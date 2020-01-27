Grammy Awards 2020, top e flop del red carpet
27 Gennaio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
La serata dei Grammy Awards si è tenuta ieri allo Staples Center di Los Angeles condotta da Alicia Keys.
Category is: Red Carpet Grammy Awards 2020 Eleganza Extravaganza!
I’ve made my decision. Bring back my girls.
Shania Twain, you’re safe
Bebe Rexha, you’re safe
Dua Lipa, you’re safe
Camila Cabello, you’re safe
JoJo, you’re safe
Lizzo, you’re safe
Gwen Stefani, you’re safe
Rosalia, you’re safe
Lana Del Rey, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination
Billie Eilish, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination
Ariana Grande, condragulation: you are the winner of this challenge
Congratulations to Ariana Grande for being Ariana Grande! pic.twitter.com/lp4VdGPgRy
— fan account (@knnewagb) January 26, 2020
Ph. JustJared.com / Getty Images