Murder
  • Laura Linney in Ozark

Miglior Attrice non Protagonista in un Drama

  • Guendoline Christie in Game of Thrones
  • Lena Headey in Game of Thrones
  • Maise Williams in Game of Thrones
  • Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve
  • Julia Garner in Ozark
  • Sophie Turner in Game of Thrones

Miglior Attore non Protagonista in un Drama

  • Alfie Allen in Game of Thrones
  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Game of Thrones
  • Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones
  • Joanthan Banks in Better Call Saul
  • Giancarlo Esposito in Better Call Saul
  • Michael Kelly in House of Cards
  • Chris Sullivan in This is Us

Miglior Regia

  • David Beniof/D.B. Weiss per Game of Thrones ep. The Iron Throne
  • David Nutter per Game of Thrones ep. The Last of the Stark
  • Miguel Sapochnik per Game of Thrones ep. The Long Nigh
  • Lisa Bruhlmann per Killing Eve ep. Desperate Times
  • Jason Bateman per Ozark ep. Reparations
  • Adam McKay per Succession ep. Celebration
  • Daina Reid per The Handmaid’s Tale ep. Holly

Miglior Sceneggiatura

  • Better Call Saul ep. Winner di Peter Gould e Thomas Scnauz
  • Bodyguard ep. 1 di Jed Mercurio
  • Game of Thrones ep. The Iron Throne di David Benioff e D.B. Weiss
  • Succession ep. Nobody is ever missing di Jesse Armstrong
  • The Handmaid’s Tale ep. Holly di Bruce Miller e Kira Snyder
  • Killing Eve ep. Nice and Neat di Emerald Fennell

Comedy

Miglior Comedy

  • Barry – HBO (Chilli in Italia)
  • Fleabag – BBC (Amazon Prime in Italia e USA)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Prime
  • Russian Doll – Netflix
  • Veep – HBO (Sky Atlantic in Italia)
  • Schitt’s Creek – Pop (inedito)
  • The Good Place – NBC (Premium Joi/Stories in Italia)

Miglior Attore protagonista in una Comedy

  • Anthony Anderson in black-ish
  • Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method
  • Eugene Levy in Schitt’s Creek
  • Ted Danson in The Good Place
  • Bill Hader in Barry
  • Don Chaedle in Black Mirror

Miglior Attrice protagonista in una Comedy

  • Catherine O’Hara in Schitt’s Creek
  • Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep
  • Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Christina Applegate in Dead to Me

Miglior Attrice non Protagonista in una comedy

  • Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Anna Chlumsky in Veep
  • Sian Clifford in Fleabag
  • Olivia Colman in Fleabag
  • Sarah Goldberg in Barry
  • Marin Hinkle in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Kate McKinnon in Saturday Night Live
  • Bitty Gilpin in GLOW

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una Comedy

  • Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method
  • Anthony Carrigan in Barry
  • Tony Hale in Veep
  • Stephen Root in Barry
  • Henry Winkler in Barry
  • Tony Shalhoub in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Miglior Regia

  • Bill Hader per Barry episodio “ronny/lily”
  • Alec Berg per Barry episodio “The Audition”
  • Harry Breadbeer per Fleabag episodio 1
  • Mark Cendrowski per The Big Bang Theory episodio ” The Stockholm Syndrome” (finale)
  • Amy Sherman Palladino per The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel episodio All Alone
  • Daniel Palladino per The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel episodio “We’re Going to the Catskills”

Miglior Sceneggiatura

  • Barry – Alec Berg/Bil Hader ep. “ronny/lily”
  • Fleabag – Phoebe Waller-Bridge ep. 1
  • Pen15 – Maya Erskine/Anna Konkle/Stacy Osei-Kuffour ep. “Anna Ishii-Peters”
  • Russian Doll – Leslye Headland/Natasha Lyonne/Amy Poehler ep. Nothing in this World is Easy
  • Russian Doll – Allison Silverman ep. A Warm Body
  • The Good Place – Josh Siegal/Dylan Morgan ep. Janet(s)
  • Veep – David Mandel ep. Veep

Miniserie – Film Tv

Miglior Film – Tv

  • Bandersnatch: Black Mirror – Netflix
  • Brexit – HBO (inedita)
  • Deadwood: The Movie – HBO (Sky Atlantic)
  • King Lear – Amazon
  • My Dinner With Hervè – HBO (Sky Cinema)

Miglior Miniserie

  • Chernobyl – HBO (Sky Atlantic in Italia)
  • Escape at Dannemora – Showtime (Sky Atlantic in Italia)
  • Fosse/Verdon – FX (Fox Life)
  • Sharp Objects – HBO (Sky Atlantic in Italia)
  • When they See Us – Netflix

Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv

  • Amy Adams in Sharp Objects
  • Michelle Williams in Fosse/Verdon
  • Niecy Nash in When They See Us
  • Aunjanue Ellis in When They See Us
  • Patricia Arquette in Escape at Dannemora
  • Joey King in The Act

Miglior Attore Protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv

  • Benicio del Toro in Escape at Dannemora
  • Mahershala Ali in True Detective
  • Jared Harris in Chernobyl
  • Jharrel Jerome in When They See Us
  • Sam Rockwell in Fosse/Verdon
  • Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

  • Patricia Arquette in The Act
  • Vera Farmiga in When they See Us
  • Margaret Qualley in Fosse/Verdon
  • Emily Watson in Chernobyl
  • Patricia Clarkson in Sharp Objects
  • Marsha Stephanie Blake in When They See Us

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

  • Asante Blackk in When they See Us
  • Paul Dano in Escape at Dannemora
  • John Leguizamo in When they See Us
  • Stellan Skarsgard in Chernobyl
  • Michael K. Williams in When They See Us
  • Ben Whishaw in A Very English Scandal

Miglior Regia

  • Stephen Frears per A Very English Scandal 
  • Johan Renck per Chernobyl
  • Ben Stiller per Escape at Dannemora
  • Jessica Yu per Fosse/Verdon ep. Glory
  • Thomas Kail per Fosse/Verdon ep. Who’s Got the Pain
  • Ava DuVernay per When they see us

Miglior Sceneggiatura

  • A Very English Scandal di Russel T. Davies
  • Cherobyl di Craig Mazin
  • Escape at Dannemora ep. 6 di Brett Johnson/Michael Tolkin/Jerry Stahl
  • Escape at Dannemora ep. 7 di Brett Johnson/Michael Tolkin
  • Fosse/Verdon ep. Providence di Steven Levenson e Joel Fields
  • When they See Us ep. 4 di Ava DuVernay e Michael Starrbury

Show

Miglior Conduttore Reality

  • James Corden, The World’s Best
  • Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game Of Games
  • Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
  • Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
  • RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Miglior Reality Game

  • The Amazing Race
  • American Ninja Warrior
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Miglior Sketch Show

  • At Home With Amy Sedaris
  • Documentary Now!
  • Drunk History
  • I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Who Is America?

Miglior Talk Show

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Late Late Show With James Corden
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

 

 

