Hallucinate è il nuovo video di Dua Lipa
10 Luglio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Dua Lipa versione cartone animato nel video Hallucinate, quinto singolo estratto dal fortunato album Future Nostalgia.
Quanto la amo.
Dua Lipa | Hallucinate | Testo
Pocketful of honey and I’m ready to go
No, I ain’t got no money, but I’m letting you know
But I’ma love you like a fool
Breathe you in ‘til I hallucinate, mm
Body make it silly, make it do what I want
Oh baby, I can make it pretty, I can string you along
But I’ma love you like a fool
Breathe you in ‘til I hallucinate, mm
No, I ain’t got no money, but I’m letting you know
But I’ma love you like a fool
Breathe you in ‘til I hallucinate, mm
Body make it silly, make it do what I want
Oh baby, I can make it pretty, I can string you along
But I’ma love you like a fool
Breathe you in ‘til I hallucinate, mm
No, I couldn’t live without your touch
No, I could never have too much
I’ll breathe you in forever and ever
Hallucinate
No, I could never have too much
I’ll breathe you in forever and ever
Hallucinate
I hallucinate when you call my name
Got stars in my eyes
And they don’t fade when you come my way
I’m losing my m-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
I hallucinate when you call my name
Got stars in my
Got stars in my eyes
And they don’t fade when you come my way
I’m losing my m-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
I hallucinate when you call my name
Got stars in my
Put you in my hall of fame, middle of the wall
Yeah, you’re my one, my favorite, my ride or die, oh
Yeah, I’ma love you like a fool
Breathe you in ‘til I hallucinate, mm
Yeah, you’re my one, my favorite, my ride or die, oh
Yeah, I’ma love you like a fool
Breathe you in ‘til I hallucinate, mm
No, I couldn’t live without your touch
No, I could never have too much
I’ll breathe you in forever and ever
Hallucinate
No, I could never have too much
I’ll breathe you in forever and ever
Hallucinate
I hallucinate when you call my name
Got stars in my eyes
And they don’t fade when you come my way
I’m losing my m-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
I hallucinate when you call my name
Got stars in my
Got stars in my eyes
And they don’t fade when you come my way
I’m losing my m-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
I hallucinate when you call my name
Got stars in my
Wanna be at where you are
Let’s go dancing in the dark
Don’t wait, you can push to start
Lose control
Kill me slowly with your kiss
Wrap me ‘round your fingertips
Damn, I need another hit
Make me lose my mind
Let’s go dancing in the dark
Don’t wait, you can push to start
Lose control
Kill me slowly with your kiss
Wrap me ‘round your fingertips
Damn, I need another hit
Make me lose my mind
I hallucinate when you call my name
Got stars in my eyes
And they don’t fade when you come my way
I’m losing my m-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
I hallucinate when you call my name
Got stars in my
Got stars in my eyes
And they don’t fade when you come my way
I’m losing my m-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
M-m-m-mind
I hallucinate when you call my name
Got stars in my