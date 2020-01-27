Grammy Awards 2020, le performance: da Ariana Grande a Demi Lovato che presenta il nuovo singolo (VIDEO)
27 Gennaio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
I Grammy Awards 2020 si sono appena conclusi e dopo aver giudicato i top ed i flop del red carpet (qua la lista completa, con Ariana Grande vera regina), ecco anche le performance più apprezzate.
Fra le più attese c’era senza dubbio Demi Lovato, che si è esibita con il nuovo singolo Anyone.
Demi Lovato gives an emotional and awe-inspiring #GRAMMYs performance pic.twitter.com/VzePLYOMZJ
Demi Lovato performando no #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/IUt0SADAC4
Sul palco si sono poi esibite anche Billie Eilish con When the Party’s Over, Camila Cabello con First Man (davanti a suo padre in lacrime) e Lizzo.
six time grammy nominee, and grammy winner… billie eilish. pic.twitter.com/35jRVqnAL9
Camila Cabello sings “First Man” to her dad from the #GRAMMYs stage as he’s overcome by emotion pic.twitter.com/Xwwpo4tIrP
anyways stan grammy winner lizzo for clear skin pic.twitter.com/95AR1Y70jV
Ed ancora: Jonas Brothers e Rosalia:
YES YES YES ROSALIA #Grammy pic.twitter.com/vIf59oxqhP
Rosalía hace historia: primera artista española en ganar un #Grammy en la categoría “mejor album latino”, en su discurso incluyó el catalán. pic.twitter.com/TEMAsHgVKe
___#GRAMMYs
THE NEW JONAS BROTHERS’S SONG IS CALLED FIVE MORE MINUTES I’M SCREAMING #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/obnViWXEnb
Grammy Awards 2020, Alicia Keys ed il tributo a Kobe Bryant
So… alicia keys did this. pic.twitter.com/uxQDGNAvTg #GRAMMYs
Watch Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Sing “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye” in honor of Kobe Bryant at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/02XQuLe0cB pic.twitter.com/yA1hohfbhy
Grammy Awards 2020: il medley di Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande ha cantato ai Grammy Awards un medley dei suoi ultimi successi con tanto di cover di My Favorite Things del film Tutti Insieme Appassionatamente.
Ariana Grande just threw a slumber party for the ages with her #GRAMMYs performance pic.twitter.com/RpMWuj8bhN
Ariana performing at the #GRAMMYs tonight! pic.twitter.com/1ZwlN0Oqqs
