L’ex fidanzato di Nicki Minaj debutta su OnlyFans

Rapper degli Hoodstars il bel Safaree Samuels con l’avvicinarsi del quarantesimo anno d’età ha deciso di regalarsi un profilo OnlyFans.

A molti il suo nome non dirà granché, ma è stato per ben 14 anni il fidanzato di Nicki Minaj, dal 2000 al 2014. Ora l’uomo è felicemente sposato ed ha una figlia e – probabilmente per arrotondare – ha deciso di debuttare su OnlyFans dove ha già condiviso del materiale esclusivo e privato.

L’abbonamento mensile costa 21 dollari ed a giudicare dal prezzo, 21 non sono solo i dollari richiesti…



Le foto dell’ex fidanzato di Nicki Minaj:

Safaree e Nicki non si sono lasciati in pace, dato che lui qualche anno dopo ha accusato la rapper di averlo pugnalato e di aver coperto il fatto parlando di tentativo di suicidio. Una mossa per evitare a lei la prigione. Nicki Minaj di tutta risposta ha dato del bugiardo all’uomo ed ha svelato un furto che avrebbe commesso.

Insomma, due soggetti.

Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it’s time to dip. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018