Grammy 2020: da Lady Gaga a Madonna e Beyoncé, tutti i vincitori

Ieri sera presso lo Staples center di Los Angels si è tenuta la 62esima edizione dei Grammy Awards. Le regine della serata sono state Lizzo che ha vinto in Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album e Best Traditional R&B Performance e Billie Eilish che ha trionfato in Song of The Year, Record of the Year e Best Pop Vocal Album. Grande assente Lady Gaga, che si è comunque portata a casa due Grammy, come Miglior canzone scritta per un film e Miglior colonna sonora compilation.
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Hard Place,” H.E.R.
“Talk,” Khalid
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the year
“I,I”- Bon Iver
“Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey
“When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go,” Billie Eilish *WINNER
“Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande
“I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.
“7,” Lil Nas X
“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo
“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend
Song of the year
“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell *WINNER
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins
“Lover,” Taylor Swift
“Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey
“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman
“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John
Best new artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish *WINNER
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance
“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson *WINNER
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay *WINNER
“The Daughters,” Little Big Town
“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) *WINNER
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best country album
“Desperate Man,” Eric Church
“Stronger Than The Truth,” Reba McEntire
“Interstate Gospel,” Pistol Annies
“Center Point Road,” Thomas Rhett
“While I’m Livin’,”Tanya Tucker *WINNER
RAP
Best rap album
“Revenge Of The Dreamers III,” Dreamville
“Championships,” Meek Mill
“I am > I was,” 21 Savage
“Igor,” Tyler, The Creator *WINNER
“The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae
Best Rap Performance
“Middle Child,” J. Cole
“Suge,” DaBaby
“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy *WINNER
“Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend *WINNER
“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini,” Lil Nas X
“Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
“The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) *WINNER
“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
R&B
Best R&B Performance
“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak & André 300 *WINNER
“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy
“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo & Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Jerome,” Lizzo *WINNER
“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love,” India.Arie
“Real Games,” Lucky Daye
“Built For Love,” PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) *WINNER
“Could’ve Been” — Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)
“Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)
“No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)
“Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
“Apollo XXI,” Steve Lacy
“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe),” Lizzo *WINNER
“Overload,” Georgia Anne Muldrow
“Saturn,” Nao
“Being Human in Public,” Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
“1123,” BJ The Chicago Kid
“Painted,” Lucky Daye
“Ella Mai,” Ella Mai
“Paul,” PJ Morton
“Ventura,” Anderson .Paak *WINNER
POP
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Spirit,” Beyoncé
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo *WINNER
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Pop Vocal Album
“The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyoncé
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish *WINNER
“Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande
“No. 6 Collaborations Project,” Ed Sheeran
“Lover,” Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Sì,” Andrea Bocelli
“Love (Deluxe Edition),” Michael Bublé
“Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters *WINNER
“A Legendary Christmas,” John Legend
“Walls,” Barbra Streisand
Best Comedy Album
“Quality Time,” Jim Gaffigan
“Relatable,” Ellen Degeneres
“Right Now,” Aziz Ansari
“Son Of Patricia,” Trevor Noah
“Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle *WINNER
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album
“#ELDISCO,” Alejandro Sanz *WINNER
“Vida,” Luis Fonsi
“11:11,” Maluma
“Montaner,” Ricardo Montaner
“Fantasía,” Sebastian Yatra
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
“El Mal Querer,” Rosalía *WINNER
“X 100PRE,” Bad Bunny
“Oasis,” J Balvin & Bad Bunny
“Indestructible,” Flor De Toloache
“Almadura,” iLe
ROCK
Best Rock Performance
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. *WINNER
“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too Bad,” Rival Sons
Best Metal Performance
“7empest,” Tool *WINNER
“Astorolus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi
“Humanicide,” Death Angel
“Bow Down,” I Prevail
“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage
Best Rock Song
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) *WINNER
“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)
“Give Yourself A Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Rock Album
“Social Cues,” Cage The Elephant *WINNER
“Amo,” Bring Me The Horizon
“In The End,” The Cranberries
“Trauma,” I Prevail
“Feral Roots,” Rival Sons
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album
“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend *WINNER
“U.F.O.F.,” Big Thief
“Assume Form,” James Blake
“i,i,” Bon Iver
“Anima,” Thom Yorke