Grammy 2020: da Lady Gaga a Madonna e Beyoncé, tutti i vincitori

Ieri sera presso lo Staples center di Los Angels si è tenuta la 62esima edizione dei Grammy Awards. Le regine della serata sono state Lizzo che ha vinto in Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album e Best Traditional R&B Performance e Billie Eilish che ha trionfato in Song of The Year, Record of the Year e Best Pop Vocal Album. Grande assente Lady Gaga, che si è comunque portata a casa due Grammy, come Miglior canzone scritta per un film e Miglior colonna sonora compilation.

Bene anche Beyoncé che ha vinto grazie a Homecoming e Tracy Young e Madonna che hanno vinto come Miglior Remix, grazie a I Rise (Tracy Young´s Pride Intro Radio Remix).

Grammy 2020: la lista dei vincitori.

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish *WINNER

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande “Hard Place,” H.E.R. “Talk,” Khalid “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo “Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee Album of the year “I,I”- Bon Iver “Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go,” Billie Eilish *WINNER “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande “I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R. “7,” Lil Nas X “Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend Song of the year “Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell *WINNER “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker “Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins “Lover,” Taylor Swift “Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey “Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman “Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John Best new artist Black Pumas Billie Eilish *WINNER Lil Nas X Lizzo Maggie Rogers Rosalia Tank and the Bangas Yola COUNTRY Best Country Solo Performance “All Your’n,” Tyler Childers “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson *WINNER “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker Best Country Duo/Group Performance “Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne “Speechless,” Dan + Shay *WINNER “The Daughters,” Little Big Town “Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile Best Country Song “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) *WINNER “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde) “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert) “Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church) “Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay) Best country album “Desperate Man,” Eric Church “Stronger Than The Truth,” Reba McEntire “Interstate Gospel,” Pistol Annies “Center Point Road,” Thomas Rhett “While I’m Livin’,”Tanya Tucker *WINNER RAP Best rap album “Revenge Of The Dreamers III,” Dreamville “Championships,” Meek Mill “I am > I was,” 21 Savage “Igor,” Tyler, The Creator *WINNER “The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae Best Rap Performance “Middle Child,” J. Cole “Suge,” DaBaby “Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy *WINNER “Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B Best Rap/Sung Performance “Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend *WINNER “Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna “Panini,” Lil Nas X “Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch “The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott Best Rap Song “Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper) “Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake) “A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) *WINNER “Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy) “Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby) R&B Best R&B Performance “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak & André 300 *WINNER “Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy “Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller “Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo & Gucci Mane “Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye Best Traditional R&B Performance “Jerome,” Lizzo *WINNER “Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid “Steady Love,” India.Arie “Real Games,” Lucky Daye “Built For Love,” PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan Best R&B Song “Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) *WINNER “Could’ve Been” — Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller) “Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King) “No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake) “Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye) Best Urban Contemporary Album “Apollo XXI,” Steve Lacy “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe),” Lizzo *WINNER “Overload,” Georgia Anne Muldrow “Saturn,” Nao “Being Human in Public,” Jessie Reyez Best R&B Album “1123,” BJ The Chicago Kid “Painted,” Lucky Daye “Ella Mai,” Ella Mai “Paul,” PJ Morton “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak *WINNER POP Best Pop Solo Performance “Spirit,” Beyoncé “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo *WINNER “You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift Best Pop Duo/Group Performance “Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House “Sucker,” Jonas Brothers “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER “Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Best Pop Vocal Album “The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyoncé “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish *WINNER “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande “No. 6 Collaborations Project,” Ed Sheeran “Lover,” Taylor Swift Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album “Sì,” Andrea Bocelli “Love (Deluxe Edition),” Michael Bublé “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters *WINNER “A Legendary Christmas,” John Legend “Walls,” Barbra Streisand Best Comedy Album “Quality Time,” Jim Gaffigan “Relatable,” Ellen Degeneres “Right Now,” Aziz Ansari “Son Of Patricia,” Trevor Noah “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle *WINNER LATIN Best Latin Pop Album “#ELDISCO,” Alejandro Sanz *WINNER “Vida,” Luis Fonsi “11:11,” Maluma “Montaner,” Ricardo Montaner “Fantasía,” Sebastian Yatra Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album “El Mal Querer,” Rosalía *WINNER “X 100PRE,” Bad Bunny “Oasis,” J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Indestructible,” Flor De Toloache “Almadura,” iLe ROCK Best Rock Performance “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. *WINNER “Pretty Waste,” Bones UK “History Repeats,” Brittany Howard “Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse “Too Bad,” Rival Sons Best Metal Performance “7empest,” Tool *WINNER “Astorolus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi “Humanicide,” Death Angel “Bow Down,” I Prevail “Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage Best Rock Song “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) *WINNER “Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool) “Give Yourself A Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975) “Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend) “History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard) Best Rock Album “Social Cues,” Cage The Elephant *WINNER “Amo,” Bring Me The Horizon “In The End,” The Cranberries “Trauma,” I Prevail “Feral Roots,” Rival Sons ALTERNATIVE Best Alternative Music Album “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend *WINNER “U.F.O.F.,” Big Thief “Assume Form,” James Blake “i,i,” Bon Iver “Anima,” Thom Yorke