Grammy Awards 2020, top e flop del red carpet

27 Gennaio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci

La serata dei Grammy Awards si è tenuta ieri allo Staples Center di Los Angeles condotta da Alicia Keys.
Category is: Red Carpet Grammy Awards 2020 Eleganza Extravaganza!

I’ve made my decision. Bring back my girls.

Shania Twain, you’re safe

Bebe Rexha, you’re safe

Dua Lipa, you’re safe

Camila Cabello, you’re safe

JoJo, you’re safe

Lizzo, you’re safe

Gwen Stefani, you’re safe

Rosalia, you’re safe

Lana Del Rey, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination

Billie Eilish, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination

Ariana Grande, condragulation: you are the winner of this challenge


Ph. JustJared.com / Getty Images

Non vuoi perderti le ultime news?

Seguici anche su Facebook, Instagram e Twitter!