Hallucinate è il nuovo video di Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa versione cartone animato nel video Hallucinate, quinto singolo estratto dal fortunato album Future Nostalgia.

Quanto la amo.

Dua Lipa | Hallucinate | Testo

Pocketful of honey and I’m ready to go

No, I ain’t got no money, but I’m letting you know

But I’ma love you like a fool

Breathe you in ‘til I hallucinate, mm

Body make it silly, make it do what I want

Oh baby, I can make it pretty, I can string you along

But I’ma love you like a fool

Breathe you in ‘til I hallucinate, mm

No, I couldn’t live without your touch

No, I could never have too much

I’ll breathe you in forever and ever

Hallucinate

I hallucinate when you call my name

Got stars in my eyes

And they don’t fade when you come my way

I’m losing my m-m-m-mind

M-m-m-mind

M-m-m-mind

M-m-m-mind

I hallucinate when you call my name

Got stars in my

Put you in my hall of fame, middle of the wall

Yeah, you’re my one, my favorite, my ride or die, oh

Yeah, I’ma love you like a fool

Breathe you in ‘til I hallucinate, mm

No, I couldn’t live without your touch

No, I could never have too much

I’ll breathe you in forever and ever

Hallucinate

I hallucinate when you call my name

Got stars in my eyes

And they don’t fade when you come my way

I’m losing my m-m-m-mind

M-m-m-mind

M-m-m-mind

M-m-m-mind

I hallucinate when you call my name

Got stars in my

Wanna be at where you are

Let’s go dancing in the dark

Don’t wait, you can push to start

Lose control

Kill me slowly with your kiss

Wrap me ‘round your fingertips

Damn, I need another hit

Make me lose my mind

I hallucinate when you call my name

Got stars in my eyes

And they don’t fade when you come my way

I’m losing my m-m-m-mind

M-m-m-mind

M-m-m-mind

M-m-m-mind

I hallucinate when you call my name

Got stars in my