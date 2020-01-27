Grammy Awards 2020, le performance: da Ariana Grande a Demi Lovato che presenta il nuovo singolo (VIDEO)

27 Gennaio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci

I Grammy Awards 2020 si sono appena conclusi e dopo aver giudicato i top ed i flop del red carpet (qua la lista completa, con Ariana Grande vera regina), ecco anche le performance più apprezzate.

Fra le più attese c’era senza dubbio Demi Lovato, che si è esibita con il nuovo singolo Anyone.


Sul palco si sono poi esibite anche Billie Eilish con When the Party’s Over, Camila Cabello con First Man (davanti a suo padre in lacrime) e Lizzo.

Ed ancora: Jonas Brothers e Rosalia:

 

Grammy Awards 2020, Alicia Keys ed il tributo a Kobe Bryant

Grammy Awards 2020: il medley di Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande ha cantato ai Grammy Awards un medley dei suoi ultimi successi con tanto di cover di My Favorite Things del film Tutti Insieme Appassionatamente.

Non vuoi perderti le ultime news?

Seguici anche su Facebook, Instagram e Twitter!

TAGS