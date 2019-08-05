Famosa popstar farà il suo ritorno l’8 agosto (ed ha preparato le cose in grande)

Stando a quanto riportano i media statunitensi, una famosa popstar farà il suo ritorno l’8 agosto. Per questo comeback sono state organizzate le cose in grande, sembra infatti che la cantante in questione apparirà in tutti gli show serali più importanti d’America in un giorno solo.

La CBS ha annunciato questo ospite misterioso per l’8 agosto al “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, la NBC l’ha fatto per il “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” e il “Late Night With Seth Meyers”. Così come la ABC ha annunciato l’arrivo di questa popstar al “Jimmy Kimmel Live” e la TBS al “Conan”.

I fan sono convinti che si tratti di Rihanna o Adele, ma dietro a questa special guest potrebbe esserci anche Katy Perry, Selena Gomez o Miley Cyrus. Addirittura potrebbe trattarsi una girlband, con una componente del gruppo per ogni programma serale che ha annunciato ‘l’ospite speciale’. Non voglio spegnere l’entusiasmo, ma personalmente non penso che si tratti di Adele e Rihanna.

Someone has booked multiple late night talk shows for August 8th. They are labelled as surprise guests & are the main segment. The person is confirmed to be a female. There are rumours that Rihanna or Adele might be making their comeback.

— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) August 4, 2019