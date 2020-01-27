Grammy Awards 2020, le performance: da Ariana Grande a Demi Lovato che presenta il nuovo singolo (VIDEO)

I Grammy Awards 2020 si sono appena conclusi e dopo aver giudicato i top ed i flop del red carpet (qua la lista completa, con Ariana Grande vera regina), ecco anche le performance più apprezzate.

Fra le più attese c’era senza dubbio Demi Lovato, che si è esibita con il nuovo singolo Anyone.

Demi Lovato gives an emotional and awe-inspiring #GRAMMYs performance pic.twitter.com/VzePLYOMZJ — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020



Sul palco si sono poi esibite anche Billie Eilish con When the Party’s Over, Camila Cabello con First Man (davanti a suo padre in lacrime) e Lizzo.

six time grammy nominee, and grammy winner… billie eilish. pic.twitter.com/35jRVqnAL9 — emma🍒 48 (@billieslou) January 27, 2020

Camila Cabello sings “First Man” to her dad from the #GRAMMYs stage as he’s overcome by emotion pic.twitter.com/Xwwpo4tIrP — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

anyways stan grammy winner lizzo for clear skin pic.twitter.com/95AR1Y70jV — meg (@losersthrone) January 27, 2020

Ed ancora: Jonas Brothers e Rosalia:

Rosalía hace historia: primera artista española en ganar un #Grammy en la categoría “mejor album latino”, en su discurso incluyó el catalán. pic.twitter.com/TEMAsHgVKe

___#GRAMMYs — Nicolás de León (@salocinuy) January 27, 2020

THE NEW JONAS BROTHERS’S SONG IS CALLED FIVE MORE MINUTES I’M SCREAMING #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/obnViWXEnb — sele ‎⎊ | wamgt (@jonasvodkas) January 27, 2020

Grammy Awards 2020, Alicia Keys ed il tributo a Kobe Bryant

Watch Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Sing “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye” in honor of Kobe Bryant at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/02XQuLe0cB pic.twitter.com/yA1hohfbhy — Variety (@Variety) January 27, 2020

Grammy Awards 2020: il medley di Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande ha cantato ai Grammy Awards un medley dei suoi ultimi successi con tanto di cover di My Favorite Things del film Tutti Insieme Appassionatamente.