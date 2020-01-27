Grammy Awards 2020, top e flop del red carpet

La serata dei Grammy Awards si è tenuta ieri allo Staples Center di Los Angeles condotta da Alicia Keys.

Category is: Red Carpet Grammy Awards 2020 Eleganza Extravaganza!



I’ve made my decision. Bring back my girls.

Shania Twain, you’re safe



Bebe Rexha, you’re safe



Dua Lipa, you’re safe



Camila Cabello, you’re safe



JoJo, you’re safe



Lizzo, you’re safe



Gwen Stefani, you’re safe



Rosalia, you’re safe



Lana Del Rey, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination



Billie Eilish, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination



Ariana Grande, condragulation: you are the winner of this challenge



Congratulations to Ariana Grande for being Ariana Grande!



